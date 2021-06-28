  1. Home
  2. India logs 37,566 new covid-19 cases, 907 fatalities

News Network
June 29, 2021

New Delhi, June 29: India on Tuesday reported 37,566 new Covid-19 cases and 907 deaths. The country's daily infections fell below the 40,000-mark after 102 days, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

The active cases now comprise 1.89 per cent of the country's total 3,03,16,897 cases. Active cases fell below the 6-lakh mark.

With 56,994 more discharges, the recovery rate rose to 96.87 per cent. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 21 Jun 2021

COVID-19, DEATH IN INDIA
India since its Independence in 1947, has not established a true birth and death registration system, therefore the death and the birth number given by the Indian authorities are based upon a guess.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

News Network
June 17,2021

Bengaluru, June 17: As many as 30 legislators met BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, on Thursday. He gathered views from across the board on the administration and disgruntlement. 

Talks of Cabinet reshuffle surfaced following these meetings as several MLAs are said to have petitioned Singh to ensure “social justice” in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Cabinet. 

After his meeting with Singh, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said he was confident that the party will take “the right decision at the right time” on making him deputy chief minister. This was in response to MLA Somashekhar Reddy’s demand that Sriramulu should be made deputy CM. 

Singh is learnt to have denied an appointment to disgruntled MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. He was asked to meet Singh in Delhi, sources said. 

Meanwhile, another disgruntled leader AH Vishwanath, an MLC, met Singh and demanded Yediyurappa’s ouster. Vishwanath recommended appointing someone from the Panchamasali Lingayat community as CM. Vishwanath, who is sulking that he was not made a minister, also claimed that he submitted documents of alleged corruption by Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra, who is also BJP vice-president.

Legislators from North Karnataka such as AS Patil Nadahalli are learnt to have urged Singh to provide representation for their region in the Cabinet. 

The party’s national general secretary CT Ravi told reporters that all these issues will be discussed in the BJP core committee meeting scheduled on Friday. 

Disgruntled Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwar also met Singh. Other leaders who met Singh include ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary, Shashikala Jolle, Umesh Katti, and MLAs Muniratna, Roopali Nayak, Kumar Bangarappa, Harish Poonja and Masale Jayaram among others.

News Network
June 23,2021

Russia on Wednesday fired warning shots at a British Navy destroyer in the Black Sea after it violated the country's territorial waters, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement to news agencies.

The HMS Defender "was given a preliminary warning that weapons would be used if the state borders of the Russian Federation were violated. It did not react to the warning," the ministry said as quoted by the Interfax news agency.

According to the ministry, the incident took place off the coast of Cape Fiolent on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The defence ministry added that "a border patrol ship fired warning shots" and then a Su-24 aircraft dropped four bombs along the destroyer's path.

The ministry said the ship left Russian waters after the shots were fired.

After the incident, Russia's defence ministry summoned Britain's military attache, Interfax reported.

The Royal Navy said earlier in June that the HMS Defender had "peeled away" from its strike group conducting NATO operations in the Mediterranean to carry out "her own set of missions" in the Black Sea.

Incidents involving aircraft or ships are not uncommon at Russia's borders, especially during heightened tensions with the West, but rarely result in open fire.

News Network
June 16,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 16: Karnataka reported 7,545 fresh cases of COVID-19, lowest since two months, on Wednesday, taking the total number of people infected to 27,84,355.

According to official sources, while as many as 148 fresh deaths due to the COVID-19 disease were reported in the last 24-hours, as many as 17,913 COVID-19 patients had recovered across the state.

The total number of fatalities due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state had surged to 33,296.

The sources said that the Bengaluru Urban district had reported 1611 fresh cases in the last 24-hours followed by 841 in Mysuru, 347 from Tumakuru, 239 from Uttara Kannada, 531 from Hassana, 790 from Dakshina Kannada, 262 from Shivamogga and 275 from Bengaluru Urban districts.

While as many as 1,68,712 people had undergone for the COVID-19 tests, the case positivity rate stood at 4.35 per cent and the case fatality rate accounted for 2.01 per cent.

While Dakshina Kannada recorded 790 cases and 10 deaths, Udupi recorded 159 cases and 2 deaths.

