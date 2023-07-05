  1. Home
  2. India has solutions for problems of the world; need 'intellectual warriors': RSS chief

India has solutions for problems of the world; need 'intellectual warriors': RSS chief

News Network
July 6, 2023

bhagavat.jpg

Pune, July 6: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the world has so far failed to find answers to several questions and now thinks India can provide their solutions.

Asserting that the work of national awakening was going on in the country, Bhagwat on Wednesday said India needed "intellectual Kshatriya" (warriors).

He was speaking here at the release of eight volumes of the original Valmiki Ramayana, written by Saint Ramdas, and edited by Shri Samarth Vagdevata Mandir based in Dhule of north Maharashtra.

"In order to show direction to the society, it is necessary to establish the embodiment of the ideal king. Samarth Ramdas considered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the ideal king after Lord Rama," he said.

The time of Samarth Ramdas's existence was marked by invasions, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj responded to these invasions, the RSS chief said.

"To fight is just one aspect of protecting religion. But protecting religion does not mean only fighting. Counteracting, enlightening, researching and practising are also ways to protect religion," he said.

Although time has now changed, we are still facing similar issues, Bhagwat said.

"One thing is we are not slaves now. We are independent. But has our slave mentality gone? Aren't their invasions today? Though there are no direct invasions, they are there - one is on the western border and the other is on the northern border. What is the meaning of a work infiltration?" he added.

Several experiments took place in the last 2000 years, but the world is now tired of not getting answers over several issues. Hence, it now thinks that India can provide answers to these questions, he said.

"But is India ready to give the answers? Are we (Indians) aware that we need to create a country that can give answers (to these issues)?" he asked.

The work of national awakening is going on in India and the country needs intellectual Kshatriyas, he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 6,2023

DrAsimaBanu.jpg

Bengaluru, July 6: Dr Asima Banu, who has served at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) for 23 years, took charge as the institute’s principal on Wednesday, July 5.

Asima was widely appreciated for her work as the nodal officer of the Covid ward at the Trauma Care Centre, Victoria Hospital, in 2020.

Having finished her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at BMCRI in the 1990s, she took charge as a faculty member in the microbiology department in 2000.

Since then she has served in various positions, including as quality in-charge and infection control officer, head of the microbiology department at Bowring Hospital, convenor of the medical education unit, and nodal officer of the simulation and skills centre at BMCRI.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 6,2023

bhagavat.jpg

Pune, July 6: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the world has so far failed to find answers to several questions and now thinks India can provide their solutions.

Asserting that the work of national awakening was going on in the country, Bhagwat on Wednesday said India needed "intellectual Kshatriya" (warriors).

He was speaking here at the release of eight volumes of the original Valmiki Ramayana, written by Saint Ramdas, and edited by Shri Samarth Vagdevata Mandir based in Dhule of north Maharashtra.

"In order to show direction to the society, it is necessary to establish the embodiment of the ideal king. Samarth Ramdas considered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the ideal king after Lord Rama," he said.

The time of Samarth Ramdas's existence was marked by invasions, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj responded to these invasions, the RSS chief said.

"To fight is just one aspect of protecting religion. But protecting religion does not mean only fighting. Counteracting, enlightening, researching and practising are also ways to protect religion," he said.

Although time has now changed, we are still facing similar issues, Bhagwat said.

"One thing is we are not slaves now. We are independent. But has our slave mentality gone? Aren't their invasions today? Though there are no direct invasions, they are there - one is on the western border and the other is on the northern border. What is the meaning of a work infiltration?" he added.

Several experiments took place in the last 2000 years, but the world is now tired of not getting answers over several issues. Hence, it now thinks that India can provide answers to these questions, he said.

"But is India ready to give the answers? Are we (Indians) aware that we need to create a country that can give answers (to these issues)?" he asked.

The work of national awakening is going on in India and the country needs intellectual Kshatriyas, he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 26,2023

yusuffAli.jpg

Hyderabad, June 26: UAE-based Lulu Group will be investing Rs 10,000 crore in India on various ongoing projects over the next three years and the UAE-based conglomerate has invested over Rs 20,000 crore in the country, Lulu Chairman Yusuff Ali MA said here on Monday.

He also said his aim is to provide employment to 50,000 people in India and so far his various enterprises have given over 22,000 jobs.

Yusuff Ali also said the Lulu Group has committed about Rs 3,500 crore in investments in Telangana in the next five years in various projects including a Destination Shopping Malls (Rs 3,000 crore) here and also in other cities in the state.

"We have got an investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore in different areas including shopping malls, hotels, and food processing units (in India). We will increase this," he said.

"We have started the construction of a shopping mall in Ahmedabad. And also another one in Chennai we are coming up. A food processing plant is coming up in Noida and another one in Telangana. It is Rs 10,000 crore investments in the next three years," Yusuff Ali said when asked about the overall investments on the upcoming projects.

He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has liberalised NRI investment laws and according to that all investments by non-resident Indians are treated as domestic investments.

He said a five lakh sq ft Lulu Mall built with an investment of Rs 300 crore here will be inaugurated in August and an export-oriented modern integrated meat processing plant and state-of-the-art Destination Mall (2.2 million sq ft) will also come up.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.