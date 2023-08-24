  1. Home
  'The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour': PM Modi conferred with 2nd-highest civilian honour in Greece

August 25, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with 'The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour' award by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday, August 25. This is the second-highest civilian honour in Greece.

The citation of the honour awarded to PM Modi states, “In the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an honour is bestowed upon the friendly people of India.”

It further says, “On the occasion of this visit, the Greek State Honours the Prime Minister of India, a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India’s economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms. A statesman who has brought environmental protection and climate change among the top priorities of international activity.”

 The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour is conferred to "eminent personalities who by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece".

PM Modi thanked the people of Greece and the country's government for showing "respect the people of Greece have towards India".

"I thank President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Government and people of Greece for conferring upon me The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour. This shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India," he tweeted.

PM Modi arrived in the European country on Friday morning for an official bilateral visit. This day-long trip is the first visit to Greece by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years. Apart from the heads of government in Greece, PM Modi will also hold talks with business leaders from both countries and with the Indian community in Greece.

August 21,2023

Indian cricket team's Asia Cup 2023 squad was announced by captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar in a press conference on Monday, August 21. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah have made a comeback to the squad. 

However, since Rahul has a niggle, Sanju Samson has been named the back-up player. The Asia Cup begins on August 30. India's first match is against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup squad holds extra importance as it will more or less give an idea about what the team for the ODI World Cup 2023 will look like.

India's Full squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson (back up).

A look at India's Asia Cup squad members' performance since 2022:

Rohit Sharma (captain) - India's regular captain and prolific opener, Sharma has scored 632 runs in 17 ODIs since the start of 2022 at an average of 45.14.

Shubman Gill - The last one year has seen him reach great heights. Since January 2022, he scored 1388 runs in 24 ODIS at an astounding average 69.40.

Virat Kohli- He is probably the most automatic choice. Since 2022, he has played 21 ODIs and scored 729 runs at an average of 38.36.

Tilak Varma - His debut T20I series against West Indies was promising to say the least. In seven T20Is so far he has scored 174 runs and taken 1 wicket too.

KL Rahul (wk)- A thigh injury has prevented him to take the field since May. Since 2022, he has played 16 ODIs and scored 477 runs at an average of 36.69.

Ishan Kishan (wk) - He can keep wickets, can open, has played in middle-order and is a left-hander. In 15 ODIs since 2022, Kishan has scored 634 runs at an average of 48.76.

Shreyas Iyer- Yet another case of return from injury. Since 2022, he has played 20 ODIs scoring 818 runs at an average of 51.12.

Suryakumar Yadav- His ODI form has been pathetic. Since 2022, he has played 23 ODIs scoring 387 runs at an average of 20.36.

Hardik Pandya (vice-captain) - India's best fast bowling allrounder. In 14 ODIs since 2022, Pandya has scored 380 at an average of 34.54. He has taken 16 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja- Pandya and Jadeja are India's best allrounders currently. Jadeja has played only nine ODIs since 2022, scoring 149 runs and taking six wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah- He hasn't looked rusty after 11 months' absence due to injury. He is performing well against Ireland in T20I series. In 5 ODIs since 2022, he has taken 13 wickets.

Mohammed Shami - His seam bowling abilities can never be ignored. In 11 ODIs, he has taken 14 wickets since 2022.

Mohammed Siraj- Probably the most-improved Indian pace bowler in the last two years. In 23 ODIs since 2022, Siraj has taken 43 wickets.

Shardul Thakur - Another fast bowling allrounder, he may very well pip the big names to the XI. In 23 ODIs since 2022, he has scored 208 runs and taken 36 wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav- The Chinaman bowler showed his guile and ability to provide breakthroughs in West Indies. In 19 ODIs since 2022, he has taken 34 wickets.

Axar Patel - Has abilities like Ravindra Jadeja. In 14 ODIs since 2022, he has scored 232 runs and taken 13 wickets.

Prasidh Krishna - He has also been picked despite making a recent return from injury. Since 2022, he has played 11 ODIs taking 19 wickets.

Sanju Samson - In 13 matches since 2022, he has scored 390 runs at an average of 55.71.

August 15,2023

New Delhi, Aug 15: The Opposition on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions during his Independence Day address with the Congress calling it a "crass election speech filled with distortions, lies, exaggerations and vague promises" and said that he will unfurl the tricolour from his home next year.

The Congress said Modi "made it (speech) all about himself and his image" instead of "bringing the country together to celebrate our journey so far, acknowledge the pain and anguish of those suffering, and accept the challenges ahead".

As the Prime Minister insisted that he would return to the Red Fort to address Independence Day celebrations in 2024 after the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said such remarks showed "arrogance". He added, Modi will surely hoist the tricolour but "at his home".

RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad too said Modi will not return to power and it is the Opposition that will unfurl the tricolour next Independence Day. AAP Minister Aatishi said, "one doesn't need to listen to the Prime Minister's speech to understand his 10 year report card, his work is enough to reflect that the PM has failed."

In a statement, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "...Modi’s failures in the last nine years can be categorised under 'durniti' (bad policies), 'anyay' (injustice) and - perhaps most importantly - 'badniyat' (ill intention). Rhetoric and bluster can no longer cover up this truth which is now evident to the entire country."

He alleged that the only performance has been the "40% commission raj of BJP state governments, the function of BJP as a washing machine to clean those opposition leaders who are arm-twisted by ED/CBI/IT to comply with or ally with the BJP, and bringing down elected state governments".

The only transformation has been in the "concentration of economic power in select Modi-made Monopolies (3M) that is exacerbating price rise and ensuring record inequality". Ramesh also attacked "the Prime Minister’s direct role in directing deals and government revenues towards his most favoured business groups".

Ramesh said Modi casually compared the violence in Manipur with incidents in other parts of the country and he showed "no sorrow or acknowledgment of the abject failures" which have led to Manipur turning into a war zone.

Referring to Modi's claim that a new world order has been ushered in as the world saw India’s capability during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the Prime Minister "deliberately failed" to mention that as a direct result of inadequate oxygen supplies and "his failure" to order adequate vaccines in a timely manner, "India ended up with 40 lakh Covid deaths".

On China, he said it takes "particular audacity" to claim that our borders are safer than before when Chinese troops continue to block Indian access to 2,000 square km of Indian territory in Depsang and Demchok more than three years after they intruded.

"And the double-engine misfire in Manipur is only further playing into China’s hands. There is no bigger insult to our armed forces than lying about national security from the Red Fort," he said.

He also referred to a new Bill that replaces Chief Justice of India from the selection committee for choosing Election Commissioners, and said the India’s democratic institutions are being continuously eroded.

"The social fabric of the country has been torn apart through the control of media and the misuse of social media by the Modi government, the BJP and the hydra-headed Sangh Parivar. The PM’s talk of “women-led development” rings hollow when he supports sexual predators instead of our female athletes – our national champions who were dragged on the roads of the national capital – and stands by as women are stripped and raped in Manipur," he said.

August 22,2023

Mandya, Aug 22: The protest against releasing water from the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam to Tamil Nadu continued in Mandya, for the second day on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that a mega protest led by BJP MP A Sumalatha was launched in Mandya on Monday.

Several farmers' organisations and also JD(S) extended support towards the protest.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) members announced the staging of a protest blocking the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on Tuesday.

As the police denied permission to stage a protest on the expressway, the members continued with the protest at Jayachamaraja (JC) Circle, in Mandya city.

The Raitha Sangha had planned to stage a protest at Induvalu village, near the exit point of the expressway, on Tuesday. Despite police refusing permission, a section of the farmers gathered near Induvalu, in Mandya taluk.

Hence, the police have upped the security measures on the expressway near Induvalu. More than 300 police personnel and three DAR platoons have been deployed on the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, BJP leader C T Ravi, in a press meeting alleged that the Congress government has been releasing water to Tamil Nadu to please its Chief Minister Stalin, who is a part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

