Income tax, GST rates can be halved if loan waiver to billionaires stopped: Kejriwal writes to Modi

News Network
January 28, 2025

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to prioritise waiving loans for farmers and the middle class instead of wealthy individuals. He also demanded a nationwide law to prohibit the waiver of loans given to billionaires.

Notably, Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5 and the result will be announced on February 8. Kejriwal is seeking a third consecutive term, following AAP's landslide victory in 2020 when it won 62 out of 70 seats.

Income tax, GST rates can be cut to half

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal criticised the central government, alleging favouritism toward the wealthy by writing off corporate loans worth thousands of crores. He claimed such practices burden ordinary citizens with excessive taxes while benefitting the rich. "Common people are paying half their salaries in taxes, while the loans of the rich are being waived. Why doesn't the central government waive home loans, car loans, or other financial burdens of ordinary citizens?" Kejriwal asked.

He emphasised that discontinuing loan waivers for billionaires could enable the government to reduce income tax and GST rates by half, double the taxable income threshold, and remove GST on essential commodities. "This is a massive scandal, and it's time to put an end to it," he said.

Kejriwal writes to PM Modi 

In his letter, Kejriwal stated, "Prime Minister should declare that no rich person's loan will be waived off. If you want to waive off, then waive off farmers' loans, middle class's home loans. This money will benefit the middle class a lot."

Kejriwal further argued that by waiving loans for the wealthy, the government could reduce tax rates. "I have calculated that if loans are not waived off, then tax rates will be halved. A person earning 12 lakhs annually pays his entire salary in tax, this is the sorrow of the middle class," Kejriwal wrote.

News Network
January 20,2025

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Taliban's acting deputy foreign minister, delivered a powerful plea to his senior leadership, urging them to reopen schools for Afghan girls. In a speech that resonated as one of the strongest criticisms of the Taliban’s policies on female education, Stanekzai emphasized the injustice and non-compliance with Islamic Sharia law that the current restrictions represent.

“We request the leaders of the Islamic Emirate to open the doors of education,” he declared, invoking the teachings of Islam. “In the time of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the doors of knowledge were open to both men and women.” His words underscored the historical precedence and religious justification for granting education to all.

Stanekzai did not shy away from highlighting the gravity of the issue. “Today, out of a population of forty million, we are committing injustice against twenty million people,” he stated, pointing to the female population of Afghanistan who remain deprived of their fundamental right to education.

His remarks come as a rare public rebuke of the Taliban’s ongoing school closures for girls, a policy that has faced internal disagreements and widespread international criticism. Sources indicate that the decision was enforced by the Taliban’s supreme spiritual leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, despite opposition within the group.

The Taliban’s shifting stance on women’s education has drawn sharp condemnation globally. After initially promising to reopen high schools for girls in 2022, they reversed course, leaving the doors of secondary education and universities firmly closed to female students. The administration has claimed it is working on a plan for reopening these institutions but has yet to announce any concrete timeline.

Stanekzai’s speech adds to the chorus of criticism from Islamic scholars and the international community, who have called for the Taliban to honor women’s rights in accordance with Islamic principles. Western diplomats have made it clear that formal recognition of the Taliban government hinges on significant policy changes, particularly in the area of women’s education.

As of now, there has been no immediate response from a Taliban spokesman in Kandahar, where Haibatullah Akhundzada resides, regarding Stanekzai’s statements.
 

Ashok Arora
January 28,2025

New York: NRI International Love All, a non-governmental organization founded on the principles of love, communal harmony, and universal brotherhood, hosted an online tribute event to honor the remarkable legacy of Dr. Manmohan Singh, one of India's most revered leaders.

Under the leadership of its International President, Mr. Ashok Arora, a distinguished Supreme Court advocate and former Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, the organization has consistently worked to promote the idea that "the world is one family"—a philosophy deeply rooted in the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The tribute event brought together participants from across the globe to celebrate the life and contributions of Dr. Manmohan Singh. In his opening remarks, Mr. Ashok Arora warmly welcomed attendees and set the tone by quoting a poignant line from the Hindi film Anand: "Anand mara nahi, Anand marte nahi; ache log amar ho jaate hain" (Anand doesn’t die; good people become immortal). He highlighted Dr. Singh’s immense contributions to India's progress, emphasizing his enduring legacy as a source of inspiration.

The event featured a diverse lineup of distinguished speakers, each reflecting on Dr. Singh’s extraordinary character and achievements:

Mr. Salim Khalifa, Chairman of the Saudi Arabia Chapter, described Dr. Singh as a leader defined by wisdom, truth, and humility. He emphasized that Dr. Singh's calm demeanor, gentle heart, and extraordinary vision made him a guiding light for generations to come.

Mr. Umakant Lakhera, a senior journalist, shared his experiences covering Dr. Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister, praising his transparency and respect for democratic principles. Mr. Lakhera recalled Dr. Singh’s media-friendly approach, recounting how he encouraged tough questions and upheld accountability.

Mr. Anand Vardhan Singh, a renowned journalist and former editor of Lokmat, addressed the criticism that Dr. Singh didn’t win elections. He highlighted the 2009 general election, where under Dr. Singh’s leadership, the Congress party achieved a significant victory, increasing its seat count by 61.

Engr Syed Nasir Khurshid, a social activist and Convener of the Saudi Arabia Chapter, paid tribute with a heartfelt recitation of Allama Iqbal’s poetry. He described Dr. Singh as a once-in-a-century leader who dedicated his life to improving the economic and social conditions of the common people.

Throughout the event, Mr. Ashok Arora introduced the speakers with thoughtful insights, weaving poetry and eloquence into his commentary. He also acknowledged heartfelt messages from attendees worldwide, including journalists, intellectuals, engineers, IT professionals, and other dignitaries from countries like Australia, the UK, Germany, and the Middle East.

Speakers universally agreed on Dr. Singh’s unparalleled contributions to India’s economic growth, which laid the groundwork for the country’s current aspirations of becoming a $5 trillion economy. They celebrated his integrity, humility, and dedication to public service, marking him as one of India’s finest leaders.

The event concluded with heartfelt thanks from Mr. Salim Khalifa, who expressed gratitude to participants for joining across time zones to honor Dr. Singh. The seamless execution of the program was made possible by the technical team—Tamim Al Hasan, Azharuddin, and Ubaid Gotori—who were commended for their professionalism.

NRI International Love All remains committed to spreading the message of love and unity, inspired by the vision of leaders like Dr. Manmohan Singh.

News Network
January 14,2025

Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday accused the police of "framing" an innocent person in the cow attack case in Chamarajapet here and demanded a fair investigation into the incident.

Sheikh Nasru (30), a native of Champaran in Bihar, has been arrested for allegedly slashing the udders of three cows on Sunday.

The matter escalated into a communal controversy after the saffron party threatened to observe 'Black Sankranti' if the culprits were not arrested before the festival.

The party has since emphasised that the actual perpetrators must be apprehended.

Addressing media here, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said, "There are claims that an innocent man has been falsely implicated and is being projected as the culprit."

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka also raised doubts about the investigation, questioning how a mentally unstable man could work at the firm for a decade.

Ashoka noted that the incident occurred at the veterinary hospital, which spans four acres.

He alleged that the hospital was recently declared Waqf property and claimed that Karna, the owner of the injured cattle, had opposed the Waqf Board’s decision, suggesting this opposition might have led to the incident.

The party leaders led by Vijayendra and Ashoka celebrated 'Sankranti' by offering special prayers to cows at the spot where the attack took place.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister G Parameshwara dismissed the opposition charges and said the police were investigating the case without any bias.

"If the investigation reveals the involvement of more people, then police will not spare them," he told reporters here.

