  2. ‘Hindu terror’ narrative was Cong conspiracy; Sonia, Rahul must apologise: BJP after Malegaon acquittal

Agencies
July 31, 2025

New Delhi, July 31: The BJP said on Thursday that the Congress manufactured the theory of "Hindu terror" when in power to stop the rise of Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat chief minister, and to appease its Muslim voters, as it welcome the acquittal of seven accused in the Malegaon blast case.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded that the discharged accused, former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, should be compensated, and the prosecution apologise for allegedly using torture and planting evidence to frame them.

"The Congress can go to any extent to appease its vote bank. This case was a well-calculated conspiracy of the party for sheer vote bank politics," he said, calling it a historic day.

Prasad said the Congress attempt to force the possibility of Hindu terror organisation saffron terrorism has fallen flat.

With Rahul Gandhi earlier dismissing questions related to the court verdict as an attempt to detract from real issues as he hit out at the government over US President Donald Trump's critical comments on Indian economy, Prasad hit back.

He claimed that Gandhi in 2010 had told the US ambassador, according to Wikileaks, that extremist Hindu groups can be more dangerous than the terror outfit LeT.

The Congress leader's claim has fallen flat, and it is he who is running away from truth, he said.

Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, both former Congress presidents, should apologise to the country, Prasad said.

Nearly 17 years after the Malegaon blast claimed six lives, a special court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused, including former Thakur and Purohit, noting there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" against them.

Prasad praised Purohit as a brave and decorated officer who fought terrorism in Kashmir and Thakur as a 'sant', and said both of whom suffered for 17 years due to false charges.

They should be compensated, he said.

The BJP leader cited several cases in which, he said, the then Congress-led UPA government allegedly tried to cover the roles of suspected Muslim accused and terror organisations.

He referred to the cases of Ishrat Jahan, a suspected LeT operative killed in an encounter by the Gujarat police in 2004, Makkah masjid blast case of 2007 and Samjhauta Express blast of 2007.

"The Congress can go to any extent in its vote bank politics," he said.

News Network
July 31,2025

Mangaluru, July 31: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case discovered partial skeletal remains at one of the suspected sites on Thursday, marking a major development in the ongoing exhumation process.

The remains were recovered from “Site No. 6,” located near the bathing ghat of the Nethravati River, on the third day of digging operations. According to sources, the remains were found at a depth of about four feet and will be sent, along with soil and other collected samples, for forensic analysis.

The excavation is based on testimony by a former sanitation worker, who alleged that he was forced to bury the bodies of women and minors at multiple locations in the area. Of the 13 sites identified by the SIT earlier this week, five were searched over the last two days without yielding any human remains.

On Thursday, SIT personnel arrived with heavy equipment, including a mini earthmover and water pumps, to speed up the digging process and drain waterlogged soil. Plastic sheets were also used to shield the site from rain. Security was tightened at the location following the recovery of the skeletal fragments.

Officials have not issued a formal statement on the find or the investigation’s next steps. However, the SIT has announced that it has opened an office at the Intelligence Bureau premises in Mallikatte, Mangaluru, to coordinate the probe. 

Members of the public with relevant information can contact the team between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or reach out via phone at 0824-2005301 / 8277986369, or email [email protected].

coastaldigest.com news network
July 25,2025

Mangaluru, July 25: A M Ibrahim Amaco, noted businessman and philanthropist, passed away on Friday at his residence in Mangaluru following age-related illness. He was 78.

Ibrahim Amaco came from humble beginnings yet built a life that touched countless people. Though he achieved success as a businessman, he remained deeply grounded, always extending a helping hand to those in need. He preferred acts of service done in silence, never seeking recognition for the good he did.

He is survived by his wife and eight children, including one daughter. Among them is Asif Amaco, founder of the Amaco Group of Companies and the news portal Coastaldigest.com. His children carry forward not just his name, but the values of compassion and integrity he lived by.

Relatives, friends, and well-wishers describe him as soft-spoken, humble, and generous — someone who quietly uplifted many lives. His passing leaves behind a void that words can hardly fill, but also a legacy of kindness that will be remembered for years to come.

The funeral prayer (Janazah Namaz) was held on Saturday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at Zeenath Baksh Juma Masjid in Mangaluru. 

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader, along with many others, expressed their heartfelt condolences.

Agencies
July 24,2025

In one of the biggest financial crackdowns in recent years, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday swooped down on 35 locations in Delhi and Mumbai connected to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group — also known as the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RAAGA). The raids, part of a ₹3,000-crore money-laundering investigation, target more than 50 companies and 25 individuals allegedly involved in a complex financial fraud.

The ED’s probe stems from two CBI FIRs alleging large-scale irregularities in loans disbursed by Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019. Investigators claim RAAGA companies secured unsecured loans worth nearly ₹3,000 crore, allegedly facilitated through bribery of senior bank officials, including Yes Bank’s former promoters.

Preliminary findings suggest a meticulously planned scheme to siphon public funds by cheating banks, shareholders, and investors. Key red flags identified include shell companies with common directors, loans issued without proper verification, funds routed through multiple entities, and “loan evergreening” — fresh loans allegedly issued to repay old ones.

Regulatory bodies including SEBI, NHB, NFRA, and Bank of Baroda have flagged anomalies in group companies, particularly Reliance Home Finance Limited, whose loan book nearly doubled in a single year. The State Bank of India has already classified Reliance Communications and Anil Ambani himself as “fraud” accounts, a move first initiated in 2020.

Thursday’s raids involve combing through records across 50 entities tied to Ambani’s empire. Sources indicate that senior Yes Bank executives and other key individuals are under scrutiny for allegedly receiving personal benefits in exchange for loan approvals.

The ED’s massive operation marks a dramatic escalation in the ongoing probe into corporate governance and financial fraud at some of India’s largest business houses.

