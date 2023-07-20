  1. Home
  2. Gyanvapi masjid case: Court allows ASI survey of entire mosque as per Hindu side's demand

Gyanvapi masjid case: Court allows ASI survey of entire mosque as per Hindu side's demand

in the news
July 21, 2023

mosque.jpg

A Varanasi court on Friday, July 21, granted permission for the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The petition filed in the case by the Hindu side had sought a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the entire mosque complex.

A videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex in May last year had revealed what the Hindu side claimed was a 'shivling' inside the mosque premises. The Muslim side has insisted that the structure is merely a fountain.

The Varanasi court, however, said the wuzukhana (place for ablution) where the 'Shivling' was found, should be kept out of the purview of the ASI's "scientific survey".

Report by August 4

The ASI has been directed to produce a study report before the court by August 4.

The court of District Judge A K Vishwesha further ordered the scientific survey by ASI to take place between 8am-12noon.

The court clarified there will be no restrictions on Namaz and no damage should be caused to the Gyanvapi mosque.

'Turning point in case'

Hailing the order, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel for the Hindu side, said this was a "turning point" in the case.

Jain said he had argued in court that the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute can be resolved only by an archaeological investigation of the entire mosque complex and that it was crucial to "uncover whether the current structure (Gyanvapi mosque) was built on barren land or was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple".

"It is also important to examine the age and nature of the construction of the western wall of the building and domes to check whether the top of temples existed beneath them. Besides, marks of Swastik, verses of shlokas evident on many walls and many other facts should also be examined," he told the court.

The lawyer said the situation can become clear after examining "in a modern way" the three domes of the Gyanvapi complex, the western wall of the complex and the entire complex.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 19,2023

Passport.jpg

The latest ranking published by Henley Passport Index, released on Tuesday, puts India's passport at the 80th spot, moving it up five places from its position in 2022. Indians can now travel to 57 destinations without a visa.

India's current rank ties it with countries like Togo and Senegal.

While Indian passport holders have visa-free access and visa-on-arrival access to countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Rwanda, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka, they still need a visa to enter 177 destinations across the world. Some of these countries include China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and European Union Countries.

Meanwhile, Singapore has replaced Japan with having the world's most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 192 global destinations.

After five years at the top, Japan dropped to third place as the number of destinations its passport can access without a visa fell. The US, which once topped the ranking nearly a decade ago, slid two places to eighth place. The UK, after a Brexit-induced slump, jumped two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017. At the bottom of the list is Afghanistan with easy access to 27 destinations.

Passport Index has become the most popular interactive online tool to display, sort, and rank the world's passports.

Notably, the Henley Passport Index, originally created by Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. 

It is updated in real-time throughout the year, as and when visa policy changes come into effect. 

List of countries that allow visa-free entry for Indians 

Barbados
Bhutan
Bolivia
British Virgin Islands
Burundi 
Cambodia
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Djibouti *
Dominica
El Salvador
Fiji
Gabon
Grenada
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Indonesia *
Iran *
Jamaica
Jordan *
Kazakhstan
Laos
Macao (SAR China)
Madagascar *
Maldives
Marshall Islands *
Mauritania *
Mauritius
Micronesia
Montserrat
Mozambique *
Myanmar *
Nepal
Niue
Oman
Palau Islands
Qatar
Rwanda *
Samoa *
Senegal
Seychelles *
Sierra Leone *
Somalia
Sri Lanka *
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia *
St. Vincent
Tanzania *
Thailand *
Timor-Leste *
Togo *
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Zimbabwe
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 16,2023

Mangaluru, July 16: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the murder of a BJP youth wing activist has issued a fresh deadline of August 18 for the absconding suspects in the case to surrender or face confiscation of their property.

A public announcement has been made in Sullia town in this regard in compliance with the court's directive, police sources said.

The NIA had earlier set June 30 as the deadline and warned that the properties and houses of the accused would be confiscated if they failed to surrender before the Agency. None of the accused surrendered by the date, but the proceedings for attachment of their property had not been initiated.

The NIA team has already posted copies of the court order on the houses of the absconding accused at different places including Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 17,2023

Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said the state has been witnessing a total collapse of the law-and-order situation after the Congress government was formed.

“A series of murders are reported in Karnataka after the new government under chief minister Siddaramaiah was formed. The law and order situation saw a total collapse with the state witnessing murders. A Jain monk has been killed brutally and two entrepreneurs were murdered in their office in Bengaluru. Further, Yuva Brigade activist Venugopal and many others were murdered recently. The home minister has lost control over state police,” the BJP MLA stated in a release.

Instances of murders continue as miscreants have no respect for the police force in the state, he said.

The government needs to wake up immediately and put an end to untoward incidents, he said, adding that murders, communal clashes and other untoward incidents were being reported in the state in large numbers when Congress was in power earlier too.

“The past one-and-a-half months of Congress administration in the state has again proved that the government is not interested in law and order. Instead of presenting a pro-people administration, the government is involved in transfer scams and other issues. Let the government ensure a fearless administration,” the MLA added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.