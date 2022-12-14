'If you drink, you will die': Nitish Kumar justifies liquor ban as BJP targets him over hooch tragedy

Patna, Dec 15: As the Opposition continued to target CM Nitish Kumar over hooch tragedy deaths in dry Bihar, the chief minister on Thursday reiterated that the liquor ban has benefitted several people.

"The liquor ban has benefitted several people. A large number of people have given up alcohol...This is good. Several people have happily accepted this. But there are some troublemakers. I have told officers to identify the actual troublemakers and nab them," he said.

The death toll in Saran hooch tragedy case rose to 39 on Thursday.

Kumar said that he has told officers to not nab the poor but the ones manufacturing liquor and carrying out alcohol business in the state.

He added that the government is ready to give Rs 1 lakh to people to start their work. "We'll raise amount if needed, but nobody should get involved in this business," he said.