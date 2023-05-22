  1. Home
  Impact of Rs 2K note withdrawal on economy will be 'very very marginal': RBI Governor

May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023

New Delhi, May 22: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said most of the withdrawn Rs 2,000 rupee notes are expected to be returned by the deadline of September 30.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the surprise decision to withdraw the highest denomination currency note was announced, Das said the decision was part of currency management.

Rs 2,000 currency notes continue to be legal tender, Das added.

Indian currency management system is very robust, exchange rate has remained stable despite crisis in financial markets due to war in Ukraine and failure of certain banks in the West, he said.

The impact of the withdrawal on the economy will be "very very marginal", he said, adding Rs 2,000 currency notes made up for just 10.8 per cent of the total currency in circulation. He said Rs 2,000 rupee notes were introduced primarily to replenish the currency that was withdrawn following 2016 demonetisation, he said.

While the withdrawn Rs 2,000 rupee notes can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchange for other currency, banks have been advised to make necessary arrangements for exchange, he said.

"We expect most of Rs 2,000 bank notes to come back to the exchequer by September 30," he said. "We have more than adequate quantities of printed notes already available in the system, not just with RBI but with currency chests operated by banks. There is no reason for worry. We have sufficient stocks, no need to worry."

RBI, he said, was sensitive to difficulties faced by people and would come out with regulations if need be.

Existing income tax requirement of furnishing PAN for deposits of Rs 50,000 or more in bank accounts will continue to apply for deposits of the withdrawn 2000 rupee notes, he said.

Das said liquidity in the system is being monitored on a daily basis.

May 13,2023
May 13,2023

rahulG.jpg

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday, reacting to the party’s victory in Karnataka Assembly elections, said that he did not fight a divisive battle, and that “the strength of crony-capitalism was defeated by the power of poor.”

Addressing a press conference in party headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi said, “the markets of hatred have closed down, and shops of love have opened in Karnataka.”

The BJP lost its only bastion in the south today, with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceding defeat shortly after the Congress leads moved past 130 seats. The BJP is ahead on 60-plus seats and HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S) in over 20 seats.

Conceding defeat, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters: "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by the Prime Minister and the BJP workers, we have not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come, we will do a detailed analysis... We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections."

In the 2018 elections, the BJP had won 104 seats, the Congress 80 and the JDS 37 in Karnataka. The BJP's BS Yediyurappa formed government but resigned before a majority test. Then, the Congress and the JDS formed a coalition government. The coalition government lasted 14 months after which 16 MLAs switched to the BJP, toppling the government and bringing the BJP back in power.

The Karnataka results is expected to boost the Congress ahead of next year's general elections and the assembly polls in three states later this year. The party is hoping to make a comeback in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It is also hoping to win back Madhya Pradesh, where its government crashed in 2020 with the defection of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists.

The results will be crucial for the BJP in terms of next year's national elections. The state accounts for 28 Lok Sabha seats. While the BJP vote share in the assembly polls has not dropped in comparison to 2018, the elections indicate that the party has not been able to make its much-needed breakthrough into the Vokkaliga and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes votes.

The Congress gains have hugely cheered the opposition. "The message from Karnataka is that the 'end' of BJP's negative, communal, corrupt, rich-oriented, anti-women-youth, social-divisive, false propaganda, individualistic politics has begun," tweeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

May 13,2023
May 13,2023

HDK.jpg

Bengaluru, May 13: With hours to go for the final results of the Karnataka Assembly polls to be declared, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he has not been contacted as yet for the formation of the government in case of a cliffhanger, adding that he is hoping for a good show.

Counting for the Assembly polls began at 8 am that will decide the fate of 2,615 candidates across parties.

Speaking to the media ahead of the counting, Kumaraswamy cited the exit polls which predicted nearly 30-32 seats to JD(S) and a clear edge to the Congress party with some even predicting a majority for the grand old party and said that according to the predictions, there is no need for him to explore options.

"In the next 2-3 hours, it will become clear. Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development," he said.

"No one has contacted me till now. Let us see the final results first. According to the exit polls, there is no need for options. Let us see," the JD(S) leader added.

The counting of votes for the aggressively contested Karnataka assembly elections 2023 will be held on Saturday, three days after the voting concluded to elect the 224 members of the state Assembly.

Notably, Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka as four exit polls giving it a full majority and some predicting for a hung assembly with an advantage to the party. A few exit polls also said that BJP is ahead in the sweepstakes to form the government.

The exit polls, which were released after the polling ended in Karnataka, predicted that Janata Dal-Secular JD(S) would not touch the 37 seats it won in the 2018 polls but will continue to be a strong regional player in the state. If Karnataka throws up a hung assembly, the JD-S could emerge in the role of kingmaker.

The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties is crucial for both BJP and Congress. Hectic electioneering by leaders of various political parties saw BJP allowing Union Ministers and Chief Ministers to campaign with their full force.

The Congress on the other hand worked hard to wrest power from the BJP that is striving to break the 38-year-old pattern of alternating governments and retain its power in the state.Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, held various roadshows, rallies and elections campaigns. An incumbent government has not returned to power in Karnataka after a full term of five years since 1985.

May 13,2023
May 13,2023

ramulu.jpg

Bengaluru: BJP candidate B Sriramulu has lost the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections to Congress’ B Nagendra by over 23,000 votes in the Ballari Rural constituency. 

Nagendra is the incumbent MLA from Ballari Rural. The official results by the Election Commission of India (ECI) were yet to be declared.

Sriramulu is among the 11 BJP ministers who are trailing in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. He is the Minister of Transport and Tribal Affairs in the Basavaraj Bommai government formed in 2021.

During the 2018 Assembly elections, Sriramulu won from the Molakalmuru Assembly constituency. He lost from Badami against Siddaramaiah.

According to his poll affidavit, Sriramulu has assets worth Rs 73.2 crore (Rs 12.8 crore moveable assets and Rs 60.4 crore immovable assets).  His liabilities are Rs 5.7 crore, his poll affidavit showed. Sriramulu has four pending criminal cases.

About Nagendra 

Nagendra won the seat in 2018. His self-sworn poll affidavit states that he has 42 pending criminal cases. Nagendra has declared assets worth Rs 17.6 crore. His movable assets amount to Rs 12.5 crore and his immovable assets are worth Rs 5.1 crore.

