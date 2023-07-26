  1. Home
  How internet shutdowns doubled violence against women in Manipur

News Network
July 27, 2023

When videos of two women being paraded naked and assaulted in Manipur went viral last week on social media, the remote northeastern state had been cut off from internet access for nearly three months.

The attack took place on May 4, but the videos of the women being dragged and groped by armed men before what onlookers say was a gang rape, surfaced last week. Authorities said they are investigating the incident and have arrested several men.

Officials imposed a statewide internet shutdown on May 3, saying it was needed to curb rumours and disinformation, and quell violent ethnic clashes that have killed at least 125 people and displaced tens of thousands.

But the internet ban in the state - among the longest in India to date - has made it difficult to alert authorities and journalists to rights violations, many of them directed at women, activists say.

"If there was no internet shutdown, those videos would have surfaced over two months ago and the horror could have been addressed speedily, and other similar offences could have been curbed," said Patricia Mukhim, an activist and editor of the Shillong Times daily in Meghalaya.

"The internet shutdown is a violation of human rights - it curtails people's freedom, and it shuts out news of violent incidents and allows perpetrators to carry on undeterred," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The shutdowns also have an "adverse impact on women's ability to feel safe and restrict their freedom of movement," said Jayshree Bajoria, an associate director at Human Rights Watch in Asia.

"It took a horrific video of violence against women in Manipur to emerge on social media for the authorities to take action. This shows how necessary the internet is for the flow of information, and reporting and documenting abuses," she said.

After the Manipur high court directed the state government to restore the internet in a "limited fashion", authorities on Tuesday said they had "conditionally" lifted the ban on broadband services.

Social media websites, WiFi hotspots, virtual private networks (VPNs) and mobile internet - used by a majority of people - still remain blocked in Manipur.

Adverse impact

India had the most number of shutdowns in the world for the fifth successive year in 2022, according to Access Now, a digital rights group.

The shutdowns - including during protests, elections and examinations - were often imposed for indefinite periods and without the publication of shutdown orders, in violation of a 2020 judgment by the nation's top court.

"Authorities have cited violence as part of the rationale for shutting down the internet. However, there is no evidence to show internet shutdowns reduce violence - quite the opposite," Access Now said in a report in May.

The clashes in Manipur, which borders Myanmar, began when members of the Kuki and Naga tribal groups launched a protest on May 3 against the possible sharing of their benefits with the ethnic majority Meiteis in the state.

The federal government rushed thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state of 3.2 million people, but the state has remained tense since, with killings and other incidents of sporadic violence.

The restive northeast region is among the least developed in the country, with patchy internet access and among the most shutdowns in India, according to data compiled by the Software Freedom Law Center, a digital rights group.

As more services are digitised under the Digital India programme, internet shutdowns disproportionately hurt rural communities and other vulnerable groups such as those who depend on social welfare benefits, a recent report by Human Rights Watch and the Internet Freedom Foundation showed.

Toll on women

In addition to shutdowns, authorities also frequently block websites and issue takedown orders to social media platforms. The government issued nearly 7,000 takedown orders of social media posts and accounts last year compared to 6,000 in 2021, according to Access Now.

Most shutdowns involve blocking the internet on mobile phones, which is how most of the population, particularly in rural areas, access the internet.

This severely impacts access to education and livelihoods, particularly for rural women, the report by Human Rights Watch and IFF showed.

In the western state of Rajasthan, which has had the most internet shutdowns after Kashmir, the majority of workers in the government's rural employment guarantee programme are women.

As attendance checks and wage payments for workers have been digitised, frequent internet shutdowns in the state mean that many women don't get to work, or that they don't get paid, said Bajoria.

"Most of the women come from socially and economically marginalised households ... shutdowns that cut off internet access make their situation worse," she said.

In Manipur, the shutdown means that women cannot communicate as easily with their families via WhatsApp, check the news, make and receive payments on the phone, or even recharge their mobile SIMs, said Ninglun Hangal, who works with development non-profits.

Unable to work from home because of the internet ban, Hangal travelled 13 hours to relocate to neighbouring Assam state. But for women forced to stay back, conditions are tough, she said.

"There are more rumours and misinformation circulating, and there's no way to check or clarify what is true" she said.

"Women feel isolated and scared for their safety, and it's taking a terrible toll. More cases of assault and abuse are bound to come to light when the internet is restored."

News Network
July 22,2023

Imphal, July 22: On the same day two tribal women were stripped, paraded and allegedly gang raped by a mob in Manipur in an incident that has triggered massive outrage, at least two other young women from the state's Kangpokpi district were brutally assaulted and murdered amidst a wave of ethnic violence that is yet to abate.

The victims, aged 21 and 24, were working at a car wash in the Konung Mamang area of the Imphal East district, around 40 kilometres away from the site of the other incident, when they were targeted by a mob on May 4.

The two women at the car wash were reportedly assaulted by a large group of men, accompanied by some women. A male co-worker, who witnessed the incident, told The Times of India that the women in the mob encouraged the men to take the victims inside a room and sexually assault them.

The victims were dragged into the room, the lights were switched off, and they were gagged with clothes to prevent them from screaming. After enduring this horrific ordeal for about one-and-a-half hours, the victims were dragged outside and dumped next to a sawmill in the vicinity. Their clothes were torn, their hair chopped off, and their bodies were covered in blood.

The identities of the victims were initially not reported due to the fear of stigma associated with sexual assault. However, the mother of one of the victims mustered the courage to file a Zero FIR at Saikul police station on May 16th, The Indian Express reported.

The FIR, which stated that her daughter and the other woman were "brutally murdered after being raped and gruesomely tortured," was later transferred to Porompat police station in Imphal East district. 

"Their dead bodies are not yet recovered, and their whereabouts are also not known till date," the police complaint read, putting the number of assailants at about 100-200.

It was at the same police station that another FIR was registered concerning the alleged abduction, rape, and murder of the two women whose horrific ordeal was recorded on video and has triggered nationwide anger.

Police sources have confirmed that no arrests have been made in this case so far. The Manipur police are currently examining thousands of complaints related to various crimes, including weapon looting, arson, killings, and assaults on women.

The incidents have also been flagged to the National Commission for Women in a complaint by two activists and the North American Manipur Tribal Association.

They are the latest tale of horror to emerge from the state, where at least 150 people have been killed and more than 40,000 displaced since the violence erupted on May 3.

The clashes in the state bordering Myanmar began when the Kuki tribal group clashed with a non-tribal group, the ethnic majority Meitei, over sharing economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes.

The trouble appeared to subside after the central government rushed thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state of 32 lakh people, but sporadic violence and killings resumed soon afterwards and the state has remained tense since. 

News Network
July 16,2023

Bengaluru, July 16: Top leaders of at least 26 political parties would attend the second Opposition unity meeting being convened by Congress in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 17-18. According to sources, 10 new parties have extended their support to the Opposition parties’ efforts to present a united front against BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

One of the highlights would be former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's presence at an Opposition conclave after a long interval, with Opposition managers believing that her presence would have a sobering impact on leaders while discussing contentious issues or when they fail to reach a consensus owing to competing claims and ego clashes.

At the nick of time, Congress also announced its opposition to a contentious ordinance that took away the Delhi government's control over its bureaucrats, a demand which the AAP said was non-negotiable for its presence in the Opposition bloc after the Patna meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 23.

The meeting, which was shifted from Shimla to Bengaluru owing to weather conditions, also comes at a time the NCP has faced a split with Ajit Pawar walking out of the party and joining the NDA government in Maharashtra, diminishing his uncle Sharad Pawar's clout in the group.

Exposing the difficulties in finding common ground, some Opposition parties had entered into a war of words in West Bengal over panchayat polls, in Kerala over Uniform Civil Code and other issues and over support to AAP in Delhi and Punjab. But on a positive note, party leaders have ensured the battles in states did not spill over to the national level.

In his letters inviting leaders, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that it is important to continue discussions and "build on the momentum" they have created in Patna. "We need to work together to find solutions to the challenges that our country is facing," he wrote to leaders.

On Monday evening, the leaders will have informal discussions on the agenda for the next day's deliberations, including its format and issues for discussions before they head for a dinner hosted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who will be arriving in Bengaluru on Monday after a spat with Congress and Left leaders in Bengal, will not attend the dinner as doctors have advised caution in her movements as she has suffered injuries recently. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's presence is also not confirmed at present.

The actual discussions would be held on Tuesday, which is likely to culminate with a joint press conference and a joint statement. The meeting is likely to discuss campaign and agitation plans, primary deliberations on state-wise electoral alliances or understanding, major issues to be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the next venue of the meeting. 

The leaders may also discuss the possibility of holding a joint rally against the Modi government next month, though a section of Congress is not keen on such a programme at this juncture.

However, it is to be seen whether the Opposition will formalise the arrangement with a name, Convenor and a permanent mechanism for organising meetings and events. There was speculation about Nitish or Pawar being chosen as Convenor while Sonia's presence has led to some quarters expecting her to be made chairperson.

“Speculating on the agenda of this meeting is not advisable. But what I can say is that the mission is clear, work unselfishly, work unitedly, present the India we cherish with a vision for 2024 and beyond,” senior Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said.

The host Congress has added two more parties to the list -- Krishna Patel-led Apna Dal (K) and Tamil Nadu-based Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) -- of invitees taking the total number of attendees to 26. 

It had earlier added eight more parties -- Muslim League, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), MDMK, KDMK, VCK, Forward Bloc and RSP – from the Patna meeting, which saw the attendance of 15 while RLD said its leader could not attend. 

Patna meeting, hosted by JD(U) saw the presence of Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, RJD, NCP, AAP, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML(L), Samajwadi Party, National Conference, PDP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and JMM. 

News Network
July 22,2023

Bengaluru, July 22: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said that the government of Karnataka was read to set up a separate department to address the problems of non-resident Indians across the world. 

Speaking at an event organised to present the 'State Export Excellence Awards' organised by the Department of Commerce and Industry and the Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC), he said that many NRIs have requested a dedicated department for them.  

He said Bengaluru is known as a knowledge, IT, cultural and educational hub. The city has the best-in-class educational institutions here and are at the level of competing with the world.

"We are also the number 1 choice when it comes to investments. This is a matter of pride for all of us," he said.

The government will encourage industrialisation in tier 2-3 cities of the state to make sure everything does not become Bengaluru centric, and it is also committed to providing all support to investors, including exporters, he assured.

Noting that the government will strive to have the best single window clearance in the country, Minister of Large and Medium Industries M B Patil said with the 'Ease of Doing Business', the state has the most industry-friendly environment.

"Vision groups will be formed in selected seven sectors to promote the growth of industries. Supporting and encouraging MSMES is the social responsibility of this government. We will be working with Tata Technology to empower MSMEs," he said.

The Export Preparedness Index (EPI) ranking by NITI Aayog for Year 2022 has ranked Karnataka as the No.1 State in the country in two parameters namely Policy Pillar and Business EcoSystem Pillar. NITI Aayog’s Ranking of States was announced on July 17, 2023.

"It is a matter of pride that Karnataka has secured the status of 'Achiever' in the 'Leads Ranking' of the NITI Aayog for the logistics sector in 2022 considering the good infrastructure, good connectivity network and transparent ecosystem," he added.

