Huge security breach at Parliament as 2 visitors jump from gallery spraying smoke; 4 held amidst chaos

New Delhi, Dec 13: There was a major security breach during Zero Hour in Parliament at 1.02 pm on Wednesday after two men, both carrying smoke canisters emitting an as yet unidentified yellow smoke, jumped from the visitors' gallery and ran into the Lok Sabha chamber.

Incredible footage from the House's CCTV system showed one man, wearing a dark blue shirt, leaping across desks to evade capture, while the second was in the visitors' gallery spraying smoke. Both men were overpowered by MPs and security staff.

Lok Sabha resumed at 2 pm, with Speaker Om Birla making a brief statement. "We are investigating the matter and have asked Delhi Police to join the inquiry," he told understandably agitated MPs.

"Both have been caught and the materials with them have also been seized. The two people (they have been identified as Sagar Sharma and D Manoranjan) outside Parliament have also been arrested."

Earlier, shocking visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a Lok Sabha official reading to the House seconds before the chaos. Suddenly, shouts of "catch him, catch him" can be heard. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Anupriya Patel were present at the time.

The two men who triggered a massive security breach in the Lok Sabha have been identified as Sagar Sharma, the son of Shankarlal Sharma, and 35-year-old D Manoranjan, the son of D Devaraj, police sources said. The two detained outside Parliament have been identified as Neelam, a 42-year-old woman, and Amol Shinde. 25.

Sagar Sharma’s visitor pass was issued in the name of BJP MP Pratap Simha from Karnataka's Mysuru

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, the MPs described the scenes of chaos and panic inside the Lok Sabha. According to the members, this is what happened inside Lok Sabha on Wednesday afternoon:

• BJP MP Khargen Murmu was speaking when one individual jumped from the visitors’ gallery

• He first hung from the barrier and then jumped all the way down into the House

• Another man followed him and jumped from the gallery

• They both then started jumping from bench to bench before being overpowered by some MPs

• At that moment, they seemed to pull out something of their shoe and a colourful gas emanated from it

• This led to pandemonium and MPs started running out

• Meanwhile, Parliament security moved in and detained the two individuals who’ve been taken to nearby Parliament Street police station

• The said individuals seem to have entered using visitors’ passes signed off by some MP’s office, which will now be a matter of investigation