I.N.D.I.A to fight Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible; seat sharing process to begin soon

New Delhi, Sept 1: I.N.D.I.A parties on Friday decided to contest Lok Sabha polls together "as far as possible" and initiate seat sharing talks in states at the earliest.

The parties also decided to set up a 13 member Coordination committee with senior leaders like K C Venugopal, Sharad Pawar, M K Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Hemant Soren, Sanjay Raut, Raghav Chadha and Abhishek Banerjee. as members.

The parties also chose to organise public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance.

"We, the I.N.D.I.A parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take," a resolution passed said.

The decision to jointly fight "as far as possible" is a candid admission by the bloc that its allies may fight against each other in states like Bengal and Kerala.

"We, the I.N.D.I.A parties, hereby resolve to coordinate our respective communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme Judega Bharat, Jiteega India in different languages.," it added.