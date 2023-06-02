  1. Home
  2. Increase jail term in sedition cases to 7 years, recommends Law commission of India

News Network
June 2, 2023

New Delhi, June 2: The Law Commission of India has recommended enhancing the jail term in sedition cases from a minimum of three years to seven years, contending that it would allow courts greater room to award punishment in accordance with the scale and gravity of the act committed.

In a report on the 'Usage of the Law of Sedition', the Commission said its earlier report had termed the punishment for Section 124A (law of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) "very odd" as it has provisions for either life imprisonment or a three-year jail term, but nothing in between.

The minimum punishment under the sedition law is paying fine.

"A comparison of the sentences as provided for offences in Chapter VI of the IPC suggests that there is a glaring disparity in the punishment prescribed for Section 124A," the Commission said.

Chapter VI of the IPC deals with offences against the state.

"It is, therefore, suggested that the provision be revised to bring it in consonance with the scheme of punishment provided for other offences under Chapter VI. This would allow the courts greater room to award punishment for a case of sedition in accordance with the scale and gravity of the act committed," the report said.

The Commission also suggested changes to the phrasing of Section 124A and added words "a tendency to incite violence or cause public disorder".

The current Section 124A of IPC reads as follows: "Sedition-Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government established by law in lndia, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which fine may be added, or with fine."

However, the law commission has now recommended to alter the Section as: "Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government established by law in lndia, with a tendency to incite violence or cause public disorder shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, to which fine may be added, or with fine."

The Commission said the expression 'tendency' would mean mere inclination to incite violence or cause public disorder rather than proof of actual violence or imminent threat to violence.

Law commission chairman Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi (retd) had recently submitted the report to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

News Network
May 24,2023

Mangaluru, May 24: Sleuths of Mangaluru North police station have arrested a fugitive who was on the run after being booked under the Arms Act in 2020.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that the arrested man was identified as Nawaz Sharif alias Sharif from Valachil Adyar. 

He went to a Gulf country a year ago and failed to appear before the court. The court had issued warrants against him.

On getting credible information that he was in the Gulf, a lookout circular was issued. When he arrived at Mumbai International Airport, he was detained and handed over to the city police.

News Network
May 26,2023

New Delhi, May 26: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing nine years in office, the Congress on Friday asked him nine questions on issues such as rising prices, unemployment and farmers' income, and demanded an apology for the "betrayal" during his tenure.

The Opposition party also said the government should mark this day as 'Maafi Diwas'.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had raised critical issues during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the nine questions are based on that, party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh told a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here.

Ramesh, who was flanked by party leaders Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, also released a booklet 'Nau saal, Nau sawaal' and said Modi had become the prime minister on this day nine years ago and therefore, the party wants to ask nine questions of him.

"We want the PM to break his silence on these nine questions," Ramesh said.

Posing the questions to the prime minister, he asked, "Why is it that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich become richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to PM Modi's friends, even as economic disparities are increasing?"

Ramesh also asked why is it that the agreements made with farmers while repealing the three "black" farm laws have not been honoured and why has the minimum support price not been legally guaranteed. Why didn't farmers' income double over the last nine years, he asked.

Accusing the government of indulging in corruption and cronyism, Ramesh queried why the prime minister is putting people's hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit his "friend" Adani.

"Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer," he asked.

On the issue of national security, Ramesh said the Congress wants to ask "why is it that even after your clean chit to China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory".

He also asked why deliberately "politics of hatred" for electoral gains was being used and alleged that an atmosphere of fear in society was being fuelled.

"Why are you silent on the atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs and minorities? Why are you ignoring the demand for a caste census," Ramesh said in another poser.

He also questioned the government over democracy and federalism, alleging that it has "weakened" our Constitutional values and democratic institutions in the last nine years.

Khera alleged that the promises made by the government in the last nine years were detached from the reality.

"So when we demand answers, don't take us 900 years back. Everyone wants to know what you did in the last nine years ....We would urge you (prime minister) to apologise during the events being held in the next five days for the betrayal of the country in the last nine years," he said.

Ramesh asked, "Why are you practising politics of revenge against Opposition parties and leaders and why are you using blatant money power to destabilise governments elected by the people?".

He alleged that the government had "weakened" the schemes for the welfare of the poor, needy and tribals by cutting their budgets and making restrictive rules.

"Why is it that despite the tragic deaths of over 40 lakh people due to Covid-19, the Modi government has refused to compensate their families? Why did you suddenly impose a lockdown which forced lakhs of workers to return home, and not provide any support?" Ramesh asked.

News Network
May 22,2023

New Deli, May 22: Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced that billions of WhatsApp users can now modify a message within 15 minutes of sending it.

This feature has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. All that the users need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu for up to 15 minutes after.

"For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages," said the instant messaging platform.

This will help people correct a simple misspelling to add extra context to a message.

Edited messages will display 'edited' alongside them, so those you're messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history, said WhatsApp.

"As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption," said the company.

Last week, WhatsApp announced a feature called 'Chat Lock', which lets users protect most intimate conversations behind one more layer of security.

"Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric, like a fingerprint. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too," WhatsApp said in a statement.

One can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option.

