  1. Home
  2. Govt of India declares PFI and its affiliates 'unlawful' outfits, bans them for 5 years

Govt of India declares PFI and its affiliates 'unlawful' outfits, bans them for 5 years

News Network
September 28, 2022

pfi.jpg

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India on Wednesday, September 28, banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its seven affiliates for five years charging it of being involved in "several criminal and terror cases" and having links with the terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the notification at 5:43 am based on recommendations from BJP-ruled states Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat. The move comes days after multi-agency raids led by NIA led to the arrest or detention of over 350 activists and leaders.

Besides PFI, the affiliates that were banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 are Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab India Foundation.

The Centre justified its ban in the notification, saying that if there is "no immediate curb or control of unlawful activities of the PFI and its affiliates or fronts, the PFI and its associates, it will use the opportunity to "continue its subversive activities" disturbing the constitutional set up of the country.

If there is no ban, the notification said, it will also encourage and enforce terror based regressive regime, allow propagating anti-national sentiments and radicalise a particular section of society with the intention to create disaffection against the country and aggravate activities which are detrimental to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

The PFI and its affiliates "operate openly as socio-economic, educational and political organisations but they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and showing sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country", it said.

With funds and ideological support from outside, it said, it has become a "major threat" to internal security. The PFI’s founding members were the leaders of banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

The notification cited a number of incidents of "violent and subversive acts" carried out by the PFI, including that of chopping off the hands of Prof TJ Joseph in Kerala and cold blooded killings of a college student Abhimany in Kerala and youths Sharath, R Rudresh, Praveen Pujari and Praveen Nettaru, all from Karnataka between 2016 and 2022.

"Criminal activities and brutal murders have been carried out by PFI cadres for the sole objective of disturbing public peace and tranquility and creating reign of terror in public mind," the notification said.

The MHA also spoke about PFI's links with global terrorist groups and instances of its activists joining ISIS and participating in terror acts in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq. Some of these PFI cadres linked to ISIS have been killed in these conflict theaters and some have been arrested by state police and central agencies while the PFI also has links with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a proscribed terrorist organization.

The leaders and cadres of the PFI are also accused of conspiring and raising funds from within the country and abroad through the banking channels, and the hawala, donations, etc. as part of a "well-crafted criminal conspiracy, and then transferring, layering and integrating these funds through multiple accounts to project them as legitimate and eventually using these funds to carry out various criminal, unlawful and terrorist activities".

The notification also said the sources of deposits on behalf of PFI were not supported by the financial profiles of the account holders and the activities of PFI were not being carried out as per their declared objectives. It noted that the Income Tax Department had cancelled the registration granted to PFI and Rehab India Foundation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 13,2022

Kalaburgi, Sept 13: Police officials of Brhampur station have lodged a complaint against three people for playing loud DJ music with violent song in front of a masjid during the Ganesh immersion procession on Saturday.

Circle Inspector Sachin Chalawadi said that the organisers had played a song that would hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community. 

They claimed that the organisers did not listen to the police despite the police insisting them to stop playing the song at 2 AM when the procession had reached Mehbas Masjid in Janata Bazar in the city. An FIR has been filed against the DJ provider and organisers on Sunday.

The police officials had banned DJ music after 10 AM during the Ganesh idol immersion programme but the organisers played the song Khoon Se Iss Dharti Ko Hum Nehlayenge, Hum Tujhko Teri Awkat Batayenge.

"The song is objectionable and threatening. Therefore, we insisted they stop playing the song. But, they continued to play the song with a high-volume sound system. Therefore, we have booked three persons for violating noise norms and playing an inflammatory song that would hurt another community," circle inspector Sachin Chalawadi said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 27,2022

Over eighty persons have been detained as raids by the Karnataka state police are under way across the state at the residences of office-bearers and members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its offices under the provision of 'Preventive Action' under the CrPc.

The raids are being conducted under the supervision of Alok Kumar, additional director general of police (AdGP, Law and order).  

Kumar said, "We have detained around 80 persons so far and they will be sent for detention."

All those detained will be produced before the tahasildar and will be remanded to custody.

According to sources, the raids were a preventive measure after the NIA conducted mass raids across the country including in Karnataka.

During the raids, officials seized some documents and are interrogating members. Cases will be registered against anyone found involved in anti-social activities.

Following the raids, PFI members across the state are conducting protests. According to sources, a few PFI leaders have alredy been arrested.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 17,2022

amitshah.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 17: Hyderabad today celebrates, depending one's political persuasion, the state's 'integration' to the Indian Union or 'liberation' from the rule of the Nizam. While Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR celebrates 'Telangana National Integration Day', a few kilometers away Union Home Minister Amit Shah is celebrating the same historical event but under a slightly different name: 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

A day that marks the integration of Hyderabad state to the Indian Union in 1948 bears witness to what a combative KCR calls the BJP's "divisive agenda". The BJP's political ambitions are not lost on anyone: with a weakened Congress unable to challenge the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the BJP sees a glimmering opportunity in Telangana.

Instances of the Centre and state not seeing eye-to-eye have become more common in recent months, however, today's events are significant. While Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao raised the national flag in Public Gardens, Nampally celebrating 'Telangana National Integration Day', 7 km away from him at Secunderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also unfurl the national flag marking 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

KCR, who declined an invite to Amit Shah's event today, asked why the BJP was not celebrating the integration of Gujarat's Junagadh to India on November 9 and only "wants to focus on Hyderabad".

BJP's attempts at outdoing KCR are apparent as they one-up the TRS's three-day festival with a year-long celebration of Hyderabad's integration, which has been tagged alongside the central government's ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

This aggressive competitive politics being played out today as the two leaders address separate public rallies and carry out independent celebrations.

KCR's three-day celebration of Telangana National Integration Day, which began yesterday with rallies being taken out by students, women and youth groups in constituency headquarters, has included him unfurling the national flag at the Central Lawns in Nampally's Public Gardens today. Simultaneously, ministers also unfurled the national flag and took salute at all district headquarters.

There will also be a rally taken out displaying Girijan and Adivasi artifacts which will culminate in a public meeting. Tomorrow, cultural programmes will be organised, and freedom fighters and artists will be facilitated.

On the other hand, Amit Shah's day-long visit for 'Hyderabad Liberation Day includes floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India who had unfurled the national flag after Hyderabad acceded to India.

Amit Shah was joined by the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka. Both states include parts that ceded from the former Hyderabad state. Another important aspect that the two states share is that they are governed by the BJP.

A cultural programme follows Mr Shah's unfurling of the national flag at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. Additionally, at 2 pm, Mr Shah will distribute "free divyang aids, appliances ... and mechanised sanitation equipment to schools" at Classic Gardens, Secunderabad to mark Narendra Modi's birthday.

This is not the first time that the BJP has weaponised Hyderabad Liberation Day against the TRS. They have for years accused KCR's party of not celebrating the day, alleging that it was engaging in "vote-bank politics".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.