  2. India records 6,050 new covid-19 cases; active tally stands at 28,303

April 7, 2023

New Delhi, Apr 7: India has logged 6,050 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in 203 days, while the active cases have increased to 28,303, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The new cases add to worries about a possible upcoming spike in coronavirus infections and Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is slated to hold a review meeting to assess the situation on Friday.

On September 16 last year, 6,298 cases were recorded.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,943 with 14 deaths -- three reported from Maharashtra, two each from Karnataka and Rajasthan, one each from Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, and one was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.02 per cent, it said.

The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,45,104)

The active cases now comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,85,858, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

April 3,2023

New Delhi, Apr 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that India’s premier investigating agency — the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) – has emerged as a “brand for justice”, and given hope and strength to the common citizen.

Addressing the agency’s diamond jubilee celebrations, Modi said people now hold protests to demand a CBI inquiry. “India cannot move forward without professional and efficient institutions like the CBI. From bank frauds to wildlife-related offences, the CBI’s scope of work has increased manifold but its main responsibility is to make the country corruption free,” the Prime minister said.

Incidentally, the government has been criticised by the Opposition for what they claim is repeated misuse of central agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In early March, nine Opposition leaders – except the Congress — wrote to the Centre, saying the “misuse of central agencies” had “tarnished their image” and brought their “autonomy and impartiality” into question.

This letter came following the arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case – a move Opposition leaders described as a “long witch-hunt”.

During his speech Monday, Modi took on the Opposition, saying that 10 years ago, there was a competition to do corruption. “Today, people talk of ‘lakh crores’ when they discuss the country’s economy. But then, the ‘lakh crore’ term was made famous to indicate the size of scams. Huge scams took place but the accused was not scared because they knew the system was with them. What was the result of this? People lost confidence. Their anger grew against corruption. People were scared to make decisions. There was a policy paralysis. India’s growth was stunted, and investors shied away. Corruption harmed India hugely.”

He said after 2014, his government’s first responsibility was to bring back the people’s confidence in the government. “We took action against black money, against illegal properties. We took action against the corrupt, and the laws that encouraged corruption,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister encouraged the CBI not to spare any corrupt person, and to focus on its work. “Political will to root out corruption is very strong today. You need not stop anywhere. I know those you are taking action against are very powerful people. They have been in the government system for years. They have created an ecosystem to cover up their black deeds and to discredit you. They will try to distract you, but you must remain focused. Not one corrupt person should escape,” Modi added.

March 27,2023

Jerusalem, Mar 27: Muslim worshipers have been forced out of the sacred al-Aqsa mosque as Israeli forces and extremists stormed the vicinity of the mosque on the fourth day of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Video footage circulating online showed that Israeli soldiers and extremist illegal settlers forced Muslims from the holy place late on Sunday.

The large groups of Israeli radicals – whose incursion on Sunday came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan – were under Israeli forces’ protection.

According to Wafa news agency, the Palestinian foreign ministry called for forcing Israel to comply with its commitments and “halt violations of holy sites in al-Quds, including al-Aqsa Mosque, before it is too late.”

The ministry termed the Israeli assault on worshipers inside al-Aqsa as “a serious escalation” and held Tel Aviv fully responsible for its consequences.

For Muslims, al-Aqsa represents the world’s third-holiest site.

This violence comes after the Israeli police approved the storming of al-Aqsa at the instruction of far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

On Thursday, the first day of Ramadan, almost 300 extremists raided the compound.

The head of the Islamic Supreme Committee in al-Quds, Sheikh Ekrama Sabri, warned of a campaign against the mosque.

He said that the campaign began late on Saturday with the storming and desecration of the al-Qibli prayer hall, urging a rally around al-Aqsa and for a stronger defense of the site.

Sheikh Sabri pointed out that the Israeli soldiers are trying to remove the worshipers from the holy site to pave the way in front of Israeli illegal settlers to storm the mosque and carry out their acts of violence and desecration.

Many Palestinians have called on worshipers to break their fast during Ramadan inside the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque and perform prayers in the mosque.

One of their goals is to intensify the presence of Palestinians in the mosque during the holy month to reassert their right to al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of al-Quds, in light of recurrent raids by settlers.

In previous years, clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians during Ramadan, particularly around the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site.

March 30,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 30: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) will handle 234 weekly air traffic movements (ATMs) up to May 31, according to its summer (aviation) schedule 2023. In the latter part of the schedule— from June 1 to October 28— the MIA will handle 242 ATMs each week.

The MIA has added Patna as a new sector, while Bengaluru continues to be the most served sector.

A release issued by the airport said that out of the 234 ATMs, 162 will be domestically operated, and the remaining 72 on the international sector. From June 1, domestic ATMs will touch 176 and international ATMs dip marginally to 66. A move by IndiGo to start a daily early morning through flight to Patna via Bengaluru is the highlight of this summer schedule. IndiGo with 148 ATMs will operate a Lion’s share of the 162 domestic movements up to May 31.

This scenario will remain unchanged from June 1 where IndiGo will operate 162 out of 176 domestic movements with Air India making up for the remaining 14 with its daily morning flight to Mumbai. Bengaluru will remain the most connected domestic destination with 28 weekly flights (four flights per day) up to May 31. This number will rise to 35 (five flights per day) from June 1 with the airline restoring its through flight to Kolkata via Bengaluru.

Mumbai (three flights per day), Hyderabad (two flights per day), Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata (via Bengaluru) and Patna (via Bengaluru - one flight per day) and Ranchi via Pune (four flights per week) are the destinations covered domestically. Air India will be operating solely between MIA and Mumbai on the domestic front. IndiGo which at present operates a daily flight to Dubai, will pare it to four flights a week from June 1.

Internationally, Air India Express will cater to bulk of overseas travelers from MIA operating 29 flights in a week up to October 28. These include 14 flights to Dubai (two daily), 4/week to Abu Dhabi, 3/week to Dammam and Muscat, two/week to Doha (direct) and two per week to Bahrain including one via Calicut and the other a direct flight, and one flight to Kuwait, for a total of 72 ATMs per week. International ATMs from June 1 will be 66, the release said.

