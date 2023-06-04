  1. Home
  2. India deserves more non-stop overseas flights: Air India CEO

News Network
June 4, 2023

New Delhi, June 5: Asserting that India deserves to have international non-stop connectivity to more destinations, Air India chief Campbell Wilson has said the country has in some respect not been able to control its own destiny as a consequence of not having a healthy domestic airline industry.

Wilson, who is piloting Air India's massive expansion plans in terms of fleet as well as routes, also said that IndiGo succeeding well and Tata airlines coming together provides a good competitor to the strength of IndiGo.

"It should hopefully allow for a market that is more sustainable, ideally profitable that will allow airlines to invest in new products, expand network and also lead India to assume its place on the world aviation stage...," he told PTI in a recent interview.

Tata Group took over Air India and Air India Express from the government in January last year.

Currently, the group has four carriers under its fold -- Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect (earlier known as AirAsia India) and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines.

The group is also in the process of merging Air India Express and AIX Connect, and Vistara with Air India.

Responding to a query about the crisis at Go First, Wilson said it is very unfortunate.

Cash-strapped budget carrier Go First stopped flying from May 3 and is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

This is not the first time that an airline has failed in the country and "it does I think underscore the industry structure that has prevailed has not been conducive for a healthy, vibrant, profitable industry", the Air India CEO and Managing Director said.

"As a consequence of not having a healthy domestic airline industry, India has in some respects is not able to control its own destiny. Some foreign airlines coming into India have been the ones that have reaped the benefits of the growing Indian market as opposed to the Indian airlines.

"We continue to make sure that we put in the investments in aircraft, products, people and systems. We will have a significantly sized, professionally run, expansion-oriented high quality airline," Wilson said.

He also said that Air India is investing $70 billion at list price for 470 new aircraft and that is with the explicit purpose of providing more services, especially international connectivity.

As Air India flies to more places non-stop from India and also builds a hub, then hopefully, the airline will catalyse further broader development of the country's aviation industry. "That will be good for all the parties and not just the airline itself," he noted.

While travel demand is on the rise, India has relatively less direct international air connectivity and overseas traffic is catered to mostly by foreign carriers with connecting flights.

Against this backdrop, the government is working on developing an international aviation hub in the country while Air India and IndiGo are also expanding their international operations.

"Our view is that India deserves to have international non-stop connectivity to many more destinations in the world than presently is the case.

"In order to do that, it will require investments in aircraft, systems, and people by Indian carriers. That investment comes with economic incentives and other incentives. So building the environment to make such investments attractive to the people and such investments successful, at least in my view, is in the national interest," Wilson said.

When asked about India being hesitant to allow more bilateral flying rights to foreign carriers, Wilson said that for whatever reason, India did not have a strong home carrier to announce non-stop services to the points that people wanted to fly to and from.

"In the absence of that, people were served by airlines hubbing in different places around India. Now, there are two airlines in India with the capacity and ambition to expand non-stop services, it is only right that they be given time to demonstrate that the intent is matched by action," he emphasised.

India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world.

News Network
June 3,2023

New Delhi, June 3: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday described the Law Commission's recommendations backing the sedition law as "shocking" and said this must be "resisted" as the law is already grossly "misused".

The former Union minister's remarks came after the Law Commission proposed retaining the penal provision for the offence of sedition, saying repealing it altogether can have serious adverse ramifications for the country's security and integrity.

The commission, chaired by Justice (retired) Ritu Raj Awasthi, also suggested increasing the minimum jail term for the offence of sedition from three years to seven years, seeking to bring it in consonance with the scheme of punishment provided for other offences under Chapter VI of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with offences against the State.

Reacting to the development, Tharoor wrote on Twitter: "This is shocking and must be resisted. The law is already grossly and frequently misused in our country."

"My 2014 Private Members' Bill and @INCIndia's 2019 manifesto argued for amending the sedition law to bring it into conformity with Supreme Court rulings that restrict sedition to incitement to violence against the state," he said.

In 2022, the Supreme Court ordered that the sedition law under section 124A of the IPC should be kept in abeyance and asked the central and state governments to refrain from registering any FIR under it, the former Union minister pointed out.

In its report, the Law Commission has recommended enhancing the jail term in sedition cases from a minimum of three years to seven years, contending that it would allow courts greater room to award punishment in accordance with the scale and gravity of the act committed.

The view evoked a strong reaction from the Congress, which accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of planning to make the law more "draconian" and giving a message ahead of next year's general elections that it will be used against opposition leaders.

News Network
May 28,2023

New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building amid a boycott by opposition parties, which insisted President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours. The PM unveiled a plaque marking the inauguration.

Modi reached the new parliament building at 7.30 am. 'Modi, Modi' chants greet PM as he enters new Parliament building. Soon after, he and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sat down for a puja. Once the puja ended, the Prime Minister prostrated before the historic sceptre 'sengol'.

The Adheenam seers handed over the 'sengol' to the Prime Minister, who sought their blessings on the momentous occasion. The Prime Minister then carried the historic sceptre to the Lok Sabha chamber and installed it beside the chair of the Speaker.  

The Prime Minister then felicitated a group of construction workers involved in the making of the grand new parliament.  

This was followed by 'sarv-dharma' (all faith) prayers by representatives from several religions.

Meanwhile, Modi, after opening the doors of the new Sansad, tweeted "our hearts & minds are filled with pride, hope and promise". "May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality," he added.

The old parliament building was completed in 1927, and is now 96 years old. Over the years, it was found to be inadequate for present day requirements.

The new parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. For a joint sitting of both the houses, 1,280 MPs can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The material used for the new building has been acquired from across the country. The teak wood was sourced from Maharashtra's Nagpur, while the red and white sandstone was brought from Sarmathura in Rajasthan, to name a few.

With carpets from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, bamboo flooring from Tripura and stone carvings from Rajasthan, the new parliament building reflects India's diverse culture. The government has announced a commemorative ₹ 75 coin to mark the historic event.

Built by Tata Projects Ltd, the new Parliament building has a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres. It has three main gates - Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar - and separate entrances for VIPs, MPs and visitors.

News Network
June 4,2023

Mangaluru: While the plastic park project, which is being set up by the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers at Ganjimutt in Mangaluru taluk is getting momentum, 

The Plastic Manufacturers Association has urged the government to reduce the cost of industrial plots at the plastic park project which is being set up by the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers at Ganjimutt in Mangaluru taluk. The price of the site is currently fixed at Rs 1.2 lakh per cent of land.

On the other hand, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who visited the project site on Saturday, told reporters that the project will come up on 104 acres at a cost of Rs 62 crore. While infrastructure will be provided for 52 industrial plots, 39 entrepreneurs have shown interest in setting up units, he said. 

“The plastic park will have roads, a Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) Institute, separate hostels for men and women, guest house, cafeteria, warehouse, and water supply and sewage system. The funds allocated for the establishment of the plastic park includes Rs 31 crore from the central government and an equal amount from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB),” he said.

The project will ensure job opportunities for locals, once the project is completed, Kateel said. “Many industries have already come forward to set up units in the plastic park. Works related to the development of infrastructure and buildings have already begun. The CIPET institute will provide all technical support and extend training for the manpower required in the industries. Plastic-based industries may start production at the park without any hassle. The plastic park is expected to attract investments to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore, and it will ensure jobs for 1,000 people directly, and more than 10,000 indirectly,” Kateel said, adding that a foundation stone laying ceremony will be held soon, and the work is expected to be completed within a year.

Canara Plastic Manufacturers Association president BA Nazeer said that the price of land should be reduced from Rs 1.2 lakh per cent to Rs 50,000. 

“The KIADB should reconsider the price of land fixed for industries, as Rs 1.2 lakh per cent is too costly, considering the value of land in the area. Further, the process of allotment of industrial plots should be done in Mangaluru, instead of Bengaluru,” he added. Meanwhile, Ganjimutt gram panchayat members demanded that separate land should be identified for waste management.
 

