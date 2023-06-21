  1. Home
‘I am a fan of Modi! He visited our factory… Tesla coming to India soon’: Elon Musk after meeting with PM

News Network
June 21, 2023

New York, June 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk today as he began his landmark three-day state visit to the US. "I'm a fan of Modi," Musk told reporters after the meeting.

"It was a fantastic meeting with the Prime Minister and I like him quite a lot. He visited our factory a few years ago. So, we have known each other for a while," Musk said. "I am incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any large country in the world."

The Prime Minister earlier met Musk in 2015 during a visit to Tesla Motors factory in California. 

On being asked about a timeline on Tesla coming to India, Musk said, "I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible."

"PM Modi really cares about India because he is pushing us to make significant investment in India, which is something that we tend to do. We just have to figure out the right timing," the Twitter chief added. "He really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive to the companies. And obviously, at the same time, make sure that it accrues to India's advantage."

During an interview by The Wall Street Journal, Musk was asked if the automaker was interested in the Indian market. "Absolutely," he had replied. 

On his meeting with Musk, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality." To this, Musk replied,"It was an honour to meet again."

The Prime Minister appreciated Musk's efforts at making technology accessible and affordable in various sectors.He invited Musk to explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and commercial space sector.

The Prime Minister left for the US on Tuesday morning for a prestigious State Visit, an honour reserved by Washington DC for the closest of allies. The highlights of the Prime Minister's itinerary include an address to a joint session of the US Congress, meetings with business leaders and Indian expats, and a state dinner at the White House with US President Joe Biden.

Trade and defence ties are high on the agenda of this landmark trip.

News Network
June 19,2023

Bengaluru, June 19: When BJP and Congress are engaged in a war of words over the implementation of free rice scheme and refusal of the Central government to sell rice to Karnataka, Karnataka AAP unit stated that Punjab is ready to help in this regard.

Talking to reporters on Monday, the state president of the party, Prithvi Reddy, said that the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab state government will provide complete support to overcome the problem of rice shortage in the state.

“Congress party in the state has come to power today without any prior preparations, completely copying the programmes of Aam Aadmi Party and announcing many hasty guarantees for vote bank politics. We will not engage in any political hypocrisy in this situation where the poor people of the state are in trouble due to these half-baked guarantees.”

Now the poor people of the state are in trouble. The aim of our party is to alleviate the suffering. In my conversation with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann yesterday, the Chief Minister said that he is ready to give a full helping hand in principle. We are ready to provide complete technical support required by the Chief Minister of the state to hold talks with the Punjab Chief Minister immediately,” said Prithvi Reddy.

Speaking at the same occasion, Prithvi Reddy condemned the attitude of the BJP government at the Centre as anti-poor and sad. A letter has already been written to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of the state. Prithvi Reddy has urged the government to get surplus rice from the Punjab government to solve the problem.

Commenting on this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday stated that his government would hold another round of talks with the Punjab. He maintained that Punjab had earlier told Karnataka that rice was not available.

News Network
June 18,2023

Sullia, Jun 18: A master of business administration student of a private college in Mangaluru died of illness at his home at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Friday night. 

The deceased has been identified as Sharath Joshi (21), was the son of Subramanya Joshi, an entrepreneur. He is survived by his parents and a sister.

Sharath Joshi had appeared for examination in Mangaluru on Friday morning and returned home in the evening. He fell ill and breathed his last same night, sources said.

News Network
June 9,2023

Bengaluru, June 9: The Karnataka government will review the largesse of the previous BJP government in allotting "hundreds of acres of land" to RSS and its affiliated organisations, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Friday. He also said a few tenders issued by the BJP government have been cancelled while others will be looked into.

The functioning of the health and family welfare department, its officers and doctors and the measures taken to ensure sound public health will be discussed in a meeting next week, Rao added. "Hundreds of acres of government land in the state have been transferred in the name of RSS and Sangh Parivar affiliated organisations," the minister said in a press conference. 

According to him, the purpose behind such allotment was to help these organisations grow and with that its ideologies should also grow. "This (allotment of land) should not happen. One should inform everything to the people. Nothing should be kept secret. People should know. Taking everything in one way is not proper. So we have to take steps," the minister added.

When asked whether the government has taken any steps yet, Rao said he cannot say anything about the steps taken at this juncture but he pointed out that the Congress government has to do it. "It should happen at the government level where the revenue department and the chief minister have to see what has happened and how it has happened. They have to decide after seeing whether it has been done lawfully and for what price it has been allotted because these are all legal matters," he explained.

To a question about the BJP claiming that there is a witch hunt against its cadres, Rao alleged that the objective of that party was to meddle with history, create a rift among people, and spread hatred, which they were doing at every level, be it in textbooks, or appointing such people in various organisations and allotting government land to RSS and its affiliated organisations.

The minister also said that he has convened a meeting where many decisions will be taken. He added that the Congress government cancelled a few tenders such as the 108 ambulance tender and the dialysis contract.

"There are other issues as well, such as the functioning of our department, officers and doctors and taking care of public health. Preventive measures will also be looked into," Rao said. He also explained that some policy matters related to his department will be discussed with the experts to improve the existing system to provide quality treatment to people.

