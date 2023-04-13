  1. Home
  2. India logs 10,158 new Covid-19 cases; active caseload now stands at 44,998

April 13, 2023

New Delhi, Apr 13: India recorded a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data updated on Thursday showed.

India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent. The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

The nationwide Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent,according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country. 

April 11,2023

New Delhi, Apr 11: The Supreme Court today allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to carry out its rallies in Tamil Nadu, rejecting the MK Stalin-led DMK government's request.

The DMK government had challenged a Madras High Court order permitting the RSS to carry out marches in the state, citing what it called rumours that had triggered panic among Hindi-speaking workers in the state.

The Supreme Court dismissed the state government's appeal.

The RSS, in October, had sought the Tamil Nadu government's permission to carry out a march to mark "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and Gandhi Jayanti.

The state government had refused, and the RSS approached the High Court.

In November, a single judge bench allowed the RSS march with conditions like restricting the march indoors or in enclosed spaces.

In February, these restrictions were removed by a division bench, which stressed on the importance of protests in a healthy democracy.

The state government appealed against the High Court order. 

March 30,2023

Mangaluru: A 22-year-old youth accidentally fell down from the ninth floor of an apartment in Nanthoor while fixing an air-conditioner on Wednesday, March 29, evening.

The deceased is Vinay Joel Tauro, an AC technician. 

The tragedy occurred at around 7:38 pm when Vinay was fixing an AC unit outside the window on the 9th Floor of the Mount Tiara Apartment building. 

According to police, Vinay accidentally slipped and fell to death. The post-mortem was conducted at the mortuary of AJ Hospital. 

April 10,2023

Udupi, Apr 10: An Indian expatriate worker from Udupi district lost his life days after he met with a ghastly road mishap in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Riyaz, who hailed from Majoor Kombagudde near Kapu in Udupi district. He is survived by his wife and parents.

Riyaz was undergoing treatment after suffering critical injuries in a road mishap on March 25 in Saudi Arabia’s industrial city of Jubail. However he breathed his last on Sunday, April 9. 

