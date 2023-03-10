  1. Home
  H3N2 influenza: India sees first 2 deaths in Karnataka & Haryana, say sources

March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023

Two persons have died of influenza caused by the H3N2 virus, Union Health Ministry sources said on Friday, March 10. One person has died in Haryana and the other, in Karnataka, according to top sources.

There are around 90 cases of the H3N2 virus in the country. Eight cases of the H1N1 virus have also been reported.

Cases of flu have been rising in the country. Most of the infections are caused by the H3N2 virus, also known as the "Hong Kong flu". Only H3N2 and H1N1 infections have been detected in India so far.

The symptoms include fever, chills, cough, breathlessness and wheezing.

Patients have also reported nausea, sore throat, body-ache and diarrhoea. Symptoms persist for about a week.

March 7,2023
March 7,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 7: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R has issued a circular to all education institutions to take precautions during summer.

The DC has directed the institutions to take care of the health of students staying in hostels and ensure sufficient supply of drinking water so they stay hydrated. Further, the water supplied to hostels should be sent for lab analysis periodically to ensure its quality.

“Increase in temperature may have adverse impacts on the health of people during summer. Hence, educational institutes should provide potable drinking water to students in their hostels. Keep the vessels in hostel kitchens clean and cooks should give emphasis for cleanliness. Cooks and helpers working in kitchens should undergo medical check-up once in six months. Special emphasis should be given to manage kitchen waste scientifically everyday,” the DC stated in a circular.

Since there are possibilities of cooked food getting spoiled easily during summer, arrangements should be made to preserve it scientifically. Students should be asked to drink sufficient water to prevent dehydration. Water from various sources should be tested for quality through the laboratory at least once in a month. Students should keep washrooms clean, he said.

“Inform the nearest health centre or the health department immediately if the hostel inmate fall sick,” he advised.

March 2,2023
March 2,2023

Agartala, Mar 2: Following a couple of tense hours, the BJP appears to be back on track to retain power in Tripura. The BJP-led alliance's tally had dropped below the halfway mark after a brisk start. Currently, it is leading in 33 out of the 60 seats.

The Left-Congress alliance is leading in 15 seats, a disappointing performance considering both parties had claimed they would put up a strong challenge to the ruling party.

The big story of this election is Tipra Motha, led by former royal Pradyot Manikya Debbarma. The party, which was being seen as an x-factor in these polls, is currently leading in 11 seats.

While the BJP may stay in power, it would not be a win as comprehensive as last time. The BJP had clinched 36 seats in the 2018 state polls, unseating the CPM after a 35-year-old rule. With its ally IPFT, the count was 44.

Interestingly, the vote share of the Left party was merely 1 per cent less than that of the BJP, but it could seal victory in only 16 seats.

The BJP is contesting in alliance with the tribal party, Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura, or IPFT. But Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that they will race to majority without needing help from the ally, like last time. The party had also reached out to Tipra Motha, but the talks fell through over the tribal-dominated party's statehood demand.

The CPM's move to join forces with the Congress, its rival in several states such as West Bengal and Kerala, appears to be seen as a desperate effort to regain numbers.

Over the past five years, both parties have suffered a massive erosion of support base. The CPM is contesting 47 of the state's 60 seats, leaving 13 for the Congress.

March 1,2023
March 1,2023

As a step towards making Mangaluru a hub for business networking and exhibitions, ZMZ Event is organizing a ‘WOMEN EXPO’ on March 4 and 5 at TMA Pai Convention Centre in the city with the theme “We for Women - Reinvigorate Yourself”.

Announcing this at a press conference here, Zaheer Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of ZMZ Event, said that ‘Women Expo’ is an exhibition focusing on Women Beauty, Fashion, Gems & Jewellery, Health & Wellness, Business and Mother and Baby care. The event is supported by Inchara Foundation, All India Hair & Beauty Association (AIHBA) and Karnataka Hair & Beauty Association (KAHBA). 

Zaheer Ahmed briefed that "It's fantastic to see this concept created by women, for women, become a reality. It's a one-of-a-kind event initiated in Mangalore – a women-led effort to raise awareness on health, beauty and fashion”. What we discussed in the boardroom is now an exhibition that will be taking place across India.

“There would be 50 plus companies who would be showcasing their products and services from Gems and Jewelry, Kurtis, Dress Materials, Handloom Sarees, Cosmetics and Skin Care, Baby foods, Bags, Footwears, Mobile accessories, Automobiles, Scooter, Wellness products and services and also there would be women start ups promoting their products and services ”. He added.

Commenting on the Gold Sponsorship and participation Mr Mohammed Dilshad, Founder & CEO, KEVABOX said “It is an immense pleasure for KEVABOX and City Gold to join hands with Women Expo as Gold Sponsor. As a brand our objective is not just to provide quality and vast range of products to our customers but also to provide excellence in service and maintain customer loyalty with new and innovative offers. As a main sponsor we would be launching many offers during Women Expo. Some of the offers include: Gold Ornament purchase offer with 55% off on making charges, Diamond purchase offer upto 20% off on diamond value, PFA Scheme offer with special gift for every joining member and special offer on advance booking from 1st March to 20 March 2023.”

Naushad C.A, Director, City Gold; and Rakshitha Shetty, Project Manager, Women Expo were also present.

The Women Expo has also launched many social media and onsite event contests such as Mom & Me Photography Contest, Women Expo Video, Poem on Mother, Message to Women Contest and many more onsite games and awards to be won during the two days event.

The event has received support from City Gold and KEVABOX as Gold Sponsor, Toyota United Cars as Automobile partner, KMC Hospital as Health Partner, The Diamond Factory, Zinterio, Sri Anagha Suzuki, Tabillo, Skylanes, Kunafa World, Farm Boutique, Master Chef, AK Apple Ply, Xylex, Neocoats, Safedecor, Mad over chairs as Silver Sponsor, Shop Unique as Mobile Accessories Partner.

Women Expo is free to attend and it's open for all. For more information log on to www.womenexpo.in or contact 7349338064.

