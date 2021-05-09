  1. Home
  2. India logs over 4K new covid deaths for 2nd day in a row; over 4L new infections

May 9, 2021
May 9, 2021

New Delhi, May 9: India on Sunday logged more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths over 24 hours for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, 4,03,738 more infections were recorded.

This is the fifth time that the country saw a single-day rise of over 4 lakh new Covid-19 cases.

India now has 37,36,648 active cases as more states imposed lockdowns in a desperate bid to halt the devastating new surge.

The caseload stands at  2,22,96,414 — second only to the United States.

The 4,092 new deaths took India's overall toll to 2,42,362 since the pandemic started.

Experts, who have expressed doubts about the official death toll, say the new wave may not hit a peak until the end of May and there have been mounting calls for tough nationwide measures. The government, stung by criticism of its handling of the new crisis, has largely left individual state administrations to handle pandemic clampdowns.

The fatality rate, as on Friday, stood at 1.09 per cent.

While major cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai have been boosted by extra supplies of oxygen — much of it from abroad — and new hospital beds opened up, the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala have all ordered lockdowns to counter an explosion in cases.

So far, 1,83,17,404 recuperated from the disease in India. The rate of recoveries is 82.15 per cent.

May 5,2021
May 5,2021

New Delhi, May 5: As India's Covid-19 crisis continues to crush the healthcare system, a top scientific adviser of the government on Wednesday said that the country may see a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic if the virus continues to evolve further.

The government official warned that the Covid-19 vaccines will need to be "updated" to deal with the new strains that have sped up the contagion in the country, overwhelming hospitals and killing thousands of people.

"A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves," K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Centre, said today.

On variants of the coronavirus, he said, "Variants are transmitted same as original strain. It doesn't have the properties of new kinds of transmission. It infects humans in a manner that makes it more transmissible as it gains entry, makes more copies, and goes on, same as the original."

Around 2.4% day-on-day growth in coronavirus cases has been noticed as the country's caseload hit 2.06 crore with over 3.82 lakh new infections reported in a day.

Few states including Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Bihar, are showing an increasing trend in daily Covid-19 cases, the government said today.

An increase in deaths has been noticed too, the health official said, adding Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana reported more death cases.

Nearly 3,780 people died of Covid in India in the last 24 hours, the highest in a day so far, pushing the total fatalities to 2,26,188.

Meanwhile, in a weekly report, the WHO said India accounted for 46% of global cases and a quarter of global deaths reported in the past week.

April 28,2021
April 28,2021

Guwahati / New Delhi, Apr 28: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Assam this morning, the National Center for Seismology said. Strong tremors were felt in parts of the northeast as well as north Bengal. While are there are no reports of anyone being injured, photos have emerged of broken walls and windows, and walls developing cracks.

Strong tremors were repeatedly felt in several parts of the northeast and neighbouring Bhutan, forcing people to run out of their homes, according to a Reuters witness.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Dhekiajuli town, 140 km (86 miles) north of Guwahati. The earthquake struck at 7:51 am at a depth of 17 km from the surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and promised help from the centre.

"Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts," Mr Sonowal tweeted.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who tweeted minutes after the earthquake, also shared photos of broken walls inside a building and of a broken boundary wall, showing the impact of the quake.

The earthquake in Assam comes weeks after an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck near Sikkim's capital Gangtok.

The National Disaster Management Agency was assessing reports of destruction and casualties, if any, after the quake, said an official at the agency who asked to remain unidentified, sources said.

April 27,2021
April 27,2021

Kolar, Apr 27: In a shocking development, at least five patients lost their lives in an ICU ward of Kolar district hospital due to fluctuation in Oxygen supply.

Even though the incident took place Sunday night, it came to light belatedly. 

According to sources, around 20 patients were being treated at Kolar district hospital’s ICU ward. Family members have alleged that their loved ones died due to fluctuation in oxygen supply.

District health and family welfare officer Dr Vijay Kumar too admitted that the deaths were due to non-supply of oxygen and said that an expert panel will look into the issue.

