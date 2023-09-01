I.N.D.I.A to fight Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible; seat sharing process to begin soon

  1. Home
News Network
September 1, 2023

New Delhi, Sept 1: I.N.D.I.A parties on Friday decided to contest Lok Sabha polls together "as far as possible" and initiate seat sharing talks in states at the earliest.

The parties also decided to set up a 13 member Coordination committee with senior leaders like K C Venugopal, Sharad Pawar, M K Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Hemant Soren, Sanjay Raut, Raghav Chadha and Abhishek Banerjee. as members.

The parties also chose to organise public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance.

"We, the I.N.D.I.A parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take," a resolution passed said.

The decision to jointly fight "as far as possible" is a candid admission by the bloc that its allies may fight against each other in states like Bengal and Kerala.

"We, the I.N.D.I.A parties, hereby resolve to coordinate our respective communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme Judega Bharat, Jiteega India in different languages.," it added.

News Network
August 22,2023

The Mangaluru city police have recommended the suspension of 298 driving licences (DLs) for violation sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act. 

According to city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, police recommended the suspension of 298 licenses for various violations just 15 days from August 6 to 20, 20203. 

Riding without a helmet accounts for the highest number of cases, with 128 cases.

Other violations are speeding/rash and negligent driving-71 cases, drunk and drive-20 cases, goods vehicles carrying passengers-42 cases, using mobile phones while driving -4 cases, red signal jumping-10 cases, triple riding -7 cases and driving without seat belt -16.

The commissioner said that during the said period, police had carried out a special drive to check traffic violations and booked 593 cases for wrong parking by using wheel clamps, 106 cases for using shrill horns, 70 cases for using tinted glass/black film, 13 cases against autorickshaws for refusing to go for hire/demanding excessive fare than the metre reading and 28 cases were booked for driving against one way.
 

News Network
August 29,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The government of Karnataka has decided to introduce Kannada and English classes in madrasas registered with Wakf Board as part of modernization of madrassa education system.

Minorities welfare and wakf minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, who reviewed the work undertaken by his department, said the directorate of minorities has been instructed to adopt appropriate measures to teach Kannada and English in madrassas, where the medium of instruction is primarily Arabic and Urdu. "There are 1,265 madrassas that are registered with the Wakf Board," the minister said. 

We will introduce Kannada and English on a pilot basis in about 100 of these madrassas, covering around 5,000 students, this academic year itself," Khan told reporters.

Other madrassas will introduce these two subjects by the beginning of the next academic year, the minister added.

Though previous governments had emphasised upon initiating various measures to help madrassa education assimilate with the mainstream of academics in the state, by making Kannada and English compulsory, along with science and mathematics, the initiative was mostly confined to a few madrassa-cum-schools or in higher classes.

Several Muslim scholars have suggested that madrassa education needs to be expanded beyond Quranic and other Islamic studies in the interest of the community. Khan said: "This will not only enhance the knowledge base of students, but also open up new employment opportunities for youngsters."

He added that the department will increase scholarships for students going abroad for higher studies to Rs 30 lakh, from the present Rs 20 lakh.

News Network
August 31,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Following the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court, the Karnataka government on Thursday increased the quantum of release of water from the KRS Dam in Mandya district amid protests by farmers.

Sources confirmed that 7,279 cusecs of water is being released from the KRS dam by lifting more than 80 gates of the dam. Farmers’ organisations have decided to continue the protest and hold an important meeting to devise future strategy. The leaders are likely to announce the decision on Thursday.

The farmers have erected tents near the KRS dam and are staging a protest. Mandya District Raitha Hitarakshana Samithi has given a call for agitation. Melukote MLA Darshan Puttanaiah, from Sarvodaya Karnataka Party is also staging an indefinite strike. He launched the protest on Wednesday and sat with the farmers and supporters throughout the night.

The protest would also be staged near the District Commissioner’s office in Mandya city. Kannada organisations have also extended their support to the agitation. The farmers and activists attached to Bhoomitaayi Horata Samithi in Srirangapatna town of Mandya district have decided to stage a shirtless protest march from the Cauvery River to the Taluk office.

Karnataka has been asked to release five cusecs of water for 15 days to Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is reaching New Delhi on Thursday to hold a meeting with legal experts regarding the Cauvery issue.

