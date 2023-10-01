  1. Home
  2. IMD blames El Nino as monsoon season ends with 'below-average' rains in India

October 1, 2023

In a year marked by El Niño conditions, the southwest monsoon in India remained subdued to some extent, resulting in “below-average" cumulative rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on September 30, the date which formally marks the end of monsoon season in the country's mainland.

The cumulative rainfall in the four months of monsoon – June to September – amounted to 820 mm, which is lower than the long-period average (LPA) of 868.6 mm.

Rainfall activity ranging between 96 percent and 104 percent of the LPA is defined as normal. In 2022, India had recorded “normal" amount of cumulative rain, whereas, the overall precipitation in monsoon was “above-normal" in 2021.

According to the weather department, some “positive factors" mitigated some of the deficiency caused by El Niño conditions this year, which ended up providing “near normal" precipitation. These factors included the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), it said in a statement.

While the IOD is defined by the difference in the sea surface temperatures between the western parts of the Indian Ocean near Africa and the eastern parts of the ocean near Indonesia, MJO is a large-scale atmospheric disturbance originating in tropical Africa and travelling eastward, typically lasting 30 to 60 days. It is known for increasing convection in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Addressing a press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the 2023 monsoon season concluded with 94.4 percent cumulative rainfall, which is “near normal".

Normal rainfall is critical for India's agricultural landscape, with 52 percent of the net cultivated area relying on it. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in replenishing reservoirs essential for drinking water and power generation throughout the country.

Rainfed agriculture contributes to approximately 40 percent of the country's total food production, making it a vital contributor to India's food security and economic stability.

In a pre-monsoon briefing, the IMD had predicted a normal monsoon for India, albeit on the lower side of normal. It had, however, cautioned that El Nino might influence the latter half of the southwest monsoon.

However, normal cumulative rainfall over the country during the monsoon season also doesn't mean even spatial and temporal spread of precipitation.

The Indian monsoon refers to inherent fluctuations and changes that occur over time due to various natural factors. This is called natural variability.

Research, however, shows climate change is making the monsoon more variable. Increased variability means more extreme weather and dry spells.

The IMD chief said monthly rainfall across the country as a whole stood at 91 percent of LPA in June, 113 percent in July, 64 percent in August, and 113 percent in September.

"Out of the 36 meteorological subdivisions, three (constituting 9 percent of the total area) received excess rainfall, 26 received normal rainfall (covering 73 percent of the total area), and seven received deficient rainfall. The seven subdivisions with deficient rainfall are Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, East UP, South Interior Karnataka, and Kerala," he said.

The IMD reported that east and northeast India recorded 1,115 mm of rainfall against a normal of 1,367.3 mm, which translates to an 18 percent deficit.

Northwest India recorded 593 mm of rainfall compared to a long-period average of 587.6 mm. Central India, where agriculture predominantly relies on monsoon rains, recorded 981.7 mm against a normal of 978 mm. The South Peninsula experienced an eight percent deficit.

September 26,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 26: The so called ‘love jihad’ of Bengaluru wherein a woman techie lodged complaint against her former boyfriend, also a software engineer from Jammu and Kashmir, turned out to be a drama enacted by her to frame him.

Investigations revealed no so called love jihad angle to the case and that the woman had made false allegations after break up, police said on Monday.

Though the love jihad charges against the accused man were dropped, charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation will be probed, they added.

During the probe, the police found that the complainant woman from Bengaluru and the accused from Kashmir had broken up two years ago.

Recently, the man got engaged to another girl.

Unable to accept it, the woman, who is five years his senior, had made love jihad allegations against him, police said.

The police had arrested 32-year-old Mojeef Ashraf Baig from Jakura in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir last week following the complaint by the woman techie.

He was arrested on charges of rape, unnatural sex, criminal intimidation and cheating.

The woman software professional had claimed that the man -- with whom she was in a relationship -- forced her to adopt Islam. She also alleged that the accused, after promising to marry her, exploited her sexually "as part of love jihad".

A special team of police was sent to Jammu and Kashmir to apprehend the accused considering the sensitivity of the issue.

The FIR has been booked against Mojeef Ashraf Baig, who used to reside at Shikaripalya in Electronics City in Bengaluru.

According to police, the accused had met the techie in Shikaripalya and befriended her. Soon, they began liking each other and entered into a relationship.

The woman claimed that after Baig promised to marry her, they got physically intimate.

Baig had promised that he would get married to her in court without any religious traditions. She claimed that after they got into physical intimacy, the accused began forcing her to get converted to Islam.

The woman refused to do so, and insisted he stick to his earlier stand.

She also claimed that Morif Ashraf, Baig's brother, called her and issued life threats to her.

The police had also booked a case under the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act.

Further investigation is on.

September 29,2023

Karachi, Sept 29: Around 55 people were killed and over 130 injured in a suicide blast near a mosque in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Friday when people were gathering for a rally to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, according to media reports.

The explosion occurred near Madina Mosque in the Mastung district, Geo News reported.

Mastung's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori, who was on duty for the rally, was among the deceased.

The explosion took place when people were gathering to mark Eid Miladun Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

City Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Javed Lehri said the explosion was a “suicide blast” and that the bomber exploded himself next to DSP's car.

Lehri said that the wounded are being shifted to a medical facility while an emergency has been imposed in the hospitals.

At least 52 people were killed and over 130 injured in the blast, the Dawn newspaper quoted Dr Saeed Mirwani, chief executive officer of Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital, as saying.

Some of the injured were in critical condition.

Balochistan interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai said rescue teams have been dispatched to Mastung. He added the critically injured persons are being transferred to Quetta and that an emergency has been imposed in all the hospitals.

“The enemy wants to destroy religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan with foreign blessings,” Achakzai said. “The explosion is unbearable.” He further said caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki has directed authorities to arrest those responsible for the blast.

Meanwhile, interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti strongly condemned the blast. 

September 17,2023

Dubai, Sept 17: The number of Israeli tourists visiting the UAE surpassed the one million mark since the signing of the Abraham Accord three years ago.

According to data released by the UAE Embassy in Israel, the number of flights increased from zero to 106 per week in three years, reflecting growing economic relations.

The UAE and Israel signed the Abraham Accord in September 2020, establishing economic and political relations. Since then, the two countries have signed numerous agreements to give fillip to trade, travel, tourism and other industries, especially new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The UAE also signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) with Israel. It was the first free trade agreement of Israel with a Gulf country, giving greater market access for UAE products entering the Israeli market, covering more than 96 per cent of tariff lines and 99 per cent value of trade with Israel.

"The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Israel will serve as a major engine to strengthen economic and commercial ties between the UAE and Israel. We expect the agreement to produce significant mutual economic benefits,” said Mohamed Al Khaja, the UAE ambassador to Israel, at the signing of the customs agreement recently.

Dh20.55 billion

According to the latest figures released by the UAE Embassy in Israel on X (formerly Twitter), bilateral trade between the UAE and Israel reached $5.6 billion (Dh20.55 billion) in three years since the signing of the Abraham Accord.

The trade of goods – excluding software – between the UAE and Israel reached $ 1.29 billion in the first five months of 2023 as compared to $912.5 million in the same period last year, up more than 41 per cent.

Trade of goods between the two countries during the January-May 2023 period exceeded all trade between them in 2021, said the Embassy of Israel in the UAE.

While the number of Israeli companies operating in the UAE has surpassed 70, signing more than 120 agreements and memorandum of understanding with local entities.

