  2. How hatemongers used fake news and rumours to unleash violence in Manipur

How hatemongers used fake news and rumours to unleash violence in Manipur

News Network
July 23, 2023

Imphal, July 23: The ethnic violence in Manipur that erupted on May 3 and has left over 160 dead has been largely fuelled by rumours and fake news, according to officials from various security agencies who have been monitoring the situation in the restive northeastern state.

The despicable May 4 incident in Kangpokpi district, where two women were paraded naked and assaulted by several people, was among the spate of sexual attacks that occurred after a picture of a body wrapped in polythene was circulated in the Imphal valley with a false claim that the victim had been murdered by tribals in Churachandpur.

The picture was later found to be that of a woman murdered in the national capital but the fire had engulfed the valley by that time, and what was witnessed the next day put humanity to shame, says an official while referring to the video of the Kangpokpi incident that appeared on social media last week and has sparked massive outrage in the country.

On the same day, barely 30 km away, two more women in their 20s were brutally raped and murdered.

The lawlessness because of the fake picture spread like jungle fire and was one of the reasons for the state government to shut down the Internet on May 3, the officials said.

A section of parties and activists have opposed the suspension of the Internet. Refusing to interfere, the Supreme Court on July 17 asked the Manipur government to raise its grievance before the high court against the HC's earlier order on a limited restoration of the Internet in the state.

Analysis by various security agencies engaged in dousing the fire in Manipur, which has been on the boil since May 3, has led to the conclusion that there is "no control on fake or one-sided news being circulated even by local newspapers".

Citing a recent example, they said one of the prominent dailies had claimed that tribal men, armed with weapons, had planned to attack the members of the majority community at Kwatha village of Chandel district.

Alarmed by the news report, Manipur police swung into action, only to find that the news report was false.

The police issued a statement saying that there was no attempt to burn any village as reported in some local dailies and again appealed that only verified information in sensitive cases should be published.

Police have dedicated 'Rumour Free Number' 9233522822 for verifying any information emerging either through social media or word of mouth and checking the spread of disinformation.

Another video showing tribal youths marching in Churachandpur a few days back was circulated in the valley with subtitles claiming that the tribals will snatch women and children from the majority community.

However, since the video was in Mizo language, which is the most widely spoken of the Kuki-Chin areas, some anti-social elements took advantage and put subtitles to raise tempers in the Imphal valley, where Manipuri Meiteilon is generally spoken.

What was actually spoken in the video was a demand for a separate administration which ended with a tribal hymn, the officials said.

Another fake news being peddled and circulated in the Imphal valley was that some tribals had torched a religious place - Kongba Maru Laiphamlen.

Security agencies took some of the members of the majority community and showed them that no damage had been done to the religious place. However, armed clashes were reported between the ethnic groups in which two tribals were injured. Things subsided after the news was denied.

Another video was circulated which showed some dead people lying on the ground and termed as members of the majority community mowed down by the tribals. This video was also circulated after the shocking 26-second clip of the assault on two tribal women appeared on social media.

The fact, officials said, was that the dead were members of the majority community who had attempted to burn a tribal village in the hills and were killed in retaliatory action.

In the early phase of violence, a video showing a young woman being brutally assaulted and finally shot to death was circulated with a claim that she was a tribal woman who was tortured by the majority community.

It was immediately clarified that the video was that of a woman killed in Tamu town of Myanmar last year and had no links with the ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Earlier this month, a vehicle, which was a part of Manipur Police's Inspector General (CID), was set afire after a fake rumour that some tribals were being escorted out of the Imphal valley. However, police took strong action and arrested people in this connection,

The majority community held a protest in the national capital where they had shown a woman from their community being targeted by the tribals. However, the picture was that of an Arunachal Pradesh woman who had been abused domestically, the officials said.

Officials feel that with the rumour mills working overtime, it will take a long time before the Internet could be fully restored in the state.

"The semblance of sanity has to arrive first. As of now, we are very far from that," a senior official said. 

News Network
July 19,2023

The latest ranking published by Henley Passport Index, released on Tuesday, puts India's passport at the 80th spot, moving it up five places from its position in 2022. Indians can now travel to 57 destinations without a visa.

India's current rank ties it with countries like Togo and Senegal.

While Indian passport holders have visa-free access and visa-on-arrival access to countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Rwanda, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka, they still need a visa to enter 177 destinations across the world. Some of these countries include China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and European Union Countries.

Meanwhile, Singapore has replaced Japan with having the world's most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 192 global destinations.

After five years at the top, Japan dropped to third place as the number of destinations its passport can access without a visa fell. The US, which once topped the ranking nearly a decade ago, slid two places to eighth place. The UK, after a Brexit-induced slump, jumped two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017. At the bottom of the list is Afghanistan with easy access to 27 destinations.

Passport Index has become the most popular interactive online tool to display, sort, and rank the world's passports.

Notably, the Henley Passport Index, originally created by Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. 

It is updated in real-time throughout the year, as and when visa policy changes come into effect. 

List of countries that allow visa-free entry for Indians 

Barbados
Bhutan
Bolivia
British Virgin Islands
Burundi 
Cambodia
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Djibouti *
Dominica
El Salvador
Fiji
Gabon
Grenada
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Indonesia *
Iran *
Jamaica
Jordan *
Kazakhstan
Laos
Macao (SAR China)
Madagascar *
Maldives
Marshall Islands *
Mauritania *
Mauritius
Micronesia
Montserrat
Mozambique *
Myanmar *
Nepal
Niue
Oman
Palau Islands
Qatar
Rwanda *
Samoa *
Senegal
Seychelles *
Sierra Leone *
Somalia
Sri Lanka *
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia *
St. Vincent
Tanzania *
Thailand *
Timor-Leste *
Togo *
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Zimbabwe
 

News Network
July 22,2023

Bengaluru, July 22: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said that the government of Karnataka was read to set up a separate department to address the problems of non-resident Indians across the world. 

Speaking at an event organised to present the 'State Export Excellence Awards' organised by the Department of Commerce and Industry and the Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC), he said that many NRIs have requested a dedicated department for them.  

He said Bengaluru is known as a knowledge, IT, cultural and educational hub. The city has the best-in-class educational institutions here and are at the level of competing with the world.

"We are also the number 1 choice when it comes to investments. This is a matter of pride for all of us," he said.

The government will encourage industrialisation in tier 2-3 cities of the state to make sure everything does not become Bengaluru centric, and it is also committed to providing all support to investors, including exporters, he assured.

Noting that the government will strive to have the best single window clearance in the country, Minister of Large and Medium Industries M B Patil said with the 'Ease of Doing Business', the state has the most industry-friendly environment.

"Vision groups will be formed in selected seven sectors to promote the growth of industries. Supporting and encouraging MSMES is the social responsibility of this government. We will be working with Tata Technology to empower MSMEs," he said.

The Export Preparedness Index (EPI) ranking by NITI Aayog for Year 2022 has ranked Karnataka as the No.1 State in the country in two parameters namely Policy Pillar and Business EcoSystem Pillar. NITI Aayog’s Ranking of States was announced on July 17, 2023.

"It is a matter of pride that Karnataka has secured the status of 'Achiever' in the 'Leads Ranking' of the NITI Aayog for the logistics sector in 2022 considering the good infrastructure, good connectivity network and transparent ecosystem," he added.

News Network
July 11,2023

Mangaluru, Jul 11: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Mangalore has demanded that the draft copy of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be made available to all stakeholders and public before any discussion on the matter is initiated.

At a meeting held to discuss the pros and cons of the implementation of the UCC on Sunday, Christian leaders of the Diocese pointed out that the community is not able to answer the queries and submit suggestions to the Law Commission of India (LCI) as a draft of the UCC is not available. The Mangalore Diocese has resolved that there is no need for an urgent implementation of the UCC.

“A committee involving members from all stakeholders, including the Christians, should be formed to hold a larger consultation on the constitutional significance and positive impacts of the UCC prior to its implementation. Personal law is part of the religious practices of the Indian Christians. The proposed UCC is an unwarranted intervention into the Christian religion,” the diocese noted.

Article 25, 29 and 30 of the Indian Constitution ensures the rights of the minority. Christian personal law is based on the religion and practices of the Christian community and it is protected under the Constitution of India. The Christian community opposes attempts to extend any other personal laws on Christian minority. Such attempts will destroy the social, religious and cultural identity of the Indian Christians, the meet resolved.

Former Karnataka high court judge John Michael D’Cunha delivered the keynote address and advocate MP Noronha coordinated the interaction with community members. The meeting resolved to submit a memorandum to the law commission on the resolutions adopted based on the suggestions of the community members.

Mangalore Diocese bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, vicar general Maxim Noronha, chancellor Victor George D’Souza, former MLA JR Lobo, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, opposition leader of Mangaluru City Corporation council Naveen D’Souza were present.

