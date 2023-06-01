'Hello, Mr Modi': Rahul Gandhi jokes on his iPhone over ‘phone tapping’ by govt

Washington, June 1: During a recent event in the United States, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told the audience that he was aware of his phone being monitored and expressed his lack of concern about it. In a light-hearted manner, he humorously greeted "Hello! Mr. Modi" while using his iPhone.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday commenced his three-city tour of the United States. On Wednesday, he dedicated the first half of his day to engaging with pioneering startup entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley, who are renowned for their groundbreaking contributions in the realm of Artificial Intelligence and other advanced technologies.

Rahul discusses AI, big data, machine learning

During his discussion with experts covering a wide range of topics including AI, big data, machine learning, and their impact on humanity, Rahul Gandhi highlighted important issues such as governance, social welfare measures, and the prevalence of disinformation and misinformation. Emphasising the significance of data, he stated that it is the modern-day equivalent of gold, and countries like India have recognized its immense potential.

"There is a need to have appropriate regulations on data safety and security," the former Congress President said.

If nation-state decides to tap phone, no on can stop that: Gandhi

Nevertheless, when it came to the matter of Pegasus spyware and comparable surveillance technologies, Rahul Gandhi reassured the audience that he remained unperturbed. In a light-hearted manner, he even acknowledged his awareness of his phone being tapped and playfully greeted "Hello! Mr. Modi" while using his iPhone.

"I presume my iPhone is being tapped. You need established rules with regard to the privacy of data information as a nation and also as an individual," he said.

"If a nation-state decides that they want to tap your phone, no one can stop you. This is my sense," Gandhi added.

"If the nation is interested in tapping the phone, then this is not a battle worth fighting. I think whatever I do and work, is available to the government," he accused.

As Rahul Gandhi delivered his address, the front row of the Plug and Play auditorium was occupied by key individuals accompanying him on his journey from India, including Sam Pitroda, the chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress.

Play and Plug CEO praises Rahul Gandhi

Situated in Sunnyvale, California, the Plug and Play Tech Centre stands as one of the leading startup incubators globally.

As per the CEO and Founder Saeed Amidi, over half of the startup founders at Plug and Play are either Indians or Indian Americans.

Following the event, Amidi told PTI that Rahul Gandhi exhibited a profound understanding of the IT sector, and he was highly impressed by Gandhi's knowledge of the latest advancements in cutting-edge technologies.