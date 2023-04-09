  1. Home
How Hindu Mahasabha members killed cows on Ram Navami and put blame on Muslims

April 9, 2023

Uttar Pradesh Police have revealed that some of the senior members of the All India Hindu Mahasabha slaughtered cows themselves to incite communal violence in Agra during the Ram Navami procession. Regional police said that the names of several office-bearers of the Bharat Hindu Mahasabha have also surfaced in the cow slaughter plot. 

Four men of the Hindu Mahasabha have been arrested after they slaughtered cows in Agra in an apparent bid to implicate Muslim men against whom they had a grudge.

Uttar Pradesh has a stringent anti-cow slaughter law, providing a maximum rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh for the offence.

The cow slaughter allegedly took place at Gautam Nagar which is within the jurisdiction of the Itimad ud Daulah police station area of Agra, on the eve of Ram Navami, March 29.

Members of the All India Hindu Mahasabha reached the area on the day, claiming that beef had been recovered from the caves. A police complaint was filed by one Jitendra Kushwaha.

Locals Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nakim and Mohammad Shanu were named in the FIR.

Hindutva activists gheraoed the police station to demand the arrest of the accused. Two of the men – Imran Qureshi, a fourth suspect, and Shanu – were arrested the next day.

However, police said that during interrogation it was revealed that the arrested had had nothing to do with the slaughter of cows and that the national spokesperson of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Sanjay Jat, was the main conspirator.

Police said that Shanu, Imran and others were in a dispute with Nakeem, Bijjo and Rizwan. The last three are brothers. Nakeem is a Municipal Corporation employee and had earlier allegedly conspired to send some of them to jail.

Holding a grudge against Nakeem, Shanu and Imran had allegedly conspired to ensnare him in a cow slaughter case. They allegedly collaborated with the original complainant Khushwaha, along with several others and the Mahasabha spokesperson Jat who pointed fingers at Nakeem and the others.

“Jitendra was found to have lied to us during the interrogation. He, Sanjay and a few others were near the spot of the cow slaughter, call records suggest, not those they named in the police complaint. Call records also show that the accused persons had not gone to that spot in over a month,” a police officer said. 

March 31,2023
March 31,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 31: In what appears to be a case of murder-cum-suicide, four members of a family including two children was found dead in a lodge room on KS Rao Road in Mangaluru on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Devendra (46), his wife Nirmala (38), and their 9-year-old twin daughters Chaithra and Chaithanya.

The family, hailing from Vijayanagar in Mysuru had taken the room on rent on March 27 and were supposed to vacate on March 30. 

While the husband was found hanging, the wife and two children were found dead in sleeping position.

A death note found in the room stated that financial problems forced them to end their lives, according to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

Sleuths of Mangaluru north police station rushed to the spot. Further investigation is under way. 

April 5,2023
April 5,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Amid speculations about him joining ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday clarified that he will only campaign for the saffron party and neither join them nor contest the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

He was speaking to the media persons with chief minister Basavraj Bommai sitting beside him.

"I support chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is like my uncle(mama)," said Sudeep. 

When asked if he was joining BJP, the actor said that he was not entering politics or contesting elections.

Talking to media persons, Bommai said that Sudeep doesn't belong to any political party. "He has announced his support for me. His support for me also means that he is supporting BJP," says Bommai.

Meanwhile, police said an alleged threat letter was received by Kichcha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju on Wednesday, after which a case has been filed in the matter.

According to the police, Sudeep's manager received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media.

The actor, meanwhile said that he will let the police handle the case.

Karnataka is scheduled to undergo voting for the state assembly on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

March 27,2023
March 27,2023

Jerusalem, Mar 27: Muslim worshipers have been forced out of the sacred al-Aqsa mosque as Israeli forces and extremists stormed the vicinity of the mosque on the fourth day of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Video footage circulating online showed that Israeli soldiers and extremist illegal settlers forced Muslims from the holy place late on Sunday.

The large groups of Israeli radicals – whose incursion on Sunday came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan – were under Israeli forces’ protection.

According to Wafa news agency, the Palestinian foreign ministry called for forcing Israel to comply with its commitments and “halt violations of holy sites in al-Quds, including al-Aqsa Mosque, before it is too late.”

The ministry termed the Israeli assault on worshipers inside al-Aqsa as “a serious escalation” and held Tel Aviv fully responsible for its consequences.

For Muslims, al-Aqsa represents the world’s third-holiest site.

This violence comes after the Israeli police approved the storming of al-Aqsa at the instruction of far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

On Thursday, the first day of Ramadan, almost 300 extremists raided the compound.

The head of the Islamic Supreme Committee in al-Quds, Sheikh Ekrama Sabri, warned of a campaign against the mosque.

He said that the campaign began late on Saturday with the storming and desecration of the al-Qibli prayer hall, urging a rally around al-Aqsa and for a stronger defense of the site.

Sheikh Sabri pointed out that the Israeli soldiers are trying to remove the worshipers from the holy site to pave the way in front of Israeli illegal settlers to storm the mosque and carry out their acts of violence and desecration.

Many Palestinians have called on worshipers to break their fast during Ramadan inside the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque and perform prayers in the mosque.

One of their goals is to intensify the presence of Palestinians in the mosque during the holy month to reassert their right to al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of al-Quds, in light of recurrent raids by settlers.

In previous years, clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians during Ramadan, particularly around the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site.

