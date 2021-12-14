  1. Home
Group Captain Varun Singh, the decorated pilot who saved a fighter aircraft

December 15, 2021

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash that killed 13 including CDS Bipin Rawat, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the IAF tweeted.

Singh, who was injured severely in the military chopper crash, was awarded Shaurya Chakra on this year’s Independence Day for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during an aerial emergency in 2020. He was a Wing Commander at that point of time.

A pilot in a Light Combat Aircraft Squadron, he was flying a system check sortie in the LCA after major rectification of the Flight Control System and pressurisation system (life support environment control system). During the sortie, the cockpit pressurisation failed at high altitude.

He correctly identified the failure and initiated a descent to lower altitude for landing. While descending, the Flight Control System failed and led to total loss of control of the aircraft. This was an unprecedented catastrophic failure that had never occurred. There was a rapid loss of altitude with the aircraft pitching up and down viciously going to the extremities of G limits.

Despite being in extreme physical and mental stress in an extremely life-threatening situation, he maintained exemplary composure and regained control of the aircraft, thereby exhibiting exceptional flying skills. Soon thereafter, at about 10,000 feet, the aircraft again experienced total loss of control with vicious manoeuvring and uncontrollable pitching.

Under such a scenario, even though the pilot was at liberty to abandon the aircraft, Singh displayed extraordinary courage and skill to safely land the fighter aircraft despite the potential threat to his own life. He went beyond the call of duty and landed the aircraft taking calculated risks, the IAF had stated in the citation.

As he was able to land the aircraft, it allowed the engineers to carry out an accurate analysis of the fault on the indigenously designed fighter and further institution of preventive measures against recurrence.

Due to his high order of professionalism, composure and quick decision making, even at the peril to his life, he not only averted the loss of an LCA, but also safeguarded civilian property and population on ground. For such an exceptional act of gallantry, he was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra.

December 3,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 3: Amid rising concerns over Omicron cases in Karnataka, the state government banned all events, functions in educational Institutes as more clusters are being identified in these places.

The government said that only 500 people will be allowed in marriage functions until further orders. 

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with experts following the detection of two cases of the new Covid-19 variant in Karnataka. 

Revenue minister R Ashoka said that citizens would be allowed into theatres, multiplexes, shopping malls only if they are vaccinated with two doses of vaccine. 

The guidelines also state the parents of students who are attending schools and colleges, shall also have received both doses of the COVID vaccine.

The minister said that the government has not taken any decision on regulating New Year celebrations yet. The government will take a suitable decision after taking stock of the unfolding developments, he added.

December 15,2021

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday, December 15, said the police have been given a free hand to act against elements from any community who vitiate communal harmony.

''We have not given any direction to police to act against one community and not the other. We want law and order in the state and communal harmony is important for us. We have given a free hand to police to act against communal elements who vitiate religious harmony,'' he told the Karnataka Assembly.

He was replying to the matter raised by Congress MLA U T Khader who alleged communal tensions in coastal Karnataka due to fringe elements who organise events like 'Trishool Deeksha' which lead to communal flare up.

''Such events result in clashes between communities. Give police freedom to act against such elements who try to vitiate the atmosphere,'' Khader said.

In his reply, Jnanendra said police promptly initiated action whenever it came across any such incident.

''Irrespective of the faith, police are acting mercilessly against those who disturb peace,'' the minister said.

He cited an example where 300 to 400 people attacked police in Uppinangadi area in Dakshina Kannada district. He added that some of the miscreants attacked the policemen with sharp weapons.

The Minister also pointed out that the police acted against those who ''celebrated'' the death of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat along with 12 others in a helicopter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

''People celebrating the death of decorated soldiers lead to conflict. Should we support such elements?'' Jnanendra said.

He also told the House that a couple was attacked recently in Mangaluru and the police quickly registered a case on its own.

The Minister asked the Congress MLA to bring any case where the police did not act against communal elements vitiating religious harmony among communities, to the government's notice.

''Don’t panic and bring such cases to our notice. We will act tough against such officials,'' he said.

Jnanendra appealed to the people of coastal Karnataka to maintain communal harmony.

December 13,2021

Belagavi, Dec 13: Former Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader K.J. George on Monday said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is planning to table the anti-conversion bill with an "ulterior motive", claiming the population of Christians in the southern state has come down.

"The population of the Christian community has come down in the state. I request the Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai), and the government not to bring a legislation in this regard (anti-conversion)," he said.

"This law will encourage immoral policing (rowdyism). Hinduism is strong in the country. Even after the arrival of Mughals and Portuguese, the population of Hindus is more in the country," he said.

George further said "the Constitution is very clear on forceful conversions. It does not give room for it. It also provides opportunity for those who want to get converted to another religion", adding: "We also oppose forceful conversions."

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that his party (Congress) does not support the proposed Anti-Conversion bill.

"The BJP's intentions are cruel and political. There is no necessity to bring the law at this juncture. The party is targeting one community. We will oppose the bill," he said.

Reacting to this, former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said Siddaramaiah has made it a habit to oppose everything.

"The anti-conversion law will be introduced in the session. Such laws are already in place in many states. Even Congress leaders are appreciative and supporting the bill," he said.

He further stated that he welcomed energy minister Sunil Kumar's statement on bringing new law prohibiting so called "Love Jihad".

