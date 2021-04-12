Govt suspends meals on flights having duration of less than 2 hours

Bengaluru, Apr 8: A heartless mother strangled her 3-year-old girl child to death after she supported her father in an argument. The incident took place at an under-construction building in BDA Layout, near Nagarbhavi on Tuesday night.

The accused, identified as Sudha, allegedly had an argument with her husband over what to watch on the television. During the argument, the child supported her father and the same angered the woman.

On Tuesday, Eeranna returned home from lunch around 2 pm and their daughter was watching TV. The man took the remote and changed the channel to watch the news. Sudha raised an objection to the same and told her husband that he should not come home if he only wanted to watch the news.

During this time, Vinutha supported her father and asked her mother to keep quiet. The girl asked her mother to allow her father to watch the news. Angered over the same, the woman took the decision of murdering her daughter.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when locals saw the girl's body and alerted the cops. The police rushed to the spot and identified the girl as Vinutha, the daughter of Sudha and her husband Eeranna.

On the day of the incident, Sudha approached the cops and lodged a missing complaint about her daughter. The woman told the police that she took her daughter to a chaat shop and she went missing during this time. When the police called the couple to identify the body, both of them broke down as well.

The police grew suspicious of the woman's behaviour and questioned her. On being grilled, the woman broke down and confessed to strangling her daughter. Sudha told the police that she murdered her daughter as he liked her father more.

