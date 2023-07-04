Hindutva activist Pravesh Shukla finally arrested after video of urinating on tribal youth goes viral

Bhopal, July 5: Police have finally arrested the Hindutva activist who was seen urinating on the face of a tribal man in Sidhi area of Madhya Pradesh in a viral video.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested at around 2.30am from the outskirts of his native village Kubri. “The accused has been taken in custody and is being interrogated," said an official.

According to locals, Pravesh Shukla is not only a Hindutva activist but also a representative of Seedhi BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla. However, the MLA has now disowned the accused. On posters and pictures showing the two together, the BJP leader said, “I am a leader. People come and stand next to me but it doesn’t mean that he is my representative.”

The disturbing video Shukla urinating on the tribal man’s face, while nonchalantly smoking a cigarette, went viral this week, sparking outrage across the country and triggering political turmoil in the poll-bound state. The video was in fact shot one year ago.

Police had filed an FIR against the accused, Pravesh Shukla on Tuesday under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

A police officer confirmed that the victim is from a Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said, "The accused is in the lock up and strict action has been taken against him. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that NSA will be registered against him. Bulldozer does not work as per Congress demand, it works according to law."

PCC chief Kamal Nath called it a “heinous act” and an “embarrassment for the state”.

Former CM Kamal Nath tweeted, “A video of brutality has surfaced in Sidhi district. Such a heinous act on a youth from a tribal community has no place in civil society.”

“It is alleged that the accused is associated with BJP. Madhya Pradesh is already number one in atrocities against tribals. I demand from the chief minister that the accused be given the strictest punishment and atrocities on tribals in Madhya Pradesh should be brought to an end,” he tweeted.