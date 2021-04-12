  1. Home
  Govt suspends meals on flights having duration of less than 2 hours

News Network
April 12, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 12: Airlines are not permitted to serve meals in flights that have a duration of less than two hours, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday, as coronavirus cases continue to soar in the country.

The ban will come into effect from Thursday, the ministry said in its order.

When scheduled domestic flights were resumed on May 25 after coronavirus lockdown last year, the ministry had allowed the airlines to serve in-flight meals under certain conditions.

Modifying the previous order, the ministry's fresh directive said: "The airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors, may provide meals services on board, where the in-flight duration is two hours or more."

The ministry stated it has decided to review the on-board meal services in domestic flights considering "the increasing threat of Covid-19 and its variants".

coastaldigest.com news network
April 9,2021
April 9,2021

gold1.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 9: The officers of Mangaluru air customs apprehended a man and seized 647 grams of gold that was being smuggled into the country, at Mangalore International Airport.

The surveillance team led by Deputy Commissioner of Customs Avinash Kiran Rongali had profiled and intercepted a passenger named Ibrahim Panalam Abdullah hailing from Alampady in Kasargod on his arrival from Dubai.

The passenger had arrived in the Spicejet flight SG 146 from Dubai. He tried to smuggle the gold by concealing it in his innerwear. The value of the seized gold is Rs 30.73 lakh. Further investigation is in progress.

A Crucial role of surveillance and interception was carried out by Superintendents Sateesh and Shrikanth in the team.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2021
April 8,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 8: A heartless mother strangled her 3-year-old girl child to death after she supported her father in an argument. The incident took place at an under-construction building in BDA Layout, near Nagarbhavi on Tuesday night. 

The accused, identified as Sudha, allegedly had an argument with her husband over what to watch on the television. During the argument, the child supported her father and the same angered the woman. 

On Tuesday, Eeranna returned home from lunch around 2 pm and their daughter was watching TV. The man took the remote and changed the channel to watch the news. Sudha raised an objection to the same and told her husband that he should not come home if he only wanted to watch the news. 

During this time, Vinutha supported her father and asked her mother to keep quiet. The girl asked her mother to allow her father to watch the news. Angered over the same, the woman took the decision of murdering her daughter. 

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when locals saw the girl's body and alerted the cops. The police rushed to the spot and identified the girl as Vinutha, the daughter of Sudha and her husband Eeranna. 

On the day of the incident, Sudha approached the cops and lodged a missing complaint about her daughter. The woman told the police that she took her daughter to a chaat shop and she went missing during this time. When the police called the couple to identify the body, both of them broke down as well. 

The police grew suspicious of the woman's behaviour and questioned her. On being grilled, the woman broke down and confessed to strangling her daughter. Sudha told the police that she murdered her daughter as he liked her father more.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 12,2021
April 12,2021

coviddaily.jpg

Hitting another record daily high of 1,68,912 new coronavirus infections, India's Covid-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,35,27,717, while the active cases breached the 12-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities, the highest this year, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 33rd day in a row, the active cases increased to 12,01,009 comprising 8.29 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 90.44 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,21,56,529, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.27 per cent, the data stated.

Amid an unprecedented burden on health infrastructure in 15 states and Delhi, which are witnessing an upward trajectory, authorities have started reserving more hospitals for Covid patients and taking steps to address any shortage of medical supplies, besides enhancing curbs on the movement of people.

Meanwhile, a massive vaccination push, dubbed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the beginning of another major war against coronavirus, was launched on April 11.

