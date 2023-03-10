H3N2 influenza: India sees first 2 deaths in Karnataka & Haryana, say sources

Agartala, Mar 2: Following a couple of tense hours, the BJP appears to be back on track to retain power in Tripura. The BJP-led alliance's tally had dropped below the halfway mark after a brisk start. Currently, it is leading in 33 out of the 60 seats.

The Left-Congress alliance is leading in 15 seats, a disappointing performance considering both parties had claimed they would put up a strong challenge to the ruling party.

The big story of this election is Tipra Motha, led by former royal Pradyot Manikya Debbarma. The party, which was being seen as an x-factor in these polls, is currently leading in 11 seats.

While the BJP may stay in power, it would not be a win as comprehensive as last time. The BJP had clinched 36 seats in the 2018 state polls, unseating the CPM after a 35-year-old rule. With its ally IPFT, the count was 44.

Interestingly, the vote share of the Left party was merely 1 per cent less than that of the BJP, but it could seal victory in only 16 seats.

The BJP is contesting in alliance with the tribal party, Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura, or IPFT. But Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that they will race to majority without needing help from the ally, like last time. The party had also reached out to Tipra Motha, but the talks fell through over the tribal-dominated party's statehood demand.

The CPM's move to join forces with the Congress, its rival in several states such as West Bengal and Kerala, appears to be seen as a desperate effort to regain numbers.

Over the past five years, both parties have suffered a massive erosion of support base. The CPM is contesting 47 of the state's 60 seats, leaving 13 for the Congress.