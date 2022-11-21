  1. Home
  2. India finally cancels Air Suvidha forms for international passengers

India finally cancels Air Suvidha forms for international passengers

News Network
November 21, 2022

airsuvidha.jpg

The union government of India, on November 21, cancelled Air Suvidha forms for international passengers.

Air Suvidha is a contactless solution by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Health Family Welfare, which is facilitated by Delhi Airport for all international passengers coming to India.

Air Suvidha is a self-declaration for International arriving passengers.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the decision to discontinue the self-deceleration will begin from 22 November.

Following the announcement people flying into India from abroad will no longer need to fill out the Air Suvidha form from November 21-22 midnight and will also not be required to take a RT-PCR COVID-19 test.

Passengers, including children of five years and above, had to get RTPCR tests before boarding a flight back to India since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RTPCR tests on foreign shores are typically costlier than in India.

Also, it is no longer mandatory for international arrivals to be vaccinated — though it remains preferable. The relaxation comes days after India had made it optional — though, again preferable, — for air travellers to remain masked on aircraft and at airports.

Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol.

All travellers will need to self-monitor their health post arrival.

The government’s move has come as a big relief for the NRIs across the world who often travel home back. “This is a welcoming decision, which will reduce burden on international passengers while travelling back to India,” said Farook Portfolio, CEO, Portway Travel, Jubail, KSA.  
Last week, the government made wearing masks optional for passengers flying domestic and international flights due to the vastly improved pandemic situation.

The guidelines have been revised in light of sustained declining Covid-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in Covid-19 vaccination coverage both globally and in India.

India has been lifting Covid time restrictions like those on domestic airfare range; in-flight meal and beverage serving/selling; number of domestic flights allowed; restriction on scheduled international flights and testing and quarantine requirements as the pandemic situation improved over the past few quarters.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 12,2022

FIFa.jpg

Doha, Nov 12: Thousands of migrant workers wearing the colours of Argentina, Brazil and England staged a World Cup rally in Doha Friday, less than 10 days from the start of the tournament.

Fans of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Harry Kane converged on the Doha seafront for a march that would normally not have been allowed, according to an AFP journalist.

The fans came mainly from the state of Kerala, a football bastion in India that also accounts for a huge chunk of the Indian migrant community in Qatar of about 750,000 people. Qatar has a total population of about 2.8 million.

The hordes turned up for the event that was organised on social media and marched behind drummers to the World Cup countdown clock overlooking the Gulf.

"Police were told in advance and this is our day," said one organiser who requested anonymity.

Demonstrations and rallies are rare in Qatar and are normally confronted by tight security, but police on Friday watched the fans from a discreet distance.

"The foreign workers in Qatar love football and they have bought a lot of tickets," added the organiser.

"This is the first World Cup in an Arab nation but in many ways, this is also going to be the first World Cup in South Asia."

The fans donned the blue and white strips of Argentina and Brazil's yellow jerseys, bearing the names of Messi and Neymar, but also Indian names.

They marched past the royal palace in Doha, where it is normally illegal to take a picture of the building.

Qatar has been at the centre of intense scrutiny over its treatment of foreign workers. Most of those who took part in the football rally would not give their full names because they did not want employers to find out.

"This is a day of joy for us," said one man who gave his name as Rajesh. "There will be no politics, we are going to sing and chant about football -- especially Lionel Messi."

"This is our freedom of expression," said another man in a Messi shirt, who gave his name as Aju.

"Of course some of us have tough jobs, we hear the stories, but the World Cup is a once in a lifetime event."

Qatar residents have been the top buyers of tickets for the tournament, with some low-priced $10 tickets having been reserved for migrant workers. India has also been a key market for ticket sales.

The rally was held the day after the United States became the first team to arrive in Qatar for the event that starts November 20.

"Seeing players touch down in Doha, the coaches announcing their squads, and the players reacting with such natural and unbridled emotions... has excited the football world," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 9,2022

modi nirav.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 9: The High Court in London on Wednesday rejected the appeal of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi and ordered his extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, amounting to an estimated USD 2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case, news agency PTI reported.

Modi is currently undergoing extradition proceedings in the UK. He was booked in the alleged Rs 13,500-crore PNB fraud case, where it was claimed that companies controlled by him had benefited from issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking from the bank.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 12,2022

New Delhi, Nov 12: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining cities around 8 pm today, prompting many to rush out of their houses and offices. The severe tremors lasted for nearly 5 seconds and were reported from Noida and Gurugram as well.

This is the second time that tremors have been felt in the national capital region. On Tuesday night, strong tremors were felt in Delhi around 2 am after a 6.3 magnitude struck in Nepal. 

The depth of the earthquake was about 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology. Six persons were killed and eight others injured in Nepal.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.