  India a 'bright star', says Sitharaman as she presents first 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

India a 'bright star', says Sitharaman as she presents first 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

News Network
February 1, 2023

FM.jpg

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday began her much anticipated Budget speech, highlighting India's economic prospects amid a slowing global economy.

"The world has recognised India as a bright star. Our growth for the current year is estimated at 7 per cent...the highest among all major economies, in spite of massive global slowdown caused by pandemic and war," Sitharaman said, kicking off her speech.

She added that the Indian economy was on the right track, and heading towards a bright future.

While presenting the first Budget for 'Amrit Kaal', FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the government, in a bid to increase digital infrastructure in the rural areas and boost rural startups, will set up an accelerator fund for agri startups.

She said the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for [email protected]

This is the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024.

Sitharaman is presenting her fifth full Budget after she took over as Finance Minister in July 2019.

Details to follow

News Network
January 30,2023

Kher.jpg

Hampi, Jan 30: Noted singer Kailash Kher was attacked by audience members during his recent stage performance at Hampi Utsav last night.  

The singer met with an unexpected reaction from the audience as the two attendees demanded the singer to sing Kannada songs. 

A huge crowd had appeared for Kailash Kher's concert. 

According to the details, a bottle was thrown at the singer during the concert.

The police immediately swung into action and arrested the man who threw the bottle at Kher.

According to media reports, the singer escaped unhurt and continued with the concert.

News Network
January 22,2023

sindagi.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Shivananda Patil, who was announced as the JD(S) candidate for the next assembly elections in Karnataka, passed away due to a heart attack late on Friday night. He was 54.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and party leader HD Kumaraswamy shared the news of Shivananda Patil's demise on his official Twitter handle.

HD Kumaraswamy wrote on Twitter, "The untimely death of party candidate Mr Sivananda Patil has left me deeply shocked. Mr. Patil, who retired after selfless service in the army, had an irrepressible desire for social service. Possessing excellent organizational skills and dynamism, he became very dear to me within a short time of our acquaintance." (sic)

"I am personally deeply saddened by the passing away of Mr. Sivananda Patil. I pray that his soul rests in eternal peace and his family gets strength to bear the grief," the former Karnataka CM wrote.

Patil was announced as the JD(S) candidate from Sindagi constituency. On January 18, he participated in JDS pancharatna yatra in Sindagi along with Kumaraswamy. He was a retired army serviceman.

Sivananda is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

The JD(S) also expressed its grief over Patil's demise tweeted, "Deeply saddened to report that Mr Sivananda Patil, JDS candidate for Sindagi Assembly Constituency passed away untimely due to heart attack. On this occasion, we pray that his family gets the strength to bear this grief. Let us pray for the departed soul to rest in peace."

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka in April-May 2023. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has set a target of winning at least 150 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka, has made it explicitly clear that it has no plans to partner or ally with the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) in the state.

Since its formation, the JD(S) has never formed a government on its own, but had been in power twice in coalition with the BJP in 2006 and with Congress for 14 months after the May 2018 Assembly polls- with Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. In the 2018 polls, the JD(S) managed to win 37 seats.

This time the party has set an ambitious target of winning at least 123 out of the total 224 seats going to polls by May, and has been seeking votes repeatedly invoking regional Kannadiga pride and asserting itself to be the only Kannadiga party.

News Network
January 20,2023

roadrage.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 20: In bizarre case of road rage, a woman drove her SUV with a helpless businessman hanging on the bonnet for three kilometres in Bengaluru’s Jnana Bharathi Nagar after a heated argument today. The man, unable to get off, held on to the bonnet.

The accused has been identified as Priyanka, a married woman. In a complaint to the police, the businessman, Darshan S, alleged Priyanka's Tata Nexon collided with his Maruti Suzuki Swift which sparked an argument. Meanwhile, a counter case was also filed. 

The incident

When, Darshan, a resident of Mariyappanapalya, was on his way to work, a woman driving in a SUV (Tata Nexon) blocked his way at the junction near Mangalore Independent PU College on Ullal Main Road in West Bengaluru around 10:15 am though the signal had turned green.

Darshan asked her if she could not see the signal. The woman identified as Priyanka, in response, showed him the middle finger and said an expletive before driving off. Darshan followed the SUV and intercepted her vehicle in Ullal and asked her to apologise to him for abusing and giving her the finger.

Darshan and his friends Yeshwanth, Vinay and his brother Sujan reached the spot and insisted the woman get out of the vehicle. Her husband Pramod assaulted Darshan and threatened him with dire consequences.

Police reached the spot and asked both Priyanka and Darshan to come to the police station. Priyanka and her friend refused to visit the station. They drove the car in a bid to escape. Darshan tried to stop the SUV and climbed on top of the bonnet. Priyanka drove Darshan for more than three km despite him requesting to stop the vehicle as he may fall and die.

Public who witnessed the incident followed Priyanka’s vehicle and managed to stop the vehicle near Sankalpa hospital, Ullal Main Road at around 11 am.

Priyanka, her husband Pramod and their friend Nitish are booked for attempt to murder and other charges.

In a counter complaint, Pramod stated that he and his wife Priyanka were returning after visiting a hospital when they were taking a turn in the junction a man in a car (Maruti Swift) came on the wrong side and caused traffic jam. The man driving the car identified as Darshan abused his wife. When she pointed her finger at Darshan, he followed them and intercepted their SUV. Pramod claims he called the police control room 112.

Meanwhile Darshan called his friends. Pramod alleges that Darshan and others assaulted him and tore his wife’s clothes. When they were heading to the police station as suggested by the policemen at the spot Darshan climbed on the SUV's bonnet and broke the car glass and door. Pramod alleges that Darshan refused to get off the bonnet. Jnanabarathi police are investigating both cases.

roadrage2.jpg

