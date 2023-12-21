  1. Home
  2. India records 594 fresh covid cases, 6 deaths including 2 from Karnataka

India records 594 fresh covid cases, 6 deaths including 2 from Karnataka

News Network
December 21, 2023

New Delhi: India on Thursday, December 21 recorded 594 fresh COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 2,669 from 2,311 the previous day, according to Union health ministry data.

The country’s COVID-19 tally stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,06,572). The death toll climbed to 5,33,327 with six more people — three from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one from Punjab — succumbing to the viral disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,70,576. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 13,2023

 

khwaja.jpg

'Australia batter Usman Khawaja became a big talking point on social media after pictures of his shoes with a pro-humanity and pro-equality slogan surfaced on social media.

Khawaja was reportedly planning to wear the shoe with the same message on Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth, but was warned against doing so over 'ICC rules'. While Khawaja has accepted the directive, he maintains that the message written on his shoe wasn't political.

On one of Khawaja's shoes, the message read: "All lives are equal", while the other one read, "Freedom is a human right". But, had the veteran batter decided to wear the same messages in the match, he could've been suspended by ICC.

In a video that he shared on social media on the eve of the Perth Test, Khawaja stood his ground and said that he isn't taking sides in the Israel vs Hamas war but is only suggesting that all lives are equally important to him, be it that of a person Muslim, Jew or Hindu.

"What I've written on my shoes is not political," he said. "I'm not taking sides. Human life to me is equal. One Jewish life is equal to one Muslim life is equal to one Hindu life and so on. I'm just speaking up for those who don't have a voice."

Despite the word of caution from Cricket Australia, Khawaja also said that he would continue to fight for his right to express these views. "Is freedom not for everyone? Are all lives not equal?", Khawaja asked in the video.

"The ICC has told me I can't wear my shoes on the field because they feel it's a political statement under their guidelines," he said. "I don't believe it's so. It's a humanitarian appeal. I will respect their view and decision. But I will fight it and seek to gain approval," he said in the video.

"Freedom is a human right. And all lives are equal. I will never stop believing that, whether you agree with me or not," he also said.

Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins had confirmed that Khawaja would not wear the statements, that he did in training, in the match against Pakistan on Thursday.

"I spoke to him just quickly and [Khawaja] said he won't be [wearing the statements]," Cummins said. "It kind of drew the attention to the ICC rules which I don't know if Uzzie was across beforehand. Uzzie doesn't want to make too big of a fuss. On his shoes, he had 'all lives are equal'. I think that's not very divisive. I don't think anyone can really have too many complaints about that.

"I think it's one of our strongest points in our team is that everyone has their own passionate views and individual thoughts and I chatted to Uzzie briefly about it today. And I don't think his intention is to make too big of a fuss, but we support him.

"I think what was on the shoes, 'all lives are equal', I support that."

Through his message, Khawaja is hoping to send a message to mankind against massacre of innocents in Palestine, even though he did not specifically mentioned about brutal Israeli aggression. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 19,2023

kharge.jpg

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the prime ministerial candidate of opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, MDMK leader Vaiko said after the meeting of the grouping.

However, the veteran Congress leader said it is important to win first and everything else can be decided later.

Significantly, while Vaiko said Kharge's name was proposed by Banerjee and Kejriwal, other leaders, on the condition of anonymity, maintained that there was no final decision on the issue during the meeting.

After his name was proposed as a candidate to become the country's first Dalit prime minister at a meeting attended by 28 opposition leaders here, Kharge said, "I work for the downtrodden. Let's win first, then we will see. I don't seek anything."

"First we have to win and get a majority, then MPs will decide democratically," Kharge when asked if he could be the PM candidate for the opposition alliance.

Banerjee after her arrival in the national capital on Monday, had told reporters that any decision on the prime ministerial face of the alliance will be taken after the election.

"When so many political parties are together, it is a democracy, with different states, different views and different opinions, but ultimately I.N.D.I.A is a platform where we are fighting together," said Banerjee.

"The BJP doesn't have any allies. The NDA is gone. We are not like that. It will be better, after the elections, we have to see the results, and then announce the PM candidate. All parties will decide that," she had said.

"You can decide how a party can do better for the people and motherland. You have to give priority to the people of India. What is going on right now is autocracy, which is not desired by anyone," she said. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 20,2023

khargeM.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 20: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday called for calm, and cautioned political leaders against the use of provocative language, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ramped up protests against Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Responding to Mr Dhankhar declaring the mimicry - staged Tuesday afternoon on the steps of the new Parliament - a "personal attack" and the "insult of a farmer, or community (the Vice President is a Jat)", Mallikarjun Kharge said, "One should not talk like this... should avoid provoking people".

The Congress leader - a Dalit - pointed out he too frequently faces communal slurs.

"Chairman said the insult that happened was caste-based and that farmers (were also) insulted... (but) my caste is also always attacked (and I don't say anything)," Mr Kharge said in his statement.

Kalyan Banerjee's spoof of Mr Dhankhar, who is also the Vice President, triggered furious protests by the BJP, which has also ripped into the Congress' Rahul Gandhi after he was spotted filming the incident on his mobile phone. This morning in the Rajya Sabha, MPs from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance said they would "stand for an hour" to express solidarity with Mr Dhankhar.

Today Mr Banerjee defended his actions, stating "mimicry is an art" and that he meant no disrespect to the Vice President. In fact, the Trinamool leader said, he had "high respect" Jagdeep Dhankhar.

However, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the MPs - almost all from either from the BJP or its allies, after unprecedented mass suspensions by Parliament - "strongly condemn" Mr Banerjee's actions.

Mr Kharge, replying to that protest, said, "To what extent is it appropriate to pass a resolution in the House regarding an incident that happened outside?" He also criticised Parliament for the suspensions, and said, "You have not followed rules. We want those suspended to be reinstated."

He stressed that the opposition "does not want to insult anyone" and only wanted to hold the government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accountable.

The Trinamool leader's mimicry has offered the government a golden opportunity to counterattack after taking heavy fire from the opposition over last week's Parliament security breach.

The opposition had demanded statements from either the Prime Minister or Mr Shah. Both refused but then spoke to newspapers and TV channels. Fierce protests by the opposition on this topic were slammed as "unruly conduct" by Parliament and over 140 MPs have since been suspended.

Mr Kharge, one of few opposition MPs not yet thrown out, pointed this out. "Modiji and Shahji are here... why don't they come to the House and give a statement? Why are they boycotting the House? They can talk outside... but not in the House?" he asked.

"The Home Minister should come and give a statement on this. It will be written in the history of the country that they are suspending around 150 MPs and trying to run the House one-sidedly."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.