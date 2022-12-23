  1. Home
  2. Here’s India’s revised travel guidelines for international arrivals from Dec 24

Here’s India’s revised travel guidelines for international arrivals from Dec 24

News Network
December 23, 2022

india.jpg

India has issued updated Covid-19 guidelines for international passengers arriving in the country, with effect from Saturday, December 24, from 10am IST (8.30am UAE).

The new guidelines are being revised in light of the "increasing trajectory of Covid-19 cases being noted in some countries across the world," said the notice by the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Consulate General of India in Dubai also took to Twitter on Friday to share the advisory.

The updated protocol underlines that two per cent of passengers on the flight will undergo random testing for Covid-19 on arrival. Additionally, passengers having symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol.

The ministry noted that children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per protocol.

The full list of revised guidelines can be found below:

Before travel

All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country.

During travel

- In-flight announcements shall be made in flights and at all points of entry about the ongoing pandemic, including precautionary measures to be followed, such as the preferable use of masks and following physical distancing.

- Any passenger exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should wear a mask, and be isolated from other passengers in flight. He/she should be shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow-up treatment.

On arrival

- De-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing.

- Thermal screening of all the passengers to be carried out by health officials at point of entry.

- Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol.

After arrival

- A sub-section (i.e. 2 per cent of the total passengers in the flight) shall undergo random post arrival testing at the airport. Children under 12 years of age will be exempt.

- Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines and will be allowed to leave the airport after submission of samples.

- If the selected travellers’ samples test positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing.

- They shall be treated/isolated as per standard protocol.

- All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival and also report to their nearest health facility or call the national/state helpline number in case of symptoms. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 9,2022

stjoseph.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 9: A fresh controversy erupted after few male students were found dancing in burqa at St Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru. 

The four boys have reportedly been suspended after objections were raised to the alleged vulgar gestures.

The action was taken after the video was circulated on social media. The video shows four boys wearing burqa dancing on a stage on a bollywood number "Teri photo ko seene se yaar"

Meanwhile, the college has issued a statement in this regard. "The video clip being circulated on social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural. It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone," the college statement said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 18,2022

cji.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 18: Hundreds of young people die in India due to dishonour killings merely because they love someone or marry outside their caste or against their family's wishes, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said, in a speech on "Law and Morality", according to legal news website Bar and Bench. 

Referring to several cases linked to morality, like the 'breast tax', section 377 that criminalised homosexuality, ban on bar dances in Mumbai, and striking down adultery, he said the dominant groups decide the code of conduct and morality, overpowering the weaker groups.

"Members of weaker and marginalised have little choice but to submit to the dominant culture for their own survival. Vulnerable sections of society are unable to generate a counter culture because of humiliation and separation at the hands of the oppressor groups. The counter culture, if any, that the vulnerable groups develop, is overpowered by the government groups to further alienate them," the CJI said, adding that the vulnerable groups are placed at the bottom of the social structure, and that their consent, even if attained, is a myth.

"Is it necessary that what is moral for me has to be moral for you?" he asked.

He cited an article which spoke about how a 15-year-old girl was killed by her parents in Uttar Pradesh in 1991.

"The article stated that villagers accepted the crime. Their actions were acceptable and justified (for them) because they complied with the code of conduct of that society in which they lived. However, is this the code of conduct that would have been put forward by rational people? If this is not a code of conduct that would have been put forward by rational people? Many people are killed each year for falling in love, or marrying outside their caste or against their family's wishes," he said.

The CJI was delivering the Ashok Desai Memorial Lecture, organised by the Bombay Bar Association in Mumbai. Mr Desai was a former Attorney General of India.

During his speech, the CJI also highlighted the Supreme Court judgment that decriminalised homosexuality in India.

"We rectified the injustice. Section 377 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was based on morality of a gone era. Constitutional morality focuses on rights of individuals and protects it from popular morality notions of the society," he said.

On a Constitution bench judgment which unanimously struck down Section 497 of the IPC, which penalised adultery, he said, "The values of a progressive constitution serve as a guiding force for us. They convey that our personal and professional lives aren't divorced from the Constitution."

The Indian Constitution was designed not for people as they were, but how they ought to be, he said, adding that, "It is the flag bearer of our fundamental rights. It guides us in our daily life."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 19,2022

bekal.jpg

Kasaragod, Dec 19: The first edition of the 10-day-long Bekal International Beach Festival is set to commence from December 24 which would be celebration of the rich cultural heritage and unique traditions. 

The event, organised by the Tourism Department and Bekal Resorts Development Corporation, District Tourism Promotion Council, Kudumbashree and local self-government bodies, also aims to promote tourism of Kasaragod, famously known as the land of seven languages.

The festival will offer a myriad of events filled with excitement and entertainment, said festival chairman and Udma MLA CH Kunhambu.

He said the festival would be inaugurated by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The authorities are expecting a footfall of around four lakh people during the 10-day festival at the Bekal Fort and beach. The footfall at the fort during the weekend adds up to 15,000. 

Visitors can take helicopter rides, and enjoy water sports such as kayaking, parasailing, canoeing, snorkelling, scuba diving, catamaran sailing and windsurfing. 

A flower show will be part of the festival. It will have a business trade expo. Sand art will be displayed on the shores and more than 100 selfie points have been created. The Kerala government has released Rs 10 lakh for the festival, which is estimated to cost Rs 5 crore, Kunhambu said.

A series of cultural programmes have been planned during the festival from 7 pm onwards. The first day will feature a music band Nooran Sisters.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.