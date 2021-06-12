  1. Home
GST rate on covid vaccine remains unchanged at 5%; here’s what got a bit cheaper

News Network
June 12, 2021

New Delhi, June 12: The GST Council on Saturday decided to cut tax rates on a number of items crucial in the fight against Covid-19. These include essential medicines, oxygen generation equipment, pulse oximeters and diagnostic and testing machine kits.

These GST cuts were recommended by the Group of Ministers (GoM), formed after the last GST Council meet on May 28, to deliberate on possible reductions in Covid-related items.

Briefing reporters, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the recommendations of the GoM had been accepted.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the meeting was attended by Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance, along with finance ministers and senior officials of the states and Union Territories.

Here are 10 key points you need to know about the revised rates:

> No tax will be levied on Tocilizumab and Amphotericin B, the medicines used to treat black fungus.

> GST rates on anti-coagulants like heparin as well as Remdesivir -- a drug used for treating Covid-19 -- reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent

> Tax on medical-grade oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, BiPAP machines and high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) devices has been cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

> GST on electric furnaces and temperature-checking equipment brought down to 5 per cent

> GST on ambulances reduced to 12 per cent.

> Tax on Covid testing kits has been brought down to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

> Pulse oximeters, hand sanitisers to be charged 5 per cent lower tax

> The GST Council decided to retain 5 per cent GST on Covid vaccines.

> The new rates will be valid till September.

> Centre will buy 75 per cent vaccines, as planned, and pay GST too. Additionally, 70 per cent of income from GST will be shared with states.

News Network
May 31,2021

New Delhi, May 31: Even as India reels from a devastating wave of coronavirus, petrol and diesel prices were raised again on Monday, literally adding (expensive) fuel to the fire.

In Delhi petrol is priced at Rs 94.23 per litre whilst diesel is Rs 85.15 a litre after the 16th hike in fuel prices in May.

The fresh hike amounts to an increase of 29 paise for petrol and 56 paise for diesel.

Petrol costs Rs 100.47 and diesel Rs 92.45 per litre in Mumbai.

Petrol will cost Rs 102.34 and diesel Rs 93.37 for a litre of each in Bhopal. Petrol and diesel cost Rs 94.25 and Rs 87.74 per litre respectively in Kolkata.

News Network
June 12,2021

News Network
June 10,2021

Kavaratti, June 10: The Lakshadweep administration has withdrawn its order to deploy government officials on fishing boats for intelligence gathering following the widespread protests from the employees and the locals.

An order to increase security on ships has also been withdrawn. Amid protests by islanders against the proposed "reforms" by Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel, the island administration had taken a set of decisions, including deputing government officials onboard local fishing boats for intelligence gathering.

The order to increase security on ships has also been withdrawn.

Hitting out the administration for its new directives, Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal termed them as a "mockery" and urged the authorities to withdraw them immediately. It was on May 28, a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary cum Advisor to the Administrator decided to depute responsible government servants onboard local fishing boats for intelligence gathering.

It had also ordered measures for the installation of CCTV cameras at berthing ports and the helibase and baggage and passenger checking facility at Mangalore and Beypore ports.

The Lakshadweep administrator has been facing severe criticism from the Opposition leaders over his "anti-people" policies in the islands. However, the administration has refuted all the allegations levelled by the Opposition against Patel. 

Amid the huge public outcry, the Lakshadweep administration last week justified its reform push saying that it wants to develop islands on the lines of Maldives in two decades.

Calling the latest reforms "draconian", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier today said the latest "regulations penalise dissent and undermine grassroots democracy".

