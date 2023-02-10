  1. Home
  2. ‘I am here as a family member, not PM’: Modi's outreach to Bohra Muslims

February 10, 2023

ModiShia.jpg

Mumbai, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new campus of an educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslims on Friday in an outreach to one of Mumbai's most influential communities ahead of the high-stakes municipal elections in the city.

PM Modi was seen walking, holding hands with the head of the community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, at the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community, at Marol in suburban Andheri.

"I have known four generations of Syedna sahab's family. I am here as a family member, not a PM. You have fulfilled a 150-year-old dream by setting up this institute," he said, praising the members of the community for changing with the times and maintaining their "relevance".

The institute works to protect the learning traditions and literary culture of the community, and the new centre will impart Arabic learning.

PM Modi also said that in the last few years "an atmosphere of unprecedented trust" has been created in the country and praised his government for strides in education.

"In the last eight years, every week, one university and two colleges were opened in country," he said, adding that while from 2004 to 2014, when the Congress-led government was in office, 145 medical colleges were came up in country, after he assumed office in 2014, more than 260 medical colleges have been set up.

The event was part of PM Modi's second visit to the city in less than a month, which saw him unveil several infrastructure projects earlier in the day. On January 19, the PM inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth over ₹ 38,000 crore in the financial capital.

The Prime Minister's visit assumes significance given the upcoming elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - the richest civic body in India.

February 6,2023

Washington, Feb 6: A small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no significant damage.

The US Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region's strongest quake in at least 40 years.

The shaking lasted a few seconds and sent residents first to their windows and then to social media in search of an explanation.

“It felt like a car hit my house in Buffalo. I jumped out of bed,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted. County emergency services officials confirmed the earthquake was felt in at least a 30-mile radius, including in Niagara Falls, about 20 miles north of Buffalo, he said.

Earthquake Canada, which measured a 4.2 magnitude event, reported it was felt slightly in southern Ontario.

Small earthquakes are not unusual in upstate New York but are rarely felt as strongly. The earthquake comes on the heels of two record-breaking weather events in the region: A snowstorm that dropped as much as 7 feet of snow in November and a blizzard in December that is blamed for 47 deaths.

February 9,2023

BCCI.jpg

Mangaluru: The Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) will be organising ‘Beary Mela – 2023’ in Mangaluru’s Town Hall from March 3 to 5, according to a release issued by convenors Mansoor Ahmed (Azad) and Mumtaz Ali.

The three-day grand Beary festival will present business fest, food fest, exhibition, symposium, and cultural programmes among other activities. 

A job fest will also be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last day, i.e. on March 5 wherein reputed firms can recruited eligible and qualified job seekers.

Those who want to set up business and food stalls at Beary Mela venue and those who are willing to participate in cultural programmes can immediately contact BCCI office on landline number 0824 – 4262323 or mobile number 9535563897, stated BCCI president SM Rasheed Haji. 

February 4,2023

riyaz.jpg

Mangaluru Feb 4: Beary singer and artiste Riyaz Ashraf Kalakar passed away on Saturday February 4, over two weeks after he suffered a cardiac arrest. 

The 50-year-old is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters and a large number of relatives and well-wishers. 

Riyaz had gained popularity among Beary language and culture lovers through his activities including singing. 

Well versed in Kannada, Hindi, Tulu, Malayalam, Beary languages, he also used to organise events and compere programmes. 

It is said that he was under treatment at a private hospital in Deralakatte following a heart attack on January 22. However, he breathed his last without responding to any treatment.

