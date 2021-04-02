  1. Home
  India records 89,129 covid cases, 714 deaths; highest in 6 months

India records 89,129 covid cases, 714 deaths; highest in 6 months

News Network
April 3, 2021

April 3: India saw 89,129 new coronavirus infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise in six months, taking the Covid-19 tally of cases to 1,23,92,260, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The single-day rise in cases is the highest recorded since October 2, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,64,110 with 714 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 24th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 6,58,909 comprising over 5 per cent of the total infections.

As many as 81,484 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 2 while 482 daily deaths were registered on December 6.

Meanwhile, the daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra inched towards the 50,000 mark, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that a decision of a “complete lockdown” would be taken in the next couple of days after wide-ranging consultations and a situation update.

News Network
March 20,2021

indiaUS.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 20: India and the US focused on expanding their military engagement during a meeting today between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the US Secretary of Defence, General Lloyd Austin, a joint statement said today. The talks included wide-ranging defence cooperation, information-sharing in emerging areas, and mutual logistical support, the statement said.

"We focused on expanding military-to-military engagement..." Mr Singh said reading out the statement, and expressing happiness over the "comprehensive and fruitful talks" with Secretary Austin and his delegation. "We're determined to realise the full potential of comprehensive global strategic partnership," he said adding that he had invited the US defence industry to take advantage of India's liberalised FDI policies in the sector.

On his part, Mr Austin began by offering condolences over the death of the Indian Air Force's Group Captain Ashish Gupta earlier this week. He died after his plane, a Mig-21 Bison, crashed near Gwalior during a combat training mission. "His death reminds us of the risks our brave service men and women take each day to defend our democracies, our people, and our way of life," Mr Austin said.

He said he had conveyed to Mr Singh the Biden-Harris administration's message of the US's strong commitment to "our allies and partners". 

"We discussed opportunities to elevate the US-India Major Defence Partnership...a priority of the Biden-Harris Administration...through regional security cooperation, military-to-military interactions, and defence trade," his statement said.

India is the third destination in Mr Austin's three-nation tour, the first since the Joe Biden administration took charge earlier this year. It is seen as a reflection of the regime's strong commitment to its relations with allies and partners in the region. The US Defence Secretary called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval hours after his arrival in Delhi on Friday.

Today's joint statement comes days after Senator Robert Menendez, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, asked Ms Austin to raise concerns over democracy in India during his talks with officials here.

In a letter to Mr Austin, Senator Menendez has pointed out that while the US-India partnership is "critical to meet the challenges of the 21st Century", the partnership "must rest on adherence to democratic values". The Indian government, he added, "has been trending away from those values".

The Indian Defence Minister and the US Secretary of Defence, meanwhile, reviewed many bilateral and multilateral exercises today, agreeing on increased cooperation between the Indian military, the US Indo-Pacific, Central, and Africa Commands. The joint statement said that the talks focused on steps to implement bilateral defence pacts such as Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement, and Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA).

BECA will provide India real-time access to American geospatial intelligence. LEMOA is an India-specific version of a deal the US has with several countries close to it in military terms. COMCASA allows India to procure equipment for encrypted communications for US-made weapons systems. Together, the three are the foundational agreements the US signs with other countries close to it.

News Network
March 31,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 31: In another setback for Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Karnataka HC has granted permission for an investigation into the charges that BSY was behind 'Operation Kamala'.

The court has now allowed for an inquiry into the FIR filed by JDS leader Nagangouda Patil's son Sharanagouda Patil.

The Audio Tape

On February 8, 2019, then Karnataka chief minister and JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy had released the audiotape of an alleged conversation between state BJP chief BS Yediyurappa and Sharanagouda.

In the phone call, Yediyurappa allegedly attempted to poach JDS MLAs by offering them money and cabinet berths. He allegedly also offered Rs 25 crore to Sharanagouda and a ministerial post for his father.

Yediyurappa was also allegedly heard saying that 12-13 MLAs from the coalition government were ready to help instal a BJP government in Karnataka.

Another BJP MLA Shivanagouda Naik, who organised the meeting between Yeddyurappa and Sharanagouda, is allegedly heard saying that the speaker had been taken into confidence in return for Rs 50 crore for accepting the resignation of the MLAs who had switched sides.

A few days later, Sharanagouda filed a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. An FIR was booked under section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) against the Karnataka BJP leader.

Later, BS Yediyurappa admitted that the voice in the audio clip is his and that he met Sharanagouda at the inspection bungalow in Devdurg.

Yeddyurappa said, "It is true that Sharanagouda came and I spoke to him."

However, Yediyurappa claimed that the audio clip released by Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had been edited according to convenience.

Probe 

An interim order in February 2019 had stayed the probe into the case.

Now, Justice John Michael Cunha has vacated the stay order in the probe and has also rejected BS Yediyurappa's plea seeking the quashing of FIR.

Operation Kamala 2.0 was the name given by the Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka to the BJP conspiracy to topple the state government in 2019.

The 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) government collapsed in Karnataka in 2019 as MLAs rebelled against the government and resigned. After months-long drama, CM HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote in the state assembly, leading to BJP staking claim to form the government under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa in July 2019. The rebel MLAs were eventually inducted into the BJP. 

News Network
March 28,2021

New Delhi, Mar 28: As many as two-thirds of the people want the government to suspend flights from the UK and South Africa amid a near sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country in recent weeks, according to a survey.

At the same time, another 43 per cent of the people covered under the survey, conducted by online platform SocialCircles, were in favour of suspending all international air services to contain the 'second wave' of the pandemic, it said.

The survey findings are based on the responses received from over 8,800 citizens from across 244 districts in the country, as per a statement.

Scheduled international operations remain suspended since late March last year. Amid this, special international flights have been allowed under the Vande Bharat Mission since May last year and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries since July.

Also read: Covid-19: Daily deaths over 300 for first time this year

The direct lineage of SARS-COV2 variants, especially the UK and South African variants, has been detected in different parts of the country amid an upward trajectory in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country, with over 60,000 cases now being reported daily, LocalCircles said.

This is a five-fold increase in the daily caseload in 45 days which were about 12,000 on February 12 this year, it added.

It is estimated that the UK variant has spread to over 70 countries, while the South African variant is in more than 30 countries, said the statement. In the wake of this, LocalCircles asked citizens if any restrictions on international flights should now be implemented via a survey, it added.

"Sixty-five per cent of the citizens (are) still in favour of suspending arrivals of passengers from the UK and South Africa to limit coronavirus variants, (while) 43 per cent (are) in favour of suspending all international arrivals for a month," LocalCircles said in the statement with survey findings.

There were also 32 per cent of the citizens who said "suspending flights is not the solution", while 3 per cent did not have an answer, it said.

Read more: India sees over 62,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day in the highest daily spike so far this year

According to many citizens, the damage has already been done and the variants are at different stages in India primarily due to all the international arrivals in the last three months. However, at least shutting flights now will not bring in new infections and new strains, LocalCircles said.

In fact, the platform had in late December, based on public feedback, escalated to the government the risk of mutant coronavirus, urging that all flights from the UK and other high-risk countries be shut till the end of January. In the survey, at that time, 64 per cent of citizens wanted bubble international flights shut with countries, particularly the UK, having cases of the new strain.

The same was done. However, the UK flight shutdown was resumed from January 8 after keeping them on hold for about two weeks, LocalCircles said.

With limited capacity to do genome testing, some 10,787 samples from 18 Indian states have shown so far 771 cases (736 of UK variant, 34 South African variants, and 1 Brazilian variant), according to the statement.

It said Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh has announced that 81 per cent of the cases found in his state based on genome testing are of the UK variant type. Punjab has direct flights between the UK and Amritsar that have been running as part of the Vande Bharat programme. it added.

"It is not just Punjab that has identified the existence of B.1.1.7 in 18 states. Maharashtra is seeking the highest-ever surges with 35,000 case per day; and in Delhi, the daily caseload has tripled from 500 to 1,500 in a matter of five days," LocalCircles said.

According to the platform, as many as 60 per cent of citizens in a related survey felt that this new surge is driven by variants. "While the government has not accepted that yet, it is known that the B.1.1.7 is 50-60 per cent more transmissible than the original Covid-19 strain. The strain has also impacted the young much more than the previous Covid-19 strain," it said.

Though there will be no vaccine for the young at least till the end of this year, India has crossed six crore inoculations of adults and is vaccinating between 20-30 lakh citizens daily, as per the release.

However, it will be the end of 2022 before the entire citizens in the country can be vaccinated, and "that is why this second wave of Covid-19 is extremely worrying to many", it said.

