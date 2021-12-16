  1. Home
  2. 'He is a criminal': Opposition demands immediate resignation of Ajay Mishra over Lakhimpur violence

News Network
December 16, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 16: Stepping up attack on Minister of State Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he is "a criminal" and demanded his immediate resignation.

Mishra's son, Ashish, is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident where four farmers were mowed down.

"The minister must resign. He is a criminal," Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha amid ruckus as Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding Ajay Mishra's resignation. Several MPS had served adjournment notices in both Houses calling for debates on the investigating police team's "planned conspiracy" remark.

Gandhi said the Opposition should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where there was an involvement of the minister and about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy. "The Minister who killed farmers should resign and be punished," he said.

Opposition ministers held placards demanding "justice for Lakhimpur victims" and called on the government to "sack MoS Home".oth 

Houses were adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus and chaos.

News Network
December 9,2021

farmers.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 9: The Samyukata Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday called off one of the country's longest agitations after the farmers' leaders accepted the Centre's fresh proposals. They will vacate protest sites by December 11.

The farmers' body, an umbrella body of 40 farmer organisations, on Wednesday had flagged certain objections to the government’s written proposal that talked about withdrawing cases against farmers after end of the agitation and including non-SKM members in the committee to discuss MSP issue. Following which, the Centre had issued fresh proposal. 

A final decision on the Centre's fresh proposal in the meeting of SKM at the Singhu border was delayed on Wednesday as farmer leaders were awaiting a formal communication regarding its acceptance on the letterhead of the central government.

In a mega outreach, the government has decided to accept all the demands of the protesters. These include withdrawal of all the agitation-related cases registered during this protest in all states/ UTs and central government agencies; compensation to all the families of the agitating farmers who died during the course of agitation; no criminal liability of the farmers in case of stubble burning; government to discuss electricity amendment bill with SKM/ farmers before discussing it in Parliament; committee on MSP formed in which SKM will list out its members; and ongoing MSP in the country and procurement will continue as it is.

On the question of the constitution of the MSP committee, the farmers have emphasised only members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (in addition to officials from the centre, concerned states and agricultural experts) can be chosen.

When Prime Minister Modi last month offered farmers an “apology" and said the farm laws would be scrapped, farmers rejoiced but underlined their determination to continue protests till the MSP issue was resolved.

Farmers from Haryana, Punjab and some parts of Uttar Pradesh have been camped at Delhi borders for over a year now, demanding that the government withdraw the three laws — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

News Network
December 15,2021

groupcaptain.jpg

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash that killed 13 including CDS Bipin Rawat, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the IAF tweeted.

Singh, who was injured severely in the military chopper crash, was awarded Shaurya Chakra on this year’s Independence Day for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during an aerial emergency in 2020. He was a Wing Commander at that point of time.

A pilot in a Light Combat Aircraft Squadron, he was flying a system check sortie in the LCA after major rectification of the Flight Control System and pressurisation system (life support environment control system). During the sortie, the cockpit pressurisation failed at high altitude.

He correctly identified the failure and initiated a descent to lower altitude for landing. While descending, the Flight Control System failed and led to total loss of control of the aircraft. This was an unprecedented catastrophic failure that had never occurred. There was a rapid loss of altitude with the aircraft pitching up and down viciously going to the extremities of G limits.

Despite being in extreme physical and mental stress in an extremely life-threatening situation, he maintained exemplary composure and regained control of the aircraft, thereby exhibiting exceptional flying skills. Soon thereafter, at about 10,000 feet, the aircraft again experienced total loss of control with vicious manoeuvring and uncontrollable pitching.

Under such a scenario, even though the pilot was at liberty to abandon the aircraft, Singh displayed extraordinary courage and skill to safely land the fighter aircraft despite the potential threat to his own life. He went beyond the call of duty and landed the aircraft taking calculated risks, the IAF had stated in the citation.

As he was able to land the aircraft, it allowed the engineers to carry out an accurate analysis of the fault on the indigenously designed fighter and further institution of preventive measures against recurrence.

Due to his high order of professionalism, composure and quick decision making, even at the peril to his life, he not only averted the loss of an LCA, but also safeguarded civilian property and population on ground. For such an exceptional act of gallantry, he was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra.

News Network
December 5,2021

At least 13 persons were killed by security forces and several injured at Oting in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday evening during an anti-insurgency operation.

One army personnel was also reportedly killed in the attack by angry locals, sources said.

Although the army has not yet made any official statement, local officials said the army team opened fire on a group of men, who were returning from work in a coal mine. Security forces were carrying out the operation based on information about movement of insurgents in the area. "They were innocent civilians," a tribal leader claimed.

According to him, local residents, who had gone in search of the workers and found their bodies, attacked the army team and set their vehicles on fire. There are reports that one army jawan was killed and a few more were injured in the attack by locals.

Condemning the incident, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted on Sunday morning, "The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections."

Mon shares border with Myanmar and is believed to a transit route for insurgents in the Northeast taking shelter in the neighbouring country.

