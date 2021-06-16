India faces fear of third covid-19 wave due to 'Delta plus' variant

  1. Home
June 17, 2021

Mumbai, June 17: Although Covid-19 daily infections seem to dwindle, concern over a possible third wave has been haunting India which has been battered by the pandemic.

Maharashtra, which was the worst-hit state during the second wave, has already started preparation to face the possible third wave, which some believe will be triggered due to the 'Delta plus' variant.

On Wednesday, a state task force warned citizens to strictly adhere to Covid norms as refusal to follow the same would inevitably lead to a third Covid wave in the state within a month or two.

Senior doctors and officers have been asked by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure availability of medicines and essential equipment, according to a media report. 

Thackeray was informed of the threat posed by the 'Delta plus' variant, that could spark a third wave, during a meeting to review state Covid preparation.

The Delta variant, health officials said, was responsible for more cases in the second wave compared to the first. The 'Delta plus' variant could cause an even higher number of cases in a potential third wave.

They further said that the third wave could lead to 8 lakh active Covid cases in Maharashtra alone, 10 per cent of which are likely to be children.

June 11,2021

South Africa’s NICD (National Institute for Communicable Disease) has announced that the country has technically entered the third wave of COVID-19.

"South Africa technically entered the third wave today as the national 7-day moving average incidence (5959 cases) now exceeds the new wave threshold as defined by the Ministerial Advisory Committee," the institute tweeted.

The MAC advisory defined the new wave 7-day moving average threshold as 30 per cent of the peak incidence of the previous wave, it said.

Out of the nine provinces, Gauteng is the worst-hit province with over 5,000 daily new cases.

The latest statistics from NICD showed an increase of 844 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours and 127 additional hospital deaths.

As of 10 June, South Africa has recorded 9,149 new cases, 1,722,086 total cases and 57,410 deaths.

June 9,2021

New Delhi, June 9: The government has come out with comprehensive guidelines for the management of Covid-19 among children in which Remdesivir has not been recommended and rational use of HRCT imaging has been suggested.

The guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the health ministry also said that steroids are harmful in asymptomatic and mild cases of infection.

The DGHS recommended steroids only in hospitalised moderately severe and critically ill Covid-19 cases under strict supervision.

"Steroids should be used at the right time, in the right dose and for the right duration. Self-medication of steroids must be avoided," it said.

The guidelines also said Remdesivir (an emergency use authorization drug) is not recommended in children.

"There is lack of sufficient safety and efficacy data with respect to Remdesivir in children below 18 years of age," the guidelines said.

The guidelines suggested rational use of High-resolution CT (HRCT) for seeing the extent and nature of lung involvement in patients with Covid-19.

"However, any additional information gained from HRCT scan of the chest often has little impact on treatment decisions, which are based almost entirely on clinical severity and physiological impairment.

"Therefore, treating physicians should be highly selective in ordering HRCT imaging of the chest in Covid-19 patients," the guidelines said.

They said Covid-19 is a viral infection, and antimicrobials have no role in the prevention or treatment of uncomplicated Covid-19 infection.

For asymptomatic and mild cases, the guidelines said antimicrobials are not recommended for therapy or prophylaxis while for moderate and severe cases antimicrobials should not be prescribed unless there is clinical suspicion of a superadded infection.

Hospital admission increases the risk of healthcare-associated infections with multidrug-resistant organisms.

For asymptomatic infection among children, the guidelines recommended no specific medication and promoted Covid-appropriate behaviour (mask, strict hand hygiene, physical distancing) and suggested giving nutritious diet.

The guidelines said that for mild infection paracetamol 10-15mg/kg/dose may be given every 4-6 hours for fever and throat soothing agents and warm saline gargles in older children and adolescents have been recommended for cough.

In case of moderate infection, the guidelines suggested initiating immediate oxygen therapy.

"Corticosteroids are not required in all children with moderate illness; they may be administered in rapidly progressive disease and anticoagulants may also be indicated," the guidelines said.

For severe Covid-19 among children, the guidelines said if Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) develops, necessary management to be initiated.

"In case shock develops, necessary management should be initiated. Antimicrobials to be administered if there is evidence/strong suspicion of superadded bacterial infection.  May need organ support in case of organ dysfunction, e.g. renal replacement therapy," it said.

The guidelines also recommended a six-minute walk test for children above 12 years under the supervision of parents/guardians.

"It is a simple clinical test to assess cardiopulmonary exercise tolerance and is used to unmask hypoxia.  Attach a pulse oximeter to his/her finger and ask the child to walk in the confines of their room for six minutes continuously," it said. 

June 3,2021

Mysuru, June 3: Karnataka IAS officer Shilpa Nag has announced her resignation from civil service at a press conference alleging ‘harassment’ by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

Shilpa Nag, a 2014 batch IAS officer, is a Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner since February 2021. Speaking to reporters, Nag said, “Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri is constantly calling the higher-ups and complaining to them that no work is being done in the MCC. There is no conducive environment to work in Mysuru, and thus, I am resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and will send the resignation letter to the Chief Secretary seeking to be relieved from my duties.”

Shilpa Nag also accused Sindhuri of showing personal grudge against her. “If she (Sindhuri) has any personal grudge against me let her take it out on me but why target the officials who are all working non-stop to combat the pandemic since the second wave started? The atmosphere in Mysuru was too stifling to function anymore,” Nag alleged.

She also alleged that Sindhuri is targeting Nag since the MCC is doing a good job. “Rohini Sindhuri is targeting me after media reports stated that the MCC is doing a good job in controlling the Covid-19 in the city,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sindhuri denied the allegations leveled by Nag and said they are totally false and baseless.

Reacting to this incident, Mysuru district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar said that the government will not accept Shilpa Nag’s resignation. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, “Shilpa Nag has done good work as a city corporation commissioner, our government will not accept the resignation and I will talk to Chief minister BS Yediyurappa regarding the issue.”

Somashekar also said he will go to Mysuru tomorrow (Friday) and talk to Shilpa Nag and convince her to take back her resignation.

Recently, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Rohini Sindhuri also engaged in a war of words regarding closing down 16 private COVID Care Centres (CCCs) or step-down hospitals in Mysuru district.

Simha had written a letter to Somashekar and sent copies to the CM and State Chief Secretary, seeking a probe into Sindhuri’s conduct and the District Health Officer (DHO) for closing down 16 private COVID Care Centres. He stated in his letter that the investigation must be done on who accorded permission to open the CCCs or step-down hospitals and closing it down.

