  2. Govt green-lights weapon system branch; women Agniveers from next year: IAF chief

October 8, 2022

New Delhi, Oct 8: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday announced that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for IAF officers. This is the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is created, the IAF chief announced on the occasion of Air Force Day. 

This will essentially handle all types of latest weapon systems in the force and save ₹3,400 crore, the IAF chief said. He also announced that the IAF is planning to induct female Agniveers next year.

Induction of air warriors into the Indian Air Force through the Agnipath scheme is a challenge but more importantly, it is an opportunity to “harness the potential of India”.

“We have changed our operational training methodology to ensure that each Agniveer is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to start a career in IAF. In December this year, we would be inducting 3,000 Agniveer Vayu for initial training. This number will go up in the years to come to ensure adequate staffing,” the IAF chief said.

“We are also planning on induction of women Agniveers starting next year. Creation of infrastructure is in progress,” the IAF chief said.

The last one year the IAF had its share of challenges and the force has taken all head-on with all guns blazing, be it the continued deployment along the borders or rescuing Indians from conflict zones, the IAF chief said congratulating the force.

As the IAF chief enumerated the challenges lying ahead, he said the traditional domains of land, sea and air have expanded to space and cyber and converged into a hybrid warfare. Hence conventional system and weapons need to be updated with modern, adaptive technology. "We must accept that tomorrow's conflicts can't be fought with yesterday's mindset," he said.

September 26,2022

New Delhi, Sept 26: Ten tourists including three students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Varanasi were killed while ten more were injured after the vehicle they were travelling fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu. 

The tourists, largely belonging to Uttar Pradesh, were travelling when a Tempo Traveller (UP 14 HT 8272) skidded off the road and rolled down the hill near Jalori Pass in Banjar subdivision on Sunday night.

Most of the injured were admitted to the Regional Hospital in Kullu town, some 200 km from the state capital. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, an official said. The administration had a tough time extricating the victims of both the accidents from the badly mangled vehicle. People in the area began rescue operations even before authorities reached the spot.

BJP MLA from Banjar Surender Shourie had streamed a video on Facebook on Monday, informing people about the accident. The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to a Kullu hospital after being given first aid, he added.

PM MODI CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES

Reacting to the tragedy, PM Modi expressed his “deepest condolences” to the families of those who died in the accident. In a tweet, PM Modi said help is being provided to those injured.

“The accident of a tourist vehicle falling into a ditch in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, all possible help is being provided to the injured. I wish him a speedy recovery,” PM Modi tweeted. 

September 30,2022

New Delhi, Sept 30: Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge have filed their nominations for the Congress presidential poll. 

Kharge's candidature was proposed by party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, AK Antony, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mukul Wasnik. 

G23 leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari are also proposers for Kharge's candidature. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh announced that he would not contest the party president's election and would instead propose the candidature of his senior Kharge. 

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday night met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the crisis in the party's Rajasthan unit, and later said the Congress chief would take "positive decisions" with regard to the state. 

Pilot, who spent around an hour at Gandhi's residence where Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also present, said he conveyed his sentiments and gave his feedback to the party president.

Pilot's meeting with Gandhi comes days after an open rebellion by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state. "I met Congress president Sonia Gandhi. She listened to me calmly. The events in Rajasthan were discussed in detail," Pilot said after the meeting.

Pilot met Gandhi hours after his bete noire Ashok Gehlot met her in the afternoon, following which the Rajasthan chief minister announced that he will opt out of the Congress president's race. Gehlot also said the decision on whether he would remain CM would be taken by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

September 24,2022

Chandigarh, Sept 24: The ruling AAP in Punjab on Saturday sharpened its attacked against Governor Banwarilal Purohit, alleging that he is acting at the behest of the BJP.

The fresh attack came a day after the Governor’s office sought details of the legislative business to be taken up in the September 27 Assembly session. Purohit had come under fire after he stopped the government from holding a special session of the Assembly on September 22 to bring a "confidence motion".

AAP leader and state Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said the Punjab government does not want any confrontation but asserted that it will be unacceptable to the ruling party if anyone tries to deprive them of exercising their constitutional rights.

Arora accused Purohit of cancelling the earlier special session scheduled for September 22 at the instance of the BJP-led Centre to make the party's "Operation Lotus" a success.

The Governor is acting at the behest of the BJP, he alleged addressing the media here.

Arora said it never happened in the past 75 years that details regarding the legislative business were sought.

"A shameful incident took place yesterday, which has not happened in the past 75 years. The Governor issued a new letter to the Punjab government to know about the legislative business," said Arora.

As per convention, the Business Advisory Committee of the House, in which representatives of all political parties are there, decides the legislative business to be taken up.

"If 117 MLAs want to discuss and resolve public issues, then why is he fearing?," asked Arora.

He alleged that the Governor houses in states with non-BJP governments have become places for "hatching conspiracies".

In Delhi, where AAP is in power, the Lieutenant Governor is acting like an opposition, he alleged.

"In Punjab, the BJP has two MLAs and the Congress is fully supporting them. I feel that the Centre has given the responsibility of playing the role of opposition to the Governor here because of which such letters are being issued every day. It is very unfortunate," alleged Arora.

Asked whether the state government will provide the details sought by the Governor, Arora said a decision in this regard will be taken after the chief minister and the Vidhan Sabha Speaker hold legal consultations.

Whether the confidence motion will be moved, he evaded a direct reply and said, "Just wait for it. Whatever happens will be before you."

Asked if the Governor denied permission for holding the session, Arora said, "Let him do so, we will plan accordingly."

To a query, Arora asked the Governor to play his role and not to interfere in the functioning of MLAs.

As per convention, the Governor gives approval to the recommendation of the Cabinet for holding a session and then before the session, the Business Advisory Committee mutually decides about the issues to be discussed, he said.

"Now, what to say about the Governor, the kind of work he is doing, now I suspect he may say he will sit here (in the session)," said Arora.

Arora said there is no provision of sending the list of the House to the Governor.

"The House has 100 per cent right over it. Elected representatives are the members of the BAC, headed by the Speaker. There is no role of Governor in it," he asserted.

Arora also criticised the Union government for denying him political clearance for a knowledge-exchange tour on Green Hydrogen to Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. The minister was to fly to Europe on Saturday. 

