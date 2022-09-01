  1. Home
India gets first indigenous aircraft carrier as Prime Minister commissions INS Vikrant 

September 2, 2022

Kochi, Sept 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commissioned the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi. PM Modi Modi received the Guard of Honour as he arrived for the Commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant in Kerala.

He then unveiled the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past on the occasion. Naval Ensigns are flags that naval ships or formations bear to denote nationality. The current Indian Naval Ensign consists of a St. George's Cross -- a red cross with white background.

In one corner of the cross, the Indian flag was put when the country attained freedom, replacing the Union Jack in that place.

Modi has described September 2 as a "landmark day for India's efforts to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector" as the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier has been commissioned.

A host of dignitaries including Defence Minister Rajnath, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Governor Arif Mohamad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and top officials of Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) attended the event.

Designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features.

It has a large amount of indigenous equipment and machinery, involving major industrial houses in the country- BEL, BHEL, GRSE, Keltron, Kirloskar, Larsen & Toubro, Wartsila India etc. as well as over 100 MSMEs. With the commissioning of Vikrant, India will have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation.

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) is named after her illustrious predecessor, India's first aircraft carrier, which had played a vital role in the 1971 war.

As per the Indian Navy, the 262-meter-long carrier has a full displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes which is much larger and more advanced than her predecessor.

With Vikrant, India has joined a select group of nations (the US, Russia, France, the UK and China) having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

IAC Vikrant consists of 14 decks with 2,300 compartments that can carry around 1,500 sea warriors and to cater to the food requirements, around 10,000 chapatis or rotis are made in the ship's kitchen, which is called the ship's galley.

The ship is powered by four Gas Turbines totalling 88 MW power and has a maximum speed of 28 Knots. Built at an overall cost of close to ₹20,000 crores, the project has been progressed in three Phases of the contract between MoD and CSL, concluded in May 2007, December 2014 and October 2019 respectively. The ship's keel was laid in Feb 2009, followed by launching in August 2013.

The ship would be capable of operating an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft comprising of MIG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy).

INS Vikrant history

INS Vikrant began her journey as the HMS Hercules, an aircraft carrier in the (British) Royal Navy in 1943 during the second world war. But it remained incomplete as the war ended, and in 1946, the work on the ship was suspended.

After the war, the UK and US navies wanted to sell the ships they no longer needed. So, in 1957, the Indian government purchased HMS Hercules. It became INS Vikrant when it was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 4 March 1961 in Belfast. The name Vikrant was derived from the Sanskrit word 'Vikranta', meaning 'Very powerful' and 'brave'. The ship formally joined Indian Navy in the Bombay harbour on 3 November 1961 and was received by then PM Jawaharlal Nehru at Ballar Pier.

The ship played an active role during the liberation of the Bangladesh war, in 1971. The aircraft carrier remained in service for another 26 years, till she was decommissioned on 31 January 1997. The Vikrant was then converted into a museum ship and remained berthed in Bombay harbour, open to the public to marvel at her glorious past. Due to rising maintenance costs and poor conditions, the Vikran ship was finally scrapped in November 2014.

August 28,2022

Mangaluru: Minister for housing and infrastructure development V Somanna said with the increase in the number of devotees visiting Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, there is a need for the setting up of a mini airport in Belthangady taluk.

Speaking after distributing sanction letters to beneficiaries of Basava Vasati Yojana and Dr B R Ambedkar Vasati Yojana for 2021-22 in Belthangady on Saturday, he said: “During a discussion, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja sought to know why a mini airport cannot be developed in Dharmastala. I have already directed the officials to identify 100 acre land for the purpose in a week. The proposal may incur Rs 100 crore. We are considering developing infrastructure for the landing and take-off of ATRs, 12-seater aircraft and four helicopters,” the minister said.

“I will speak to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and a detailed project report will be prepared through the ministry of civil aviation and Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC). The same will be sent to the state cabinet for approval,” Somanna added. Further, he said PM Narendra Modi wants to ensure a house for all.

“We have sanctioned 19,000 houses to beneficiaries in Dakshina Kannada. The work on building 11,000 houses is in progress. Officials should submit a report in a fortnight. The BJP government has simplified the rules pertaining to housing schemes. Those beneficiaries with an annual income of Rs 1.20 lakh also may apply for houses,” Somanna said.

Poonja said at least 5,000 houses should be sanctioned to Belthangady taluk. Sanction letters were issued to 1,640 beneficiaries on the occasion.

August 25,2022

New Delhi, Aug 25: A total of 53 AAP MLAs out of 62 attended a meeting convened by party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP, sources said.

The meeting that was scheduled to begin at 11 am was concluded within a few minutes, they said, adding that all the 62 legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi were contacted ahead of the meeting at Kejriwal's residence. The sources said at least a dozen AAP MLAs had gone incommunicado ahead of the meeting.

"We were not able to contact some of our MLAs as they were probably stuck in traffic, but we want to assure the people of Delhi that the AAP government will not fall. I want to assure you that all the legislators would be present at the meeting," senior party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had told reporters outside the chief minister's residence.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have dismissed the AAP's "poaching" claim, terming it a "public stunt" by the Kejriwal-led party.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the AAP is trying to divert people's attention and questioned Kejriwal's "silence" over the Delhi excise policy.

Four AAP MLAs who had claimed on Wednesday that they were approached by BJP leaders with an offer to switch sides said they were told that the saffron party was in touch with "20-25 MLAs" of the Kejriwal-led party.

The AAP government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes, raids targeting its ministers and the "poaching" efforts made by the BJP.

The saffron party has challenged the AAP to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs with an offer to switch sides and charged that the Kejriwal-led party is trying hard to divert attention from the Delhi government''s liquor "scam".

August 24,2022

A High Court in India has asked a representation from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to hear a writ petition challenging the exorbitant prices of air tickets on flights operating between Gulf countries and India.

The petition, filed by Delhi-based political group Kerala Pravasi Association, in Delhi High Court challenged Rule 135(1) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, stating that it is vague, arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The petition to the Court noted that airlines have been charging unreasonable, excessive, and prohibitive airfares for travel from the Gulf region countries to Kerala and the rest of India.

“Resultantly, Indian citizens who wish to travel to and from these countries primarily for employment, business, and education are facing grave impediments,” read the petition.

“Furthermore, it is submitted that such unreasonable and exorbitant airfares impose restrictions on air travel as a mode of transportation and, thereby, infringe the constitutionally protected rights of the Indian passengers to or from Gulf countries,” it added.

“I35. Tariff- (1) Every air transport undertaking operating by sub-rules (I) and (2) of rule 134 shall establish a tariff having regard to all relevant factors, including the cost of operation, characteristics of service, reasonable profit and the generally prevailing tariff.”

Although Rule 135(4) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 (‘Rules’) empowers DGCA to issue directions to an airline in case it has established excessive tariff under Rule 135(1) or has indulged in oligopolistic practice; the said provision is rendered ineffectual on account of the arbitrary and unbridled powers given under Rule 135(1) of the Rules to the airlines to establish tariff.

The petitioners, Kerala Pravasi Association, seek urgent interim relief concerning tariffs established by the airline or the scrapping of Rule 135(1). According to senior members of the NRI association, this may be the first time a writ petition has been filed challenging rule 135(1). Kerala Pravasi Association is a political party registered with the Election Commission of India, and the group has chapters in various countries worldwide, including the UAE.

The petition on behalf of the NRI group was filed by senior Supreme Court advocate and managing partner at KNPM Law Kuriakose Varghese. Peak season India-UAE airfares can hike up to anything between Dh 1,500 to Dh 3,000, depending on the sector the passenger is flying. Kerala sector flights are among the most expensive, said Rajendran Vellapalath, the chairman of the Kerala Pravasi Association.

Varghese said, “The writ challenges Rule 135 (1) of Aircraft Rules, 1937. The pricing of airfares has to adhere to certain reasonable limits. Based on what the Court has ruled, we will not find a representation for the DGCA and take matters forward from there.”

Varghese said the practice of charging airfares based on market rates makes it highly lucrative and discretionary.

Vellapalath explained, “We are glad the High Court has not quashed our petition. Instead, we have been asked to speak with the DGCA. Based on their response, we are willing to take matters to the Supreme Court of India.”

However, while petitions of this nature have been filed before, not many courts get involved in such matters as they are tricky, stated Varghese.

“This is a matter of law being linked to economics. It is a very grey area of operation, and there is no transparency on the matter as stakeholders generally adopt a take it or leave it attitude, especially during peak travel time,” he added.

Moreover, several members of the Indian Parliament, community groups in the UAE, travel agencies, and other non-profit bodies have also raised this issue to no avail.

Vellapalath added, “When two countries are involved in bilateral discussions, the civil aviation governing body can determine what sort of fare needs to be levied on passengers travelling between the sectors. The government can place a minimum or maximum cap on the ticket prices.”

“The government capped prices on domestic flights during peak Covid-19. Why can’t the same be done for international airlines as well,” asked Vellapalath

According to Vellapalath, airlines have always maintained a lower capacity of operations between Gulf sectors to India during peak season. “The role of the government is to help its people, not allow airlines to make a profile. If there is a shortage of capacity, then let them increase it. The public must not be fleeced,” argued Vellapalath.

