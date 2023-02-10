  1. Home
  2. HC seeks Waqf Board response on employees’ plea over non-payment of salaries

News Network
February 11, 2023

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Waqf Board to respond to a petition by its employees for payment of salaries and emoluments pending for more than five months.

The Delhi Waqf Board Employees Association has contended that employees coming under certain categories have not received their salaries from October last year and are facing "unfathomable financial hardships".

"Counter affidavits be filed by the respondents, positively, before the next date of hearing," said Justice Jyoti Singh in the order passed in the matter recently.

The court also sought the stand of the divisional commissioner-cum-revenue secretary of the Delhi government on the plea.

Advocate M Sufian Siddhiqui, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the aggrieved employees have been robbed of their right to a dignified life in a brazen infraction of their fundamental and constitutional rights.

"The employees of Delhi Waqf Board falling in Category I (Permanent employees recruited against the sanctioned post), II (Permanent employees whose recruitment is approved by the Divisional Commissioner), III (Employees who were recruited on contractual basis but are waiting for their absorption) and IV (Contractual employees who continue to be contractual) have not received their salary from October 2022," the petition said.

The petition said that it was imperative for the board to meet and take necessary measures for the release of salaries of its employees and paucity of funds cannot be an excuse.

It submitted that the "entire functioning of the board has collapsed" and its staff "has been in a grim situation because of unresolved issues".

"The functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board has come to a standstill as its business is to be transacted at its meetings. Staggeringly, after 05.01.2022 no meeting of the members of the Board has taken place. Hence, as a necessary corollary, the Board has not been able to meet and transact its business, as such, revenue generation of the Delhi Waqf Board has taken a blow," the petition alleged.

"The budget of the Delhi Waqf Board is also not prepared and forwarded to the state government in a timely manner as required by the Waqf Act, 1995 and the Delhi Wakf Rules, 1997, which has caused inordinate delay in sending requisition for the Grant in Aid to the Delhi Government for first quarter of Financial Year 2022-2023. Furthermore, there are delays on the part of the Government of NCT of Delhi also in releasing the Grant in Aid," it added.

The matter will be heard next on March 16. 

News Network
February 3,2023

jarakiholi.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 3: The ruling BJP in Karnataka is preparing to handover the alleged sex CD scandal case of former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Minister of Home for Karnataka, Araga Jnanendra, meanwhile, said on Thursday that a decision will be taken regarding handing over the CD case of Jarakiholi to the CBI, after a discussion with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"Ramesh Jarkiholi met me in this regard. He had given sufficient information and requested to handover the case to CBI. Whether or not to handover the case to CBI will be decided after discussing the matter with the CM Bommai," he said.

"It is wrong to defame someone through a CD. No one should indulge in this. If it is done, police will take action," Jnanendra said.

The former Minister had been urging the state government to handover the sex CD scandal matter to the CBI.

Jarkiholi further demanded the arrest of some persons in connection with the matter.

He challenged that he would send Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar to jail, adding that hundreds of politicians from state, officers and top officers in Bengaluru are trapped in CD conspiracy. "I have 120 pieces of evidence. I am not releasing them here. The matter has to be investigated by the CBI."

Jarkiholi alleged that Shivakumar had hit him by hatching a conspiracy and got that video made to finish him off politically.

The alleged sex CD released in March 2021 created a huge controversy in the state.

Following the embarrassment, the ruling BJP in Karnataka dropped Jarkiholi from the cabinet.

Jarkiholi had played a prominent role in 'Operation Lotus' carried out by the BJP to come to power in the state. He was at the forefront of the collapse of the coalition government headed by the JD-S and the Congress.

Earlier, the Special Investigation Team probing allegations of rape against Jarkiholi had filed a 'B report' in the case, stating that no evidence to prove the charge or the other allegations made against him.

Currently, Jarkiholi is seeking a cabinet position in the state. 

News Network
February 11,2023

syriya.jpg

United Nations, Feb 11: Up to 5.3 million people in Syria may have been made homeless by the devastating earthquake which rocked the region this week, a United Nations official said on Friday.

"As many as 5.3 million people in Syria may have been left homeless by the earthquake," the Syria representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Sivanka Dhanapala, told a press briefing.

He said the UN estimated that 5.37 million people affected by the quake will need shelter assistance across the country.

"That is a huge number and comes to a population already suffering mass displacement," he said.

"For Syria, this is a crisis within a crisis. We've had economic shocks, Covid and are now in the depths of winter."

Quake survivors have flocked to camps set up for people displaced by nearly 12 years of war from other parts of Syria.

Many lost their homes or are too scared to return to damaged buildings.

Nearly 23,000 people have died across Turkey and Syria because of the quake, one of the worst disasters to hit the region in around a century.

The quake killed more than 3,300 in Syria, according to health ministry figures and a rescue group.

The conflict in Syria started in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceful protests and escalated to pull in foreign powers and global jihadists.

Nearly half a million people have been killed, and the conflict has forced around half of the country's pre-war population from their homes, with many seeking refuge in Turkey.

