  For how many generations will reservations continue, asks Supreme Court

March 20, 2021

New Delhi, Mar 20: For how many generations would reservations in jobs and education continue, the Supreme Court sought to know during the Maratha quota case hearing on Friday and raised concerns over “resultant inequality” in case the overall 50 per cent limit was to be removed.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was vehemently told by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Maharashtra, that the Mandal judgement on capping the quota needed a re-look in changed circumstances.

He said the courts should leave it to states to fix reservation quotas in view of the changed circumstances and the Mandal judgement was premised on census of 1931.

Arguing in favour of the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas, Rohatgi referred to various aspects of the Mandal judgement, also known as Indra Sawhney case, and said the Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent quota to people from economically weaker section also breached the 50 per cent cap.

“If there is no 50 per cent or no limit, as you are suggesting, what is the concept of equality then. We will ultimately have to deal with it. What is your reflection on that... What about the resultant inequality. How many generations will you continue,” observed the bench, which also comprised Justices L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat.

Rohatgi said there were many reasons for the re-look of the Mandal judgment which was premised on the census of 1931 and moreover, the population has increased many fold and reached to 135 crore.

The bench said 70 years have passed since independence and the states have been carrying on so many beneficial schemes and “can we accept that no development has taken place, that no backward caste has moved forward”.

It also observed that the purpose of reviewing the Mandal judgement was that those who have come out from backwardness must be eliminated.

“Yes, we have moved forward. But it is not that backward classes have gone down from 50 to 20 per cent. We still have starvation deaths in this country... I am not trying to say that Indra Sawhney is completely wrong, throw it in the dustbin. I am raising issues that 30 years have gone by, the law has changed, the population has grown, backward persons may also have increased,” Rohatgi said.

He referred to amendments made in the Constitution and said they are the indicators that the country has not reached “anywhere near the emancipation” it required for its backwards classes.

“The fact of the matter is Parliament should know what is going on in the country. If Parliament knows it is more than 50 per cent and has given 10 per cent to a class of economically backward section, no warrant from court should say it cannot go over 50 per cent,” he argued.

When a number of states have reservations exceeding 50 per cent and in this situation, it cannot be said that this is not “a burning issue” and does not require a relook after 30 years, he said.

The arguments in the case remained inconclusive and would resume on Monday.

On Thursday, Attorney General K K Venugopal had told the apex court that the 102nd amendment to the Constitution does not deprive state legislatures to enact law determining the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and conferring benefits on them.

The 102nd Constitution amendment Act of 2018 inserted Articles 338B, which deals with the structure, duties and powers of the National Commission for Backward Class (NCBC), and 342A dealing with power of the President to notify a particular caste as SEBC as also of Parliament to change the list.

On Wednesday, the top court was told that Marathas have been dominant “socially and politically” as almost 40 per cent of MPs and MLAs of Maharashtra are from this community and the entire hypothesis that they have been left behind, faced historical injustice is completely flawed.

The top court has been hearing a clutch of cases challenging the Bombay High Court verdict which upheld the grant of quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs in the state. 

March 19,2021

Samia Suluhu Hassan.jpg

Dar Es Salaam, Mar 19: Samia Suluhu Hassan, 61, made history on Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzania's first female president at the government offices of State House in Dar es Salaam, the country's largest city.

Dressed in a hijab and holding up a Quran with her right hand, Hassan took the oath of office, vowing to uphold the constitution of the country. The inauguration was witnessed by the East African country's chief justice and members of the Cabinet.

Tanzania's former presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Jakaya Kikwete and Abied Karume were also present.

The ceremony was held indoors and no one wore a facemask to protect against Covid-19. Hassan then went outside to inspect a military parade.

March 10,2021

In a meeting of Uttarakhand BJP's legislature party held at the state party headquarters, Tirath Singh Rawat was named as the successor of Trivendra Singh Rawat who resigned as Chief Minister on Tuesday.

After taking over as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat said, "I thank PM, HM and party chief who trusted me, a mere party worker who comes from a small village."

"I'd never imagined that I'd reach here. We'll make all efforts to meet people's expectations and take forward work done in last 4 years," the newly-appointed Uttarakhand CM added.

Tirath Singh Rawat was the BJP chief in Uttarakhand from 9 February, 2013 to 31 December, 2015 and a former member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from Chaubttakhal constituency from 2012 to 2017.

The 56-year-old is MP from Garhwal in Uttarakhand. His name was picked over prominent candidates including Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

The party meeting was held today morning at the BJP office on Balbir Road.

Almost half a dozen names were doing the rounds as probables for the chief minister's post including Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and state minister of Higher education Dhan Singh Rawat.

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday after days of speculation about a leadership change in the state.

Asked about the reason for his resignation, he said: "Yeh samuhik nirnay hota hai aur iska bahut acchha jawab aapko Delhi jaana padega uske liye (A collective decision is made. And for an appropriate answer, you will have to go to Delhi)."

March 16,2021

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, has said the state is "in the beginning of a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic".

Amid concern of rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the central government team has asked the state to focus on containment strategies and scale up the pace of vaccination campaign, especially in districts witnessing a sharp increase in infections.

The letter to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, which is based on the assessment of the central govt team, has urged the state to bring down its positivity rate and step up contact-tracing.

The letter also notes the lack of Covid-19-appropriate behavior and "tracking and testing of cases".

What the letter says

"Maharashtra is in the beginning of a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. There very limited active effort to track, test, isolate cases and quarantine contacts. There is no adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour among people both in rural and urban areas," the Union Health Secretary warned in the letter.

He also pointed out that eight of the top 10 districts of India in terms of active Covid-19 infections are in Maharashtra and the only way to curb the spread is to increase the pace of vaccination.

"Covid-19 pandemic in the recent past has shown a rising trend in Maharashtra where the number of active cases has increased by 171.5% over the last one month from 36,917 cases on February 11, 2021 to 1,00,240 cases on March 11, 2021," Bhushan wrote to Kunte.

Bhushan flagged high death rates

He also said that the current case fatality was found to be very high among admitted cases in hospitals like -- Government Medical College in Aurangabad and in Vasant Rao Pawar Medical College, Nashik. This needed investigation in detail, including sending samples for Whole Genome Sequencing.

Because of limited contact tracing, a large pool of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people were not being tracked and tested, said the letter, suggesting that testing be considerably enhanced according to protocol laid down by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The letter says that the number of people testing positive was high, "ranging from 5.1% in Mumbai to 30% in Aurangabad", implying that there were many cases that were not being tested and "there is high transmission in the community".

Bhushan added, "The Central team inferred that the administrative mechanism should be re-instated to the level witnessed in August -September 2020 to contain/suppress the Covid transmission."

"The central team found that the District Administration is not much worried about the evolving situation. We could sense a feeling that enough has been done already. This complacency may take its toll," Bhushan said.

Another 12.74 lakh of vaccine doses

Bhushan also said that the state would get another 12.74 lakh of vaccine doses by 18 March.

The worst-affected districts in the state include Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai, Amravati, Jalgaon, and Aurangabad.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported around 15,051 new coronavirus cases pushing the total number of infections to 23,29,464, according to the health bulletin.

The state also reported 48 deaths in a span of 24 hours, taking the death toll to 52,909. At present, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 1,30,547.

