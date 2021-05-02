Hat-trick for Mamata in West Bengal as TMC crushes opponents

May 2: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) seems to be heading towards a thumping victory with over 200 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections if the ongoing trends hold. BJP on the other hand is likely to face disappointment as till now the party is far behind its declared target of 200 seats.
The TMC is leading in 209 seats, the BJP in 80 seats, the alliance of the Left Front, Congress and the ISF is leading in only two seats after several rounds of counting. Others are leading in one seat. Out of the 294 seats in West Bengal, polls were held in 292 seats as two candidates in two seats died due to Covid-19 and polls there were postponed.
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has won a closely fought battle in Nandigram against her former protegee and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.
Her trusted lieutenant and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim has also secured a comfortable lead from the Kolkata Port constituency.
