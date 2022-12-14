  1. Home
  'If you drink, you will die': Nitish Kumar justifies liquor ban as BJP targets him over hooch tragedy

December 15, 2022

Patna, Dec 15: As the Opposition continued to target CM Nitish Kumar over hooch tragedy deaths in dry Bihar, the chief minister on Thursday reiterated that the liquor ban has benefitted several people. 

"The liquor ban has benefitted several people. A large number of people have given up alcohol...This is good. Several people have happily accepted this. But there are some troublemakers. I have told officers to identify the actual troublemakers and nab them," he said. 

The death toll in Saran hooch tragedy case rose to 39 on Thursday. 

Kumar said that he has told officers to not nab the poor but the ones manufacturing liquor and carrying out alcohol business in the state.

He added that the government is ready to give Rs 1 lakh to people to start their work. "We'll raise amount if needed, but nobody should get involved in this business," he said. 

December 8,2022

After crossing the halfway mark in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress leadership on Thursday, December 8, deputed senior leaders to keep the flock together amid poaching fears.

It also plans to shift the MLAs to Rajasthan via Chandigarh.

Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend the ruling BJP, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personalised campaign, hoped to break.

Congress is looking to form the next government in the 68 member state assembly as it was leading in 40 seats, according to data on the Election Commission website.

According to sources, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is personally monitoring the situation. She has deputed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the purpose, while state in-charge Rajeev Shukla is in the process of talking to each elected MLA personally.

The Congress on Thursday was leading the initial vote count in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. It crossed the halfway mark and was ahead in 39 seats at around 2 p.m.

The ruling BJP was leading in 33 seats earlier but now leads in 22 and has won four seats.

The independents were leading in three constituencies.

Independents, all BJP rebels, are Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra, Hiteshwar Singh from Banjar in Kullu and Ashish in Hamirpur Sadar, once the stronghold of two-time Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

December 13,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 13: A medical student was killed and another suffered injuries in a motorbike accident on Monday, December 12 night near Ambalmogaru near Kuthar on the outskirts of the city. 

The deceased has been identified as Nishanth (22), the only son of a retired teacher Siddaraju, a resident of Yashwantpur Bengaluru. The uncle of the deceased Nishanth is a judge in Bengaluru high court. The injured is Sakib, hailing from Bidar. 

Both are medical interns at a private medical college in the coastal city.

As per sources, the accident took place when they were on their way to their rented flat in Kuthar.

Nishanth who was riding the motorbike did not notice a road hump and as the result, the bike jumped and both were flung into the air resulting in the tragedy.

Being midnight hour, the road was deserted and the duo was lying on the road for some time until the locals noticed. They were rushed to the hospital, however, Nishanth was declared dead on arrival.

A case in this regard has been registered at Mangaluru south traffic police station.

December 6,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 6: With exit polls favouring the BJP retaining power in Gujarat, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday exuded confidence that the "pro-incumbency mandate" is likely in this poll-bound southern state.

He asserted that the saffron party will "cent percent" form the government in Karnataka once again, after the 2023 polls.

"People today support good governance and developmental works. It is very clear that there is no support for false and politically motivated allegations. In both states (Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh) our party will be victorious. The whole country is supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said this is not the first time there will be a pro-incumbency mandate in Gujarat, as BJP will be winning there for the seventh time. "This clearly shows that the people have strong faith in the BJP's governance, its leaders, and Narendra Modi's leadership," he added.

Exit polls on Monday predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress.

The counting of votes in both states will take place on December 8.

Elections for the Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12, while polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Asked whether this pro incumbency mandate will repeat in Karnataka too, the Chief Minister said, "Of course, in Karnataka too there will be a good outcome, and as I have been saying- cent percent there will be a BJP government here once again in 2023."

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka in about 5 months.

The BJP in Karnataka has set a target of winning minimum 150 seats in 224-member assembly to regain power.

The Congress which is hoping to come to power in the state, has set a similar target, while former PM H D Deve Gowda's JD(S) is targeting 123 seats.

