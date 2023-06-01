  1. Home
  2. 'Hello, Mr Modi': Rahul Gandhi jokes on his iPhone over ‘phone tapping’ by govt

'Hello, Mr Modi': Rahul Gandhi jokes on his iPhone over ‘phone tapping’ by govt

News Network
June 1, 2023

rahulgandhi.jpg

Washington, June 1: During a recent event in the United States, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told the audience that he was aware of his phone being monitored and expressed his lack of concern about it. In a light-hearted manner, he humorously greeted "Hello! Mr. Modi" while using his iPhone.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday commenced his three-city tour of the United States. On Wednesday, he dedicated the first half of his day to engaging with pioneering startup entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley, who are renowned for their groundbreaking contributions in the realm of Artificial Intelligence and other advanced technologies.

Rahul discusses AI, big data, machine learning

During his discussion with experts covering a wide range of topics including AI, big data, machine learning, and their impact on humanity, Rahul Gandhi highlighted important issues such as governance, social welfare measures, and the prevalence of disinformation and misinformation. Emphasising the significance of data, he stated that it is the modern-day equivalent of gold, and countries like India have recognized its immense potential.

"There is a need to have appropriate regulations on data safety and security," the former Congress President said.

If nation-state decides to tap phone, no on can stop that: Gandhi

Nevertheless, when it came to the matter of Pegasus spyware and comparable surveillance technologies, Rahul Gandhi reassured the audience that he remained unperturbed. In a light-hearted manner, he even acknowledged his awareness of his phone being tapped and playfully greeted "Hello! Mr. Modi" while using his iPhone.

"I presume my iPhone is being tapped. You need established rules with regard to the privacy of data information as a nation and also as an individual," he said.

"If a nation-state decides that they want to tap your phone, no one can stop you. This is my sense," Gandhi added.

"If the nation is interested in tapping the phone, then this is not a battle worth fighting. I think whatever I do and work, is available to the government," he accused.

As Rahul Gandhi delivered his address, the front row of the Plug and Play auditorium was occupied by key individuals accompanying him on his journey from India, including Sam Pitroda, the chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress.

Play and Plug CEO praises Rahul Gandhi

Situated in Sunnyvale, California, the Plug and Play Tech Centre stands as one of the leading startup incubators globally.

As per the CEO and Founder Saeed Amidi, over half of the startup founders at Plug and Play are either Indians or Indian Americans.

Following the event, Amidi told PTI that Rahul Gandhi exhibited a profound understanding of the IT sector, and he was highly impressed by Gandhi's knowledge of the latest advancements in cutting-edge technologies.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 19,2023

Flag.jpg

Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip have held a demonstration against the so-called "flag march," which they view as a highly provocative act.

Reports said on Thursday that Israeli forces have attacked the Palestinian protesters near the eastern borders of Gaza City and injured several of them.

Israeli forces used live fire and tear gas against the protesters, injuring several of them, as far-right Israelis held the "flag march" in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds’s Old City.

The protest in Gaza was called for by Palestinian factions in response to the Israeli provocation.  

The demonstrators condemned the "flag march" in East Jerusalem al-Quds, and called for an end to Israeli attacks in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Similar protests were also held in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus in support of al-Quds.

The annual flag march marks Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and al-Quds in 1967. It is organized by far-right Israeli settlers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied al-Quds.

The march is also an attempt by extremist Israeli settlers to slam what they call the Tel Aviv regime’s failure to deal with the Palestinians and affirm their presence in the occupied Palestinian city and its holy sites.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) earlier warned that holding the demonstration would fuel tensions in the occupied territories and Israel will be fully responsible for any possible escalation.  

A spokesman for the Islamic Jihad movement also said the Israeli regime cannot defeat Palestinians through these measures.

He said the Palestinians’ fight against the regime won’t stop unless Israel is wiped off the map.

 Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Hamas resistance movement, commented on the issue as well.

He said the regime’s massive deployment of security forces to al-Quds shows it is fearful of acts of resistance by Palestinians.
Meanwhile, Israeli legislators are pushing a new bill that would see the display of the Palestinian flag punishable by up to one year in prison in the latest crackdown by the far-right Israeli administration.

The Israeli Knesset (parliament) has already voted on preliminary approval of the bill, and it will need three additional votes to pass.

Ever since taking office earlier this year as the most right-wing administration in the Israeli regime’s history, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet has introduced a raft of legislation aimed at appeasing the far-right society in the occupied territories.

The Islamic resistance movement Hamas censured the Israeli parliament’s plan to ban Palestinian flags from public places.

Hamas in a statement said the bill shows the insistence of the regime on its fascist agenda and is a declaration of war against Palestinians.

It added, the bill will not scare Palestinians, but will rather encourage them to carry and raise their national flag which represents their identity everywhere.

Hamas also called on the international community and the UN to condemn Israeli atrocities against Palestinian people.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 28,2023

cycle.jpg

Kuwait City, May 28: Indian expats were among 15 Asians injured in a hit-and-run accident in Kuwait's Al Khaleej Al Arabi street, a media report said on Sunday.

The accident happened on Friday in Kuwait city when a group of Filipino cycling group had gathered to practice the sport, and was later joined by cyclists of Indian nationality as well, the Khaleej Times reported.

As the group was cycling in the main road, a vehicle ran over the group.

"The accident, which occurred on Al Khaleej Al Arabi street, caused several injuries to a group of Asian cyclists that included Indian expats and who were using the main road. The driver of the vehicle initially escaped after running down the cyclists, and surveillance camera footage was being reviewed to find the perpetrator. However, later he turned himself in," the report said.

However, the report did not mention about the exact number of Indians injured in the accident. A senior official of the Kuwaiti government said that the cyclists did not have a permit to use the road, and therefore were not assigned security patrols.

It urged residents to obtain the necessary permit to practise sports in public places so that security patrols can be issued in order to prevent such incidents, noting that this has happened before.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 1,2023

SHIP.jpg

The CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala is planning to launch a passenger ship service between the coast of the southern state and the Gulf countries to provide affordable travel for Malayali expatriates in the Middle East who are forced to pay exorbitant airline charges for their trips home.

A high-level meeting held here on Wednesday, May 31, decided to devise a plan to start a passenger ship service between Kerala and the Gulf, state Port Minister Ahammad Devarkovil said.

The minister said airline companies charge exorbitant money from ordinary expatriates for their travel during festive seasons. They are forced to set aside the lion's share of their meagre savings for travel, Devarkovil said.

The minister said the project was planned at the high-level meeting organised by the Mala bar Development Council and the Kerala Maritime Board.

The government is planning to launch the ship service with the cooperation of the Department of Non Resident Keralites' Affairs (NORKA), the official body of the diaspora of Kerala ethnicity, said Devarkovil.

In a Facebook post, the minister said the LDF government has allocated Rs 15 crore in this year's budget to solve the travel problems of expatriates. The idea is to start the ship service using this amount also, he said.

The meeting was attended by Kerala Maritime Board Chairman N S Pillai, CEO Salim Kumar, NORKA General Manager Ajith Kolassery, MDC President C E Chakunni, office bearers M K Ayyappan, Zubair, and others.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.