  1. Home
  2. Hope rises in saving Kerala nurse facing execution in Yemen after A P Aboobacker Musliyar’s intervention

Hope rises in saving Kerala nurse facing execution in Yemen after A P Aboobacker Musliyar’s intervention

News Network
July 15, 2025

nimisha.jpg

Kozhikode, July 15: Last-minute efforts to halt the scheduled execution of an Indian nurse in Yemen on July 16 are underway, under the leadership of a Sufi scholar there, at the behest of influential Sunni Muslim leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, informed sources said here on Tuesday.

A meeting between representatives of Musliyar and Sufi leader Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz, and the family of Talal Abdo Mahdi -- the Yemeni national allegedly killed by nurse Nimisha Priya in 2017 -- is expected to be held at Dhamar on Tuesday, they said.

The development follows after the 94-year-old Musliyar, who is officially known as Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad and holds the title of Grand Mufti of India, held talks with religious authorities in Yemen.

The meeting with the family will take place on Tuesday at 10 am, Yemeni local time.

Kanthapuram's office said a close relative of the deceased Talal -- who is also the Chief Justice of the Hodeidah State Court and a member of the Yemeni Shura Council --has arrived in Dhamar, Talal's hometown, to take part in today's talks, following the advice of Sheikh Habib Umar.

"The fact that he is a follower of Sheikh Habib Umar's Sufi order and the son of another prominent Sufi leader offers great hope. Along with persuading the family, he is also expected to meet the Attorney General to initiate urgent efforts to postpone the execution scheduled for tomorrow," it said.

"We see the agreement of the family to hold talks with representatives of the Sufi spiritual leader as a positive signal towards our efforts to halt the scheduled execution for the time being," a source said.

Sources said Talal's murder is not just an emotional issue for the family, but also among the tribes and the residents of the Dhamar region.

This is why no one had been able to establish contact with the family until now. "It was only through Kanthapuram's intervention that communication with the family became possible for the first time," they said.

The family agreed to the talks following the advice of Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz.

"Today's discussion is focused on reaching a final decision regarding the acceptance of blood money. As efforts continue to convince the family, Kanthapuram has also requested the Yemeni authorities to temporarily defer the execution scheduled for July 16 --a request the Yemeni administration is expected to consider today," a source said.

Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Palakkad district in Kerala, is facing execution on July 16 for the murder of Mahdi, her Yemeni business partner.

She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

She is currently imprisoned in a jail in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen.

The Centre on Monday had informed the Supreme Court that the government could do "nothing much" in the case.

Attorney General R Venkataramani had informed a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that the government was doing "utmost possible".

"The Government of India is trying its best," Venkataramani said, "and has also engaged with some sheikhs who are very influential people there."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 16,2025

iranindia.jpg

New Delhi/Tehran, July 16: The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a renewed advisory late Tuesday, urging Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to the country due to escalating security concerns in the region.

The advisory, posted on the embassy's official handle on X (formerly Twitter), also recommends that Indian citizens currently in Iran exercise heightened caution and consider leaving the country through available commercial flights and ferry services.

"In view of the security-related developments over the past several weeks, Indian nationals are advised to carefully consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to Iran," the embassy stated.

"Those already in Iran, and interested in leaving, may avail themselves of currently available flight and ferry options," it added.

This latest warning follows a series of military escalations involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. Last month, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities, including sites in Natanz and Fordow. The situation further intensified with the U.S.-led Operation Midnight Hammer on June 22, which struck multiple Iranian positions.

Iran responded with missile attacks targeting Israel and a U.S. base in Qatar. The 12-day-long conflict eventually ended with a ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the period of active conflict, the Indian Embassy had earlier advised Indian nationals in Iran to restrict movement and strictly adhere to safety protocols, amid reports of explosions and casualties at key Iranian installations.

Adding to the international concern, the U.S. State Department last week launched a public awareness campaign, cautioning American citizens—particularly those with Iranian heritage—against travel to Iran. U.S. spokesperson Tammy Bruce cited Iran’s practice of detaining dual nationals and denying consular access, warning:

“It is not safe to travel to Iran, even after the ceasefire.”

Indian authorities continue to closely monitor the situation. The Embassy has urged Indian citizens to stay updated via official channels and to follow its social media platforms for real-time advisories and safety information.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 5,2025

massacre.jpg

Gaza City, July 5: Israeli strikes have killed around 50 Palestinians across Gaza since the early hours of Saturday, with dozens of the fatalities identified as aid seekers, according to reports from the besieged territory’s hospitals.

These attacks have taken place across the Gaza Strip from Gaza City in the north to the area around Rafah in the south.

Medical sources at Nasser Hospital have told the media that nine Palestinians, including three children, have been killed by Israeli forces near an aid center north of Rafah.

A medical source at al-Ahli Hospital says one Palestinian was killed and others injured in an Israeli attack on Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.

At least six people were killed and more than 10 injured in an Israeli shelling of displaced tents in the al-Mawasi area west of the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Nasser Medical Complex.

Al-Mawasi was designated as a “humanitarian zone” by Israel.

Israeli forces bombarded the al-Shafi School, killing at least five people and injuring others in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.

Two people were killed after Israeli military jets targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, also in central Gaza, says four people were killed after the Israeli army targeted an aid distribution point on Salah al-Din Street, south of Wadi Gaza.

The Gaza Civil Defense says it rescued 11 injured individuals, including children, after an air strike targeted a house belonging to the al-Zinati family near the Gifted School in Sheikh Radwan, northwest Gaza City.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 57,268 people and wounded 135,625 since the start of the onslaught on October 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The United Nations human rights office has said it recorded at least 613 killings of Palestinians, both at controversial aid points run by the Israeli and United States-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and near humanitarian convoys, as of June 27.

The OHCHR said 509 of the 613 people were killed near GHF distribution points. The Gaza Health Ministry has put the number of deaths at more than 650 and those wounded as exceeding 4,000.

The GHF began distributing limited food packages in Gaza at the end of May, overseeing a new model of deliveries that the UN says is neither impartial nor neutral, as killings continue around the organization’s sites, which rights groups have slammed as “human slaughterhouses.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 6,2025

Mangaluru, July 6: In a chilling reminder of how fear and impersonation can override rationality, a Mangaluru woman was allegedly defrauded of a staggering ₹3.16 crore by cybercriminals posing as senior law enforcement officials and a public prosecutor.

This incident underscores the urgent need for public awareness about increasingly sophisticated impersonation scams, where fraudsters exploit legal jargon and fear tactics to drain victims financially.

According to a complaint filed at the CEN Crime Police Station, the ordeal began on June 5 when the woman received a call from an individual claiming to be Inspector Anu Sharma from the National Cyber Response Portal (NCRP). The caller informed her that a SIM card was allegedly purchased in her husband’s name and was being used for sending fraudulent messages and suspicious links.

The call was transferred multiple times — first to a so-called sub-inspector Mohan Kumar from ‘Sahar Police Station’ in Mumbai, who gathered personal details, and then to someone identifying himself as Public Prosecutor Deepak Venkata Ramana. The supposed prosecutor convinced the woman that her and her husband’s bank accounts were under scrutiny and needed to be “verified” through urgent fund transfers.

The complainant was threatened to maintain complete secrecy and promised that all transferred amounts would be refunded once the verification process was complete. Gripped by fear and manipulated through psychological pressure, she allegedly made a series of RTGS transfers between June 10 and June 27, totaling ₹3,16,52,142, into multiple bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

Once the funds were drained, the fraudsters cut all communication and blocked the victim’s number. Only after she confided in her children did she realise that she had been conned.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Why this matters:

This case highlights a disturbing trend in digital fraud, where scammers combine technology with fearmongering and impersonation to bypass even the most cautious minds. Authorities urge the public to be extremely wary of unsolicited calls claiming to be from police, banks, or legal institutions — especially when money is demanded under the guise of investigation or legal procedure.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.