  2. India to drop pre-departure covid tests for travellers from these countries

India to drop pre-departure covid tests for travellers from these countries

News Network
February 10, 2023

New Delhi, Feb 10: India will drop the pre-departure Covid test requirement for travellers coming from or via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Japan from Monday, the health ministry said, as Covid-19 infections have fallen sharply globally.

The random testing of 2 per cent of all travellers landing in India will continue, the health ministry wrote in the letter dated February 9 to the civil aviation ministry.

News Network
January 31,2023

mobilechild.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 31: A Class 9 student of a private high school, here, ended his life after being reprimanded by his mother over excessive usage of mobile phone. 

The deceased has been identified as Jnanesh (14), son of Jagadish and Vinaya couple residing at Red Bricks Apartments at Kotimura, Padavu B village on the outskirts of the city. 

The boy was reportedly addicted to mobile and was spending a lot of time playing mobile games every day. 

On Monday, January 30, his mother lost cool and scolded him for his mobile addiction. She also asked him to keep mobile away and take bath immediately. 

As he did not return for a long time, his father Jagadish peeped from the window of the bathroom and saw that Jnanesh had hanged himself to the ceiling. 

Even though he was brought down and the veil used for hanging was cut, Jnanesh had breathed his last.

A case has been registered at Kankanady city police station.

News Network
February 10,2023

ModiShia.jpg

Mumbai, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new campus of an educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslims on Friday in an outreach to one of Mumbai's most influential communities ahead of the high-stakes municipal elections in the city.

PM Modi was seen walking, holding hands with the head of the community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, at the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community, at Marol in suburban Andheri.

"I have known four generations of Syedna sahab's family. I am here as a family member, not a PM. You have fulfilled a 150-year-old dream by setting up this institute," he said, praising the members of the community for changing with the times and maintaining their "relevance".

The institute works to protect the learning traditions and literary culture of the community, and the new centre will impart Arabic learning.

PM Modi also said that in the last few years "an atmosphere of unprecedented trust" has been created in the country and praised his government for strides in education.

"In the last eight years, every week, one university and two colleges were opened in country," he said, adding that while from 2004 to 2014, when the Congress-led government was in office, 145 medical colleges were came up in country, after he assumed office in 2014, more than 260 medical colleges have been set up.

The event was part of PM Modi's second visit to the city in less than a month, which saw him unveil several infrastructure projects earlier in the day. On January 19, the PM inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth over ₹ 38,000 crore in the financial capital.

The Prime Minister's visit assumes significance given the upcoming elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - the richest civic body in India.

News Network
January 27,2023

Gaza.jpg

Israel has launched massive airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip a day after killing at least 10 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, prompting the Palestinian resistance to fire rockets at the occupied territories in retaliation.

The Palestinian Information center said Israeli warplanes raided areas west and south of Gaza, including posts belonging to the Palestinian resistance, on Thursday night and Friday at dawn.

The Quds News Network said that Palestinian citizens' homes have been inflicted with severe damage as a result of the violent Israeli bombing of a resistance site in the central Gaza Strip. 

In retaliation, the Palestinian resistance responded to the aggression by firing retaliatory rockets at illegal Israeli settlements surrounding the besieged Gaza Strip. Israeli media confirmed that at least eight rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military claimed that the rockets were intercepted by missile defenses, and said there were no injuries reported.

Security sources in Hamas said there had been 15 strikes on the enclave, with no injuries reported so far.

Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades confirmed that its air defenses responded to the hostile Israeli warplanes in the skies of the Gaza Strip, with surface-to-air missiles and anti-ground missiles.

The Israeli air raids were carried out a day after 10 Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank.

Nine Palestinians lost their lives following a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the West Bank. Israeli forces gunned down a 10th Palestinian during clashes in the holy occupied city of al-Quds.

In Jenin, more than 70 Israeli armed vehicles and hundreds of Israeli soldiers stormed the flashpoint city and the neighboring refugee camp, leaving the residents and popular resistance groups with no choice but to defend themselves and confront the occupation forces.

Among those killed by Israeli forces in Jenin was a Palestinian 61 year old woman identified as Majeda Obeid who was killed in her home while performing prayers.

Jenin resident Umm Youssef Al-Sawalmi said homes were hit during the raid. "Windows, doors, walls and even the refrigerator, everything was damaged by the bullets," she said.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad have vowed to respond to Thursday's army raid in Jenin. According to analysts, the Palestinian resistance has a legitimate right to defend itself in face of Israeli aggressions that have been ongoing for decades, with major escalations taking place since the far-right extremist regime headed by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office in December. 

