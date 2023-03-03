  1. Home
  2. ‘I feel more optimistic about India… Modi believes Co-WIN is a model for the world: Bill Gates

News Network
March 4, 2023

ModiGates.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 4: Bill Gates and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the "innovative work" in India in health sector, climate change, India's G20 presidency and other crucial issues when they met on Friday, the Microsoft co-founder said in his official blog.

Sharing the "highlight" on GatesNotes - Mr Gates's official blog, the billionaire philanthropist praised India for its "amazing ability to manufacture lots of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines, some of them supported by the Gates Foundation" and said these vaccines saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and prevented other diseases around the world.

Besides producing new lifesaving tools, India also excels at delivering them - its public health system has delivered more than 2.2 billion doses of COVID vaccines through an open-source platform in Co-WIN, which allowed people to schedule billions of vaccine appointments and delivered digital certifications for those who were vaccinated, Mr Gates said in the write-up.

"Prime Minister Modi believes that Co-WIN is a model for the world, and I agree," Mr Gates, who is co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, added.

The Microsoft co-founder also praised India for embracing digital payments during the pandemic. At least 300 million people, including 200 million women, received emergency digital payments, he said.

"This was only possible because India has made financial inclusion a priority, investing in a digital ID system (called Aadhaar) and creating innovative platforms for digital banking. It's a reminder that financial inclusion is a fantastic investment," he said.

Mr Gates also praised the Gati Shakti programme as a "great example of how digital technology can help governments work better". "It digitally connects 16 ministries, including rail and roads, so they can integrate their plans for infrastructure projects and accelerate the work of Indian scientists and engineers," he noted.

Mr Gates said India's G20 presidency is an excellent opportunity to highlight how innovations developed in the country can benefit the world, and to help other countries adopt them.

Supporting these efforts -- especially spreading its digital ID and payments systems to other places -- is a high priority for the foundation, he said.

Concluding the blog, Mr Gates said that he felt "more optimistic than ever about the progress that India is making in health, development, and climate". The country is showing what's possible when we invest in innovation. I hope India will continue this progress and share its innovations with the world," he said. 

News Network
February 22,2023

aapdelhi.jpg

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the mayoral election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that was held on Wednesday, 22 February.

AAP's candidate and first-time councillor Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to be elected as Delhi’s new mayor.

Of the total 266 total votes cast for the mayoral elections, the AAP candidate bagged 150 votes while the BJP nominee, Rekha Gupta, trailed at 116 votes. 

The AAP thanked the Delhi voters for yet again reposing their trust in the party. The voting was held at the Civic Centre. 

"The goons lost, the public won. Many congratulations to all the workers as AAP candidate has become the mayor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Once again whole hearted gratitude to the people of Delhi. Many many congratulations to the first Mayor @OberoiShelly of AAP," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

News Network
March 1,2023

zmz.jpg

As a step towards making Mangaluru a hub for business networking and exhibitions, ZMZ Event is organizing a ‘WOMEN EXPO’ on March 4 and 5 at TMA Pai Convention Centre in the city with the theme “We for Women - Reinvigorate Yourself”.

Announcing this at a press conference here, Zaheer Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of ZMZ Event, said that ‘Women Expo’ is an exhibition focusing on Women Beauty, Fashion, Gems & Jewellery, Health & Wellness, Business and Mother and Baby care. The event is supported by Inchara Foundation, All India Hair & Beauty Association (AIHBA) and Karnataka Hair & Beauty Association (KAHBA). 

Zaheer Ahmed briefed that "It's fantastic to see this concept created by women, for women, become a reality. It's a one-of-a-kind event initiated in Mangalore – a women-led effort to raise awareness on health, beauty and fashion”. What we discussed in the boardroom is now an exhibition that will be taking place across India.

“There would be 50 plus companies who would be showcasing their products and services from Gems and Jewelry, Kurtis, Dress Materials, Handloom Sarees, Cosmetics and Skin Care, Baby foods, Bags, Footwears, Mobile accessories, Automobiles, Scooter, Wellness products and services and also there would be women start ups promoting their products and services ”. He added.

Commenting on the Gold Sponsorship and participation Mr Mohammed Dilshad, Founder & CEO, KEVABOX said “It is an immense pleasure for KEVABOX and City Gold to join hands with Women Expo as Gold Sponsor. As a brand our objective is not just to provide quality and vast range of products to our customers but also to provide excellence in service and maintain customer loyalty with new and innovative offers. As a main sponsor we would be launching many offers during Women Expo. Some of the offers include: Gold Ornament purchase offer with 55% off on making charges, Diamond purchase offer upto 20% off on diamond value, PFA Scheme offer with special gift for every joining member and special offer on advance booking from 1st March to 20 March 2023.”

Naushad C.A, Director, City Gold; and Rakshitha Shetty, Project Manager, Women Expo were also present.

The Women Expo has also launched many social media and onsite event contests such as Mom & Me Photography Contest, Women Expo Video, Poem on Mother, Message to Women Contest and many more onsite games and awards to be won during the two days event.

The event has received support from City Gold and KEVABOX as Gold Sponsor, Toyota United Cars as Automobile partner, KMC Hospital as Health Partner, The Diamond Factory, Zinterio, Sri Anagha Suzuki, Tabillo, Skylanes, Kunafa World, Farm Boutique, Master Chef, AK Apple Ply, Xylex, Neocoats, Safedecor, Mad over chairs as Silver Sponsor, Shop Unique as Mobile Accessories Partner.

Women Expo is free to attend and it's open for all. For more information log on to www.womenexpo.in or contact 7349338064.

News Network
February 20,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 20: A young woman and a middle aged farmer were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Munady near Kutrapady village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada early hours on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as 23 year-old woman Ranjitha and 50 year-old farmer Ramesh Rai.

The incident took place when Ranjitha was returning home after submitting milk at Peradka Milk Society. 

The elephant after trampling Ranjitha, chased Ramesh and crushed him to death. 

Ranjitha died while being shifted to a hospital in Nelyady, sources added. Forest personnel from Subrahmanya, Kadaba have rushed to the spot.

