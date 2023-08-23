  1. Home
  2. India creates history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon successfully

India creates history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon successfully

News Network
August 23, 2023

lunarmission.jpg

In a giant leap for its space programme, India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, August 23, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface. 

India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

In a big boost to India's space prowess, the LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the 26 kg rover (Pragyan), made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04 pm, less than a week after a similar Russian lander crashed.

With this touchdown on moon in second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the Moon minutes before the touch down following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a landing on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan's maiden mission was in 2008.

The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

The soft-landing took place days after Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon after spinning out of control.

The lander and the six-wheeled rover (with total mass of 1,752 kg) are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days)

The lander with four legs, had multiple sensors to ensure a safe touchdown, including an accelerometer, altimeters, Doppler velocimeter, inclinometer, touchdown sensor, and a suite of cameras for hazard avoidance and positional knowledge.

The lander carries the rover in a compartment with a ramp for deployment onto the surface. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 20,2023

Mangaluru, Aug 20: Amidst sudden increase in cases of conjunctivitis in Dakshina Kannada, the department of public instruction has directed school heads to allow infected students to return to campus only after a complete cure.

According to the health department, from July 25 to date, the district PHCs have recorded a total of 510 conjunctivitis cases, of which around 40% are children. There are also cases treated at private hospitals and clinics.

The DPI has noticed that cases are gradually increasing among school students. “It takes three to four days to get completely cured, and students can come to school only after that. Since it is a contagious disease, ill students not coming to school will prevent the spread of it,” said HR Eshwara, BEO of South.

“The schools have been asked to take precautions to contain the spread,” said James Cutinho, BEO of North.

Dr Naveen Chandra Kulal, vector-borne disease control officer of Dakshina Kannada, said that schools have been sent a circular to take precautions to stop the spread of the infection among children. Also, isolating students whenever they come with symptoms to the campus. “It is a seasonal disease and gets cured within a few days with proper medication,” he stressed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 23,2023

brics.jpg

Moscow, Aug 23: Russia's President Vladimir Putin says the shift away from the US dollar in internal trade among the members of the BRICS, an intercontinental geopolitical bloc, is an "irreversible process."

"A balanced, irreversible process of de-dollarization of our economic ties is gaining steam, with efforts undertaken to develop efficient mechanisms of mutual settlements, as well as monetary and financing control," he told BRICS Business Forum, which was being hosted by South Africa, via video-link on Tuesday.

"As a result, the share of the dollar in export and import transactions within BRICS is declining as it only equaled 28.7% last year," he added.

BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group's leaders coordinate multilateral policies and meet annually at summits.

The BRICS countries account for 42 percent of the global population and about 27 percent of both the world's land area and the world’s economy.

The bloc has become increasingly important in addressing international issues since it was founded in 2006, and is often seen as a counterweight to Western political and economic hegemony.

The economies of the BRICS, Putin added, outperform those of the Group of Seven which includes the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, and Japan, in terms of purchasing power parity. "The forecast for 2023 is 31.5% against 30%," he stressed.

Also addressing the event, Brazilian President Lula Da Silva lent support to the emergence of a common currency for trade among the BRICS members. 

He also expressed Brazil's willingness to see more countries join the bloc, which, in his opinion, would bring more relevance. 

The BRICS is expected to consider granting new memberships. 20 countries have applied, including Iran. 

Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi will be attending the summit on Wednesday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 16,2023

Mumbai, Aug 16: A 16-year-old Muslim boy was brutally beaten up by a group of saffron activists amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', after he was caught boarding an express train at Bandra railway terminus here with a teenage Hindu girl, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on July 21, but came to light when its video went viral on social media on Tuesday, the police said.

The boy as well as the girl, who is 17-year-old, are residents of Ambarnath in neighbouring Thane district, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

'The incident took place on July 21, when the Muslim boy and the Hindu girl were caught by a group. The girl's family members had earlier lodged a complaint of her kidnapping in Ambarnath. After coming to know that the boy and the girl are at the Bandra railway terminus, a group of around a dozen people reached the spot and started assaulting the boy amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans,' another police official said.

They bashed up the boy and dragged him out of the railway station by pulling his hair, he said.

'Someone from the spot captured the incident on his mobile phone camera, and the video went viral on social media on Tuesday, following which the local police as well as the GRP swung into action and launched a probe,' the official said.

A case was registered in this connection in Ambarnath and investigation into the case is on, the police said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.