  1. Home
  2. ‘How long will you hide’? Won’t forget the betrayal...:  Shiv Sena fumes after rebels midnight meeting

‘How long will you hide’? Won’t forget the betrayal...:  Shiv Sena fumes after rebels midnight meeting

News Network
June 26, 2022

uddhav.jpg

Mumbai, June 26: Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde met BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in Gujarat last night to discuss possible government formation in Maharashtra, sources have said. Team Thackeray, meanwhile, said it will "not forget the betrayal" done by the rebels.
    
Latest development

>> This morning, Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Raut took a swipe at the rebels, camping in BJP-ruled Assam. "How long will you hide in Guwahati," he asked in his tweet which included image of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, who has served notices to 16 rebel MLAs on the Sena disqualification plea.

>> Eknath Shinde flew to Vadodara on a special flight last night from Assam's Guwahati where he is camping with nearly 40 rebel MLAs. Home Minister Amit Shah was also in Vadodara last night, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

>> After talks with Mr Fadnavis, Mr Shinde returned to the main city in BJP-ruled Assam. Mr Shinde and the rebels want to ally with their former partner, BJP, which they claim is a "natural ally" of the Sena.

>> "We are traditionally the rivals of NCP and Congress, they are our primary challengers in constituencies. We requested CM Uddhav Thackeray that natural alliance should be done," said rebel MLA Chimanrao Patil in a video tweeted by Eknath Shinde.

>> The rebels have said that they are still with the Shiv Sena and claim that they have a two-thirds majority. Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar further demanded recognition of their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' and warned of going to court if it is not done and denied the role of the BJP behind their revolt.

>> Despite being reduced to a minority, Team Thackeray has maintained that it will win in the event of a trust vote. "You already know what was discussed in the meeting, the important thing is that we will not forget the betrayal done by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. We (Shiv Sena) will win for sure," Aaditya Thackeray after a party meeting in Mumbai.

>> The Shiv Sena passed six resolutions at the National Executive meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. At the meeting at Sena Bhavan, Mr Thackeray was authorised to take action against the rebels. His side has also challenged a move by the rebels to call themselves "Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray" in a letter to the Election Commission.

>> The ongoing battle for the control of the Shiv Sena between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde played out on the streets of Maharashtra on Saturday with the cadres loyal to the Thackerays staging protests against the rebels by defacing their banners, throwing stones, and vandalising the office of an MLA in various parts of the state.

>> The Mumbai police has deployed its personnel at the city-based offices of various political parties and leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs, and their residences as a security measure, an official said on Saturday.

>> The prohibitory orders issued by the Mumbai police in the first week of June will continue to remain in place till July 10. It bans the assembly of five or more persons at one place.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 15,2022

Bengaluru, June 15: Karnataka Higher Education minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said examination centres will be videographed during the Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses in the state this year, aimed at curbing exam malpractices.

These exams are for admissions to engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, and other courses from June 16-18. A total of 2,16,525 candidates have registered for CET-2022, and the examination will be conducted in 486 examination centres across the state, out of which 87 are located in Bengaluru and 399 are in the rest of the state, the minister's office said in a release.

On June 16, exams for biology (morning) and mathematics (afternoon) are scheduled, while physics (morning) and chemistry (afternoon) will be held on June 17.

Kannada language test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at selective centres on June 18.

As many as 486 observers (assistant commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, and approximately 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officers/officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties, Narayan stated.

The questions and answers in each subject paper will be printed both in English and Kannada languages. In case of any discrepancy in the English and Kannada versions, the English version will be taken as final, he said.

A total of 1,708 candidates have registered to write the Kannada language test on June 18 which will be conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.

The candidates will not be allowed to wear or carry any type of wristwatch to the examination hall/room. They should not carry any tablet or mobile or calculator to the examination hall.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
June 14,2022

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced the lifting of measures that had been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear face masks in closed places, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing an interior ministry statement. 

Individuals will no longer be required to wear a face mask indoors, with the exception of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, in addition to health facilities, public events, airplanes and public transportation means that wish to uphold the preventative measures, the state agency added.  

Proof of vaccination on the Tawakkalna application is no longer required to enter establishments, events, activities, airplanes and public transportation, the statement on SPA said. 

Citizens who wish to leave Saudi Arabia will be required to take a third booster dose after eight months – instead of three months. However, the new regulation does not apply to people under specific age groups or those who have been exempt from being vaccinated by the Ministry of Health. 

The ministry continues to encourage people to take the third booster shot to protect themselves from the virus, SPA reported. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 21,2022

 

thakrey.jpg

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister and top Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has reportedly moved to a hotel in Gujarat's Surat with 11 other party MLAs, setting off alarm bells in the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Latest developments 

>> Targeting the BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said there is a conspiracy to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government in the "same pattern as in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan". "Shiv Sena is a party of loyalists. We won't let that happen," he said. 

>> Sources say Mr Shinde, who is reportedly upset, is "unreachable". Palghar MLA Srinivas Vanga, Aligarh legislator Mahendra Dalvi and Bhiwandi Rural Shantaram More are also "unreachable", it is learnt.

>> Opposition BJP's sources have claimed that besides the 12 MLAs from Sena, there are five Independent MLAs at the Surat hotel too.

>> This comes hours after the Maha Vikas Aghadi ruling alliance and the BJP won five seats each in the Legislative Assembly elections. Opposition BJP won all five seats it contested. Congress candidate Chandrakant Handore lost in a setback for the ruling alliance. 

>> Mr Shinde, it is learnt, may address the media at noon. The situation may turn into a major crisis for the ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

>> A prominent Sena leader in Thane, Mr Shinde has played a key role in strengthening the organisation in the region. His son, Dr Shrikant Shinde, is Sena's Member of Parliament from Kalyan.

>> Seen as a mass leader, Mr Shinde was named Leader of the Opposition in 2014 after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP. When the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed, he was appointed cabinet minister for Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings).

>> Of late, there have been reports that Mr Shinde is upset with the leadership and has been feeling sidelined.

>> Former Sena leader Narayan Rane, who is now with the BJP, had a cheeky response. "No comments should be made on such things, else what is the point of being unreachable," he said.

>> Mahesh Tapase, spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress Party, said that the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is "absolutely safe".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.