Health Ministry raises monkeypox alert, issues fresh guidelines

News Network
July 14, 2022

New Delhi, July 14: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked states to increase surveillance on monkeypox, which has been reported in many countries across the world.

In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reiterated that there should be a rigorous surveillance system at all points of entry to quickly identify and isolate suspected cases.

"Continued expansion of spread of monkeypox disease globally calls for proactive strengthening and operationalisation of requisite public health actions for preparedness and response against the disease in lndia also," he wrote.

The Centre, in the letter, has said that orientation and regular re-orientation of all key stakeholders including health screening teams at points of entry, disease surveillance teams, and doctors working in hospitals about common signs and symptoms, differential diagnosis, case definitions for suspects, probable or confirmed cases should be carried out.

It has asked states to screen and test all suspect cases either through hospital-based surveillance or targeted surveillance under measles surveillance or intervention sites identified by the National AIDS Control Organisation for MSM (men having sex with men) and FSW (female sex worker) population groups.

"Patient isolation (until all lesions have resolved and scabs have completely fallen off), protection of ulcers, symptomatic and supportive therapies, continued monitoring and timely treatment of complications remain the key measures to prevent mortality," Bhushan said in the letter.

Intensive risk communication directed at healthcare workers, identified sites in health facilities (such as skin, paediatric OPDS, immunisation clinics, intervention sites identified by NACO, etc.) as well as the general public about simple preventive strategies and the need for prompt reporting of cases needs to be undertaken, he underlined.

"Hospitals must be identified and adequate human resource and logistic support should be ensured at identified hospitals equipped to manage suspected cases of monkeypox," he added.

He noted that as per World Health Organisation (WHO), from January 1 to June 22, a total of 3,413 laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox and one death have been reported from 50 countries and territories.

Majority of these cases have been reported from the European Region (86 per cent) and the Americas (11 per cent). This points to a slow but sustained increase in spread of cases globally, said the Health Ministry.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 12,2022

SpiceJet Ltd., already under scrutiny from regulators in the country, faced another technical issue after a flight to Dubai, according to people familiar with the matter.

The plane, an eight-year-old Boeing Co. 737 next generation jet, had flown from India to Dubai on Monday and after landing was discovered to have a technical issue with its nose wheel, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The incident wasn’t life threatening and all passengers and crew safely disembarked, the people said.

SpiceJet, in a statement to Bloomberg News, denied there was any incident or safety scare and put the subsequent delay out of Dubai down to a last-minute technical issue.

“On July 11, SpiceJet flight SG23 operating from Dubai to Madurai was delayed due to a last-minute technical issue,” the carrier said. “An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight, which will depart at 6.35 pm (local time) from Dubai. Flight delays can happen with any airline. There has been no incident or a safety scare on this flight.”

Pressure is mounting on SpiceJet after the airline was earlier this month given three weeks by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to explain why action shouldn’t be taken against it after a series of other incidents, including one where a Boeing 737 Max plane was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunction.

The lapses have prompted some passengers to avoid flying with the cash-strapped carrier, according to a survey of more than 21,000 fliers conducted by LocalCircle. SpiceJet said in response to that survey that its flights are “absolutely safe, and the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft is paramount to us.” 

News Network
July 4,2022

adjp.jpg

Bengaluru, July 4: The Criminal Investigation Department has arrested senior IPS officer Amrit Paul in connection with his alleged involvement in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

Amrit Paul was additional director general of police (ADGP) of the state police’s recruitment wing when the scam took place.

The CID officers today took custody of Paul before taking him to a government hospital for medical examination. Sources said he might be taken into police custody for further questioning.

According to a police source, the rigging of a strong room and evidence collected regarding tampering with the question paper as well as the OMR sheets led to the arrest of Paul. DSP Shantha Kumar, who was responsible for the strong room, was arrested earlier. According to the police probe, the scam involves more than Rs 100 crore.

In October last year, 54,287 candidates appeared for the examination for posts of police sub-inspectors. As many as 545 posts were to be filled, but several officers were accused of a scam in the recruitment process. The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case, has arrested more than 50 persons, including government officials, agents and aspirants who had made it to the list.

The exam scam emerged after a candidate Veeresh N, who obtained the seventh rank among 67 candidates selected from the Kalyana Karnataka region, was found to have obtained 121 marks despite answering only 21 out of 100 questions in an objective paper for 150 marks as per the carbon copy of his OMR sheet.

“When the coded OMR sheet of the candidate Veeresh, received at the police recruitment cell, was compared with the OMR sheet that was provided for the candidate by members of the public, it was found that Veeresh had answered only 21 questions in the exam hall. The OMR sheet received at the police recruitment cell showed that he had answered all 100 questions,” says a CID FIR in the case. Each question carried 1.5 marks.

News Network
July 10,2022

eiduladha.jpg

New Delhi, July 10: Crores of Muslims across India celebrated Eid al-Adha by offering prayers in mosques and eidgahs and sharing the joy with fellow citizens. 

Large number of devotees gathered at the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi to offer namaz. In most of the mosques, after Eid namaz, special prayers were offered for peace, harmony and prosperity of the country. 

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid, is a holy occasion also called the ‘festival of sacrifice’ and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Every year, the date changes as it’s based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar.

Eid al-Adha is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

The history of this occasion traces back to 4,000 years ago when Allah appeared in Prophet Abraham’s dream asking him to sacrifice what he loved the most.

To mark this occasion, Muslims re-enact Ibrahim’s obedience with the symbolic sacrifice of a lamb, goat, cow, camel, or another animal that is then divided into threes to be shared equally among family, friends and the needy.

Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary and different countries have unique cultural approaches to this important festival. In India, Muslims wear new clothes and attend open-air prayer meetings. They may sacrifice a sheep or goat and share the meat with family members, neighbours, and the poor.

Several dishes like mutton biryani, Ghosht Haleem, Shami Kebab and mutton korma, along with desserts such as kheer and Sheer Khurma are eaten on this day. Offering charity to the underprivileged is also considered to an important part of Eid al-Adha.

