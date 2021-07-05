  1. Home
  2. Imprisoned activist Stan Swamy passes away ahead of hearing on bail plea

Imprisoned activist Stan Swamy passes away ahead of hearing on bail plea

News Network
July 5, 2021

swamy1.jpg

Jesuit priest and activist Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case, passed away on Monday, his counsel informed the Bombay High Court when the court took up his bail plea. He was 84.

Swamy’s lawyers had moved the Bombay High Court on Monday morning, seeking an urgent hearing on his medical bail plea after the octogenarian’s health condition deteriorated on Sunday and he was put on ventilator support.

Swamy, who has been admitted to a private hospital since May, was in the Intensive Care Unit and was put on a ventilator on Sunday after he had difficulty breathing and his oxygen levels were fluctuating, his lawyer Mihir Desai said.

Post-midnight, Desai said Sunday, Swamy’s health condition deteriorated. This, he added, could be a result of long-term post-Covid complications.

Swamy was arrested on October 8 last year and was lodged at Taloja central jail till he was shifted to Holy Family hospital on May 30 following directions from the high court.

In the previous hearings, the court had noted that there were “serious medical issues” after perusing the hospital medical director’s reports on Swamy.

The NHRC on Sunday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government in the wake of a complaint alleging serious health condition of the 84-year-old. UN special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor also made an appeal to the government for special treatment to the activist lodged in jail.

“Horrible news to learn that Indian Human Rights Defender Father Stan Swamy is in very serious condition and was put on a ventilator last night. He’s spent 9 months in jail on unfounded charges. I’m deeply saddened and expect that every possible specialist treatment will be provided to him," Lawlor said in a post on Twitter.

Earlier, the NHRC had received a complaint on May 16 that Swamy was being denied medical facility during the COVID-19 period, the rights panel said.

It was also alleged in the complaint that he had not been vaccinated yet and that there was no proper medical care in the jail hospital, it said.

The petitioner has further alleged that the majority of jail staff had tested Covid positive, especially most of the kitchen staff. A number of undertrial prisoners had also contracted the coronavirus and no RT-PCR tests were conducted there, as per the the complaint, the statement said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 5,2021

New Delhi, July 5: Only months after the devastating second wave of Covid-19 that claimed thousands of lives across the country comes a report that says the third wave may hit India next month, that is August 2021.

The report published by SBI Research has been named ‘Covid-19: The race to finishing line’ has further said that the third wave will peak in September 2021, reported Live Mint.

The SBI report also talks about the second wave in India and said that it peaked on May 7. The second wave hit India in April and peaked in May, affecting thousands of families in Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala and other states.

"Going by the current data, India can experience cases around 10,000 somewhere around the second week of July. However, the cases can start rising by the second fortnight of August," the SBI report has said.

India on Monday reported 39,796 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 42,352 recoveries and 723 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total Covid-19 cases in India now stand at 3,05,85,229 while the death toll has climbed over 4 lakh.

India now has over 4.82 lakh active Covid-19 cases while the country has managed to administer 35 crore vaccine doses so far.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 20,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 20: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the investigation into the alleged phone tapping incident was going on and police have collected all the related information from the BJP MLA Arvind Bellad.

Addressing newpersons here on Sunday, Mr Bommai said top police cops were probing the incident and collecting all related matter.

Mr Bommai also said police recorded the statement of Mr Bellad in connection with the incident and gave reasons for suspecting phone tapping.

"Arvind Bellad had written a letter to DG and Speaker (of Karnataka assembly)....it has been referred to the Police Commissioner..the Commissioner has said that he will get it investigated... the investigation has begun," Bommai said.

In response to a question, Mr Bommai rejected opposition Congress's demand for a probe into BJP MLC A H Vishwanath's allegations of irregularities in the implementation of the Upper Bhadra project worth Rs 20,000 crore.

"The procedures (for tender) followed by the previous government with regards to irrigation projects, as per provisions of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTTP) Act and decisions taken by the boards, have been followed here too. Everything is open in this, there is nothing in it," Bommai said.

He said making allegations is the duty of the opposition party, but the truth has been clarified by the Water Resources Department Secretary , he clarified .

While Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah demanded a probe by the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB), citing Vishwanath's allegations, party's state President D K Shivakumar has demanded a joint house committee probe.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 2,2021

gogoi.jpg

Guwahati, July 2: The movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act that rocked Assam will be revived, MLA Akhil Gogoi said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at Nagaon, Gogoi said the leaders of the movement betrayed the people of the state while he was kept in jail.

"Now that I am out, I want to assure the people that the anti-CAA movement will resume. No (illegal) foreigner will be allowed to stay in the state," he said on the way to his constituency Sivasagar, a day after he was released from jail.

Gogoi spent nearly 19 months behind bars for his alleged role in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019. He fought and won the recently-concluded assembly elections from the jail.

Gogoi alleged that the BJP-led state government was not sympathetic towards the problems of the people.

"I will raise the issues of big dams and toll gates in the state Assembly. If the government fails to give a proper response, we will have to take the path of agitation," he said.

On the way to Sivasagar, around 400 km from Guwahati, Gogoi had to stop multiple times as his supporters and locals lined the roads cheering for him.

"This outpour of people's love for a jailed person like me proves that I was wrongly confined. The BJP kept me behind bars and won a second term but this won't happen again. In 2026, a new government will be formed. The BJP 'hatao' (remove BJP) movement starts from today," the Raijor Dal president asserted.

This was the first time that Gogoi shall be visiting Sivasagar after being elected.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.