  1. Home
  2. Hat-trick for Mamata in West Bengal as TMC crushes opponents

Hat-trick for Mamata in West Bengal as TMC crushes opponents

News Network
May 2, 2021

banaerjee.jpg

May 2: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) seems to be heading towards a thumping victory with over 200 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections if the ongoing trends hold. BJP on the other hand is likely to face disappointment as till now the party is far behind its declared target of 200 seats.

The TMC is leading in 209 seats, the BJP in 80 seats, the alliance of the Left Front, Congress and the ISF is leading in only two seats after several rounds of counting. Others are leading in one seat. Out of the 294 seats in West Bengal, polls were held in 292 seats as two candidates in two seats died due to Covid-19 and polls there were postponed.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has won a closely fought battle in Nandigram against her former protegee and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

Her trusted lieutenant and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim has also secured a comfortable lead from the Kolkata Port constituency.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 18,2021

raghushetty.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 18: Acclaimed Tulu cinema director and script writer Raghu Shetty passed away yesterday (April 17) after a massive heart attack. He was He was 42.

Shetty was recently admitted to a private hospital in the city following illness. 

Known as one of the finest directors of Tulu film industry, Shetty was reportedly directing a couple of Kannada movies but did not live long enough to see them hitting the silver screen.

He was widely appreciated for the directorial skills he exhibited in Tulu movie, 'Arjun weds Amrita'.

Born in a Bunt family in Moodbidri on September 1, 1979, Raghu Shetty was raised in Hubballi where his father was a businessman. 

After his schooling there, he pursued education at Mahaveer College in Moodbidri. Passionate about movies from a young age, he developed his directorial skills in Bengaluru. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
April 27,2021

mask.jpg

New Delhi: The government of India has advised people to wear masks even inside homes, especially when using a common space and also said that it is best not to invite visitors.

NITI Aayog member and head of the government’s group on vaccinations, Dr V K Paul said, “It is time people start wearing masks inside their homes as well, especially when everyone is sitting together.” He said mask protocol should definitely be followed if there is a person isolated due to Covid at home to reduce risk of infection.

“In this situation, masks are absolutely necessary, so do not go out unnecessarily. Stay with family. And also, even within the family, please wear masks. Do not invite people inside homes. There is a transmissibility angle. We must protect ourselves and our family members to the best of our ability,” Dr Paul said at the weekly briefing on Covid on Monday.

The government also highlighted improper use of masks and lack of physical distancing can increase the risk of transmission by 90%. It cited studies to show such a risk with two individuals not wearing a mask and failing to maintain adequate social distancing. The risk gets reduced to 30% if the unaffected person is wearing a mask. 

The government said studies show an infected patient can end up passing the infection to 406 people in 30 days in the absence of physical distancing. The risk comes down to infecting 2.5 persons in 30 days if he follows physical distancing measures. The government also said in the current circumstances, people with symptoms of Covid-19 should be treated as positive cases even if their RT-PCR status is negative or not available.

India on Sunday recorded 3.52 lakh Covid-19 cases. This was the fifth day in a row when over three lakh cases were registered.

Amid concerns about RT-PCR test results showing negative despite symptoms of Covid-19, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said: “Often it can happen that RT-PCR test is negative because the sensitivity of the test is not 100%. In such situations, if clinical symptoms are classical and there is a close contact who is positive, you should assume you have Covid.”

He added that many hospitals have now created a Covid suspect ward for such patients who are awaiting a positive report but have symptoms. “The state of the pandemic being what it is, I think we have to treat these people as Covid patients,” he said. The government maintained there is no shortage of testing or diagnostic kits in the country.

The Centre also stressed the need to ramp up vaccination. “We cannot let the pace of COVID-19 vaccination decline or slacken in the face of the emerging situation. In fact, it should be escalated and with that intent the government of India brought a revised (vaccination) policy. We believe and are confident that will bring in more acceleration,” Paul said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 24,2021

Vijayawada, Apr 23: All India Newspaper Employees Federation (AINEF) vice-president Chaladi Purnachandra Rao has claimed that 13 journalists have lost their lives due to Coronavirus while discharging their duties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states during the last seven days.

Mr.Purnachandra Rao said in a statement here on Saturday that 13 Journalists had lost their lives during the past week due to Covid -19 in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana States and appealed to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state governments to extend financial help to the bereaved families.

Mr.Rao said that K Amarnath, senior journalist, Hyderabad, Telangana, Jayaprakash, journalist, Karimnagar District, Telangana, Srinivas, reporter, Andhra Jyothi Telugu Daily, Yacharam, Rangareddy District, Telangana, Sainath, reporter, 99tv, Nirmal District, Telangana, D Ashok, reporter, Andhra Bhoomi, Nizamabad District, Telangana, Bura Ramesh, journalist, Vemulawada, Sircilla District, Telangana, P Ramesh, journalist, Karimnagar, Telangana, Ch Naga Raju, reporter, Eenadu, Siddipet District, Telangana, Ramachandra Rao, sub-editor, Sakshi, Hyderabad, Telangana, Kalpana, CEO, Bathukamma TV, Hyderabad, Telangana, P Tataiah, senior journalist, Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, Chandrashekar Naidu, reporter, NTV Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh and Srinivasa Rao, reporter, Prajashakti Daily, Jaggaiahpet, Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh, had died of Coronavirus during the last few days on both Telugu states.

Mr. Purnachandra Rao appealed to both the State Governments to announce financial assistance to the bereaved families and extend the required help.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.