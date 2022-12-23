Here’s India’s revised travel guidelines for international arrivals from Dec 24

India has issued updated Covid-19 guidelines for international passengers arriving in the country, with effect from Saturday, December 24, from 10am IST (8.30am UAE).

The new guidelines are being revised in light of the "increasing trajectory of Covid-19 cases being noted in some countries across the world," said the notice by the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Consulate General of India in Dubai also took to Twitter on Friday to share the advisory.

The updated protocol underlines that two per cent of passengers on the flight will undergo random testing for Covid-19 on arrival. Additionally, passengers having symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol.

The ministry noted that children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per protocol.

The full list of revised guidelines can be found below:

Before travel

All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country.

During travel

- In-flight announcements shall be made in flights and at all points of entry about the ongoing pandemic, including precautionary measures to be followed, such as the preferable use of masks and following physical distancing.

- Any passenger exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should wear a mask, and be isolated from other passengers in flight. He/she should be shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow-up treatment.

On arrival

- De-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing.

- Thermal screening of all the passengers to be carried out by health officials at point of entry.

- Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol.

After arrival

- A sub-section (i.e. 2 per cent of the total passengers in the flight) shall undergo random post arrival testing at the airport. Children under 12 years of age will be exempt.

- Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines and will be allowed to leave the airport after submission of samples.

- If the selected travellers’ samples test positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing.

- They shall be treated/isolated as per standard protocol.

- All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival and also report to their nearest health facility or call the national/state helpline number in case of symptoms.