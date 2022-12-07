  1. Home
  2. ‘India could soon experience extreme heat waves that break human survivability limit’

December 7, 2022

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7: Severe heat waves, responsible for thousands of deaths across India over the last few decades, are increasing with alarming frequency and soon the country could become one of the first places in the world to experience heat waves that break the human survivability limit, according to a new report. The World Bank report titled "Climate Investment Opportunities in India's Cooling Sector" said the country is experiencing higher temperatures that arrive earlier and stay far longer.

"In April 2022, India was plunged into the grip of a punishing early spring heat wave that brought the country to a standstill, with temperatures in the capital, New Delhi, topping 46 degrees Celsius (oC) (114 degrees Fahrenheit). The month of March, which witnessed extraordinary spikes in temperatures, was the hottest ever recorded", it said. The report will be released during the two-day "India Climate and Development Partners' Meet" being organised by World Bank in partnership with the Kerala government.

Predicting that heat waves situation in India could break the human survivability limit, it said the recent heat wave supports what many climate scientists have long cautioned about with reference to rising temperatures across South Asia. "In August 2021, the Sixth Assessment Report of the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that the Indian subcontinent would suffer more frequent and intense heat waves over the coming decade.

"The G20 Climate Risk Atlas also warned in 2021 that heat waves across India were likely to last 25 times longer by 2036-65 if carbon emissions remain high, as in the IPCC's worst-case emission scenario," the report said. It also warned that rising heat across India can jeopardize economic productivity. "Up to 75 per cent of India's workforce, or 380 million people, depend on heat-exposed labor, at times working in potentially life-threatening temperatures. ...By 2030, India may account for 34 million of the projected 80 million global job losses from heat stress associated productivity decline", the report said.

It further said India showed the largest heat exposure impacts on heavy labor among South Asian countries, with more than 101 billion hours lost a year. Analysis by global management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company shows that lost labor from rising heat and humidity could put up to 4.5 per cent of India's GDP –approximately $150-250 billion – at risk by the end of this decade. It said India's long-term food security and public health security will depend on a reliable cold chain network. Transporting food and pharmaceutical goods across India requires a system of cold chain refrigeration that works every step of the way.

"A single temperature lapse in the journey can break the cold chain, spoiling fresh produce and weakening the potency of vaccines. With only 4 per cent of fresh produce in India covered by cold chain facilities, annual estimated food losses total $13 billion", it said. It also noted that the third largest producer of pharmaceuticals in the world, pre-Covid-19, India lost approximately 20 per cent of temperature-sensitive medical products and 25 per cent of vaccines due to broken cold chains, leading to losses of $313 million a year.

"As temperatures rise across India, so will the demand for cooling. However, in a country where two-thirds of the population live on less than $2 a day, and where the average cost of an air-conditioning unit can vary between $260 and $500, air-cooling systems are a luxury available only to a few." According to analysis presented in the India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP), only eight per cent of Indian households own air-conditioning units.

"Indoor and electric fans can help to maintain thermal comfort, but these too are expensive to buy and inefficient. As a result, many poor and marginalized communities across India are more vulnerable to extreme heat, living in inadequately ventilated, hot and crowded homes without proper access to cooling", the report warned. Staying cool during extreme heat is about more than just comfort – it can constitute the precarious line between life and death, it added. 
 

November 24,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed its Yuva Morcha leader Vikas Puttur as the party’s social media chief in the poll-bound Karnataka. 

Vikas, 37, will step into big shoes with elections just six months away in Karnataka and social media being a battlefield where votes are won. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel appointed Vikas, who hails from the Dakshina Kannada district. Even Kateel comes from the same district. 

“I expect quite a challenge. We have existing infrastructure, which needs more streamlining,” Vikas, who holds a masters degree in economics, said. Vikas has served as secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha in the state and at the national level. He was also the BJP’s spokesperson in Dakshina Kannada.

Under Vikas, the BJP will look to establish a direct connection with voters at the booth-level. “In every booth, we want to keep direct touch with at least 25% of voters. We want to build a channel for this to happen,” Vikas said. 

The Karnataka BJP already commands a large social media following: 4.52 lakh followers on Twitter, 9.40 lakh on Facebook and over 53,000 on Instagram. 

“Our focus will be on constructive content. We will continue projecting schemes given by our governments and what they’ve done for people,” Vikas said. 

December 6,2022

New Delhi, Dec 6: Arvind Kejriwal today responded to exit polls predicting an abysmal result for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, where the party had mounted a grand campaign to challenge the ruling BJP.

An aggregate of exit polls yesterday predicted an AAP sweep in the Delhi civic body election but a flop show in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"The results are positive," said the Delhi Chief Minister

"For a new party to get 15 to 20 per cent vote share, that too in a BJP stronghold, is a big deal," he remarked.

November 24,2022

New Delhi, June 24: Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid found itself under a cloud of controversy on Thursday after it put up notices banning the entry of girls, whether alone or in groups, claiming that there were incidents of "dancing", "shooting" of Tik Tok videos and making the 17th century mosque a "meeting place" for boys and girls.

However, by evening, the Jama Masjid authorities decided to withdraw the order after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena spoke to Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari requesting him to take back the decree. The Shahi Imam agreed to Saxena’s request on the condition that visitors respect and maintain the sanctity of the mosque.

Earlier in the day, the notices pasted on the three gates of the heritage structure opposite the Red Fort attracted the ire of the National Commission of Women (NCW) and Delhi Commission of Women as well as activists, who called it a "regressive mindset" that religious groups have about girls. However, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari sought to clarify that the ban did not apply to women who come to offer prayers.

The NCW called the decision “gender-biased” and  a “violation of fundamental rights of the women worshippers”. Its chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and secretaries of Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and Delhi government’s Department of Social Welfare seeking appropriate action and ensuring the right of women to practice religion.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "It is completely wrong to ban the entry of women in Jama Masjid. The kind of rights a man has to pray, women also have the same rights…Nobody has the right to ban entry of women in this way."

While the notices were pasted on the gates a couple of days ago, the issue snowballed into a controversy on Thursday only. "Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele dakhla mana hai (The entry of a girl, or girls is not permitted in Jama Masjid)," the notices by the Jama Masjid read.

Bhukhari said the decision was taken after they noticed "a few incidents" in the premises. He said Jama Masjid is a place of worship but claimed that girls were coming to meet boys.

"This is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that," he said, adding, "any such place, be it a mosque, temple or gurudwara is a place of worship and there is no restriction on anyone coming for that purpose." He said on Thursday, a group of 20-25 girls visited the mosque and they were allowed inside.

Echoing the Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid spokesperson Sabiullah Khan said that women's entry is not banned. "There is a ban on girls who come alone to meet boys, who get involved in improper acts like dancing, shooting Tik Tok videos, etc. The ban is enforced for that," he said.

"This is a religious place and you cannot make it a meeting point, a park. This is not allowed in any religious place. One has to follow the protocol of the religious places," Khan added.

Women's rights activist Ranjana Kumari described the ban as "completely unacceptable" and asked "what kind of 10th century mindset is this?"

Another activist Yogita Bhayana, according to PTI, said, "This diktat takes us 100 years back. This is not just regressive but shows what kind of mindset these religious groups have about girls. It is extremely unfortunate."

