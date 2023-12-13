  1. Home
  2. Huge security breach at Parliament as 2 visitors jump from gallery spraying smoke; 4 held amidst chaos

Huge security breach at Parliament as 2 visitors jump from gallery spraying smoke; 4 held amidst chaos

December 13, 2023

New Delhi, Dec 13: There was a major security breach during Zero Hour in Parliament at 1.02 pm on Wednesday after two men, both carrying smoke canisters emitting an as yet unidentified yellow smoke, jumped from the visitors' gallery and ran into the Lok Sabha chamber. 

Incredible footage from the House's CCTV system showed one man, wearing a dark blue shirt, leaping across desks to evade capture, while the second was in the visitors' gallery spraying smoke. Both men were overpowered by MPs and security staff. 

Lok Sabha resumed at 2 pm, with Speaker Om Birla making a brief statement. "We are investigating the matter and have asked Delhi Police to join the inquiry," he told understandably agitated MPs.

"Both have been caught and the materials with them have also been seized. The two people (they have been identified as Sagar Sharma and D Manoranjan) outside Parliament have also been arrested."

Earlier, shocking visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a Lok Sabha official reading to the House seconds before the chaos. Suddenly, shouts of "catch him, catch him" can be heard. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Anupriya Patel were present at the time.

The two men who triggered a massive security breach in the Lok Sabha have been identified as Sagar Sharma, the son of Shankarlal Sharma, and 35-year-old D Manoranjan, the son of D Devaraj, police sources said. The two detained outside Parliament have been identified as Neelam, a 42-year-old woman, and Amol Shinde. 25.

Sagar Sharma’s visitor pass was issued in the name of BJP MP Pratap Simha from Karnataka's Mysuru

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, the MPs described the scenes of chaos and panic inside the Lok Sabha. According to the members, this is what happened inside Lok Sabha on Wednesday afternoon:

•    BJP MP Khargen Murmu was speaking when one individual jumped from the visitors’ gallery

•    He first hung from the barrier and then jumped all the way down into the House

•    Another man followed him and jumped from the gallery

•    They both then started jumping from bench to bench before being overpowered by some MPs

•    At that moment, they seemed to pull out something of their shoe and a colourful gas emanated from it

•    This led to pandemonium and MPs started running out

•    Meanwhile, Parliament security moved in and detained the two individuals who’ve been taken to nearby Parliament Street police station

•    The said individuals seem to have entered using visitors’ passes signed off by some MP’s office, which will now be a matter of investigation

December 8,2023

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who was expelled today from the Lok Sabha over the cash-for-query scandal, warned the Bharatiya Janata Party that she would fight over the next "30 years, inside and outside parliament". She also accused the BJP of hating Muslims and women.

"National security with a login portal. Mr Adani is buying all our ports, all our airports... His shareholders are foreign investors and the ministry of home affairs is giving them clearance to buy all our infrastructure," she said in her first reaction after she was ousted from the Parliament.

Mahua Moitra also invoked Ramesh Biduri's objectionable remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali, asking why no action was taken against the BJP leader.

"Ramesh Biduri stands up in Parliament and makes objectionable remarks against Danish Ali, one of the few Muslim MPs.... the BJP has sent 303 MPs but hasn't sent one Muslim MP to Parliament. No action has been taken against Biduri for abusing Ali. You hate minorities, you hate women, you hate nari-shakti," she said.

"I am 49 years old, I will fight you for the next 30 years, inside parliament, outside parliament, in the gutter on the street," she added.

December 9,2023

Hyderabad, Dec 9: Telangana BJP today boycotted the oath ceremony for the newly elected MLAs, objecting to AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi being appointed Protem Speaker of the state assembly. The Protem Speaker is tasked with administering oath to the new legislators. 

BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who won from Goshamahal in last month's assembly elections, said in a video message that he would never take oath "as long as he is alive" in front of the AIMIM. He said he would take oath only after a full term speaker is appointed.

"Can I take oath in front of a person (Akbaruddin Owaisi) who made anti-Hindu comments in the past," he asked.

The BJP had won eight seats in last month's election. The party's state unit chief G Kishan Reddy said that the BJP was against the appointment of Mr Owaisi as it is against the tradition of appointing senior MLAs as Protem Speaker.

"BJP MLAs will boycott taking oath before this Protem Speaker. Our MLAs will take oath after a Speaker is appointed. We will never ally with such a party (AIMIM). We will go to the Governor on this," he told reporters.

Raja Singh had refused to be administered oath in 2018 too since the Protem Speaker appointed then was also from the AIMIM.

Mr Owaisi was expected to take oath as the Protem Speaker on Saturday and then administer the oath to the elected MLAs on the same today.

Mr Singh alleged that Congress's Revanth Reddy, the new Chief Minister of Telangana, is scared of the AIMIM like his predecessor K Chandrashekar Rao, and thus allowed Mr Owaisi to be the Protem Speaker.

The seniormost MLA in the assembly is made the Protem Speaker, as per the protocol. Mr Owaisi was elected to the assembly (including the united Andhra assembly) from Chandrayangutta constituency for the sixth time.

However, Mr Singh claimed there are many senior MLAs who could have been made the Protem Speaker, but the new Chief Minister was trying to appease the minorities and AIMIM leaders.

