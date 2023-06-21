‘I am a fan of Modi! He visited our factory… Tesla coming to India soon’: Elon Musk after meeting with PM

New York, June 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk today as he began his landmark three-day state visit to the US. "I'm a fan of Modi," Musk told reporters after the meeting.

"It was a fantastic meeting with the Prime Minister and I like him quite a lot. He visited our factory a few years ago. So, we have known each other for a while," Musk said. "I am incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any large country in the world."

The Prime Minister earlier met Musk in 2015 during a visit to Tesla Motors factory in California.

On being asked about a timeline on Tesla coming to India, Musk said, "I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible."

"PM Modi really cares about India because he is pushing us to make significant investment in India, which is something that we tend to do. We just have to figure out the right timing," the Twitter chief added. "He really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive to the companies. And obviously, at the same time, make sure that it accrues to India's advantage."

During an interview by The Wall Street Journal, Musk was asked if the automaker was interested in the Indian market. "Absolutely," he had replied.

On his meeting with Musk, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality." To this, Musk replied,"It was an honour to meet again."

The Prime Minister appreciated Musk's efforts at making technology accessible and affordable in various sectors.He invited Musk to explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and commercial space sector.

The Prime Minister left for the US on Tuesday morning for a prestigious State Visit, an honour reserved by Washington DC for the closest of allies. The highlights of the Prime Minister's itinerary include an address to a joint session of the US Congress, meetings with business leaders and Indian expats, and a state dinner at the White House with US President Joe Biden.

Trade and defence ties are high on the agenda of this landmark trip.