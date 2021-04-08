  1. Home
  2. India records biggest daily rise in covid cases with 1.26 lakh new infections, 685 deaths

April 8, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 8: The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.26 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,29,28,574, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the third time in four days.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,66,862 with 685 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.   

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,18,51,393, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.29 per cent, the data stated.

March 31,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 31: A 21-year-old girl lost her life in a road accident when she was crossing the road at Marakada Junction in the city. 

The deceased has been identified as Pavitra, a college student. She was a resident of Jyotinagara.

The speeding bus bearing the name ‘Navadurga’, which was plying from Kinnigoli to Mangaluru knocked the girl down. She was crushed to death under the wheels of the bus 

A case has been registered at Mangaluru North traffic police station.

March 24,2021

Kolkata, Mar 24: Amid speculations that the BJP wants former India captain Sourav Ganguly to drive its fortunes in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, his former teammate and the saffron party's nominee from Moyna seat, Ashok Dinda, feels that the BCCI president would "clean bowl" the ruling TMC if he makes the much-anticipated move of joining the BJP.

Though Ganguly has been reportedly linked with the BJP since he became the BCCI president in October 2019, the most popular sports figure from West Bengal has not yet made any political commitments.

Well aware of Ganguly's leadership acumen, former West Bengal pace spearhead Dinda, who is fighting from the Moyna constituency in Purba Medinipur district, said the BJP desperately wants 'Dada' to join the party.

"Clean bowled hoe jabe (TMC will be clean bowled)... If he (Ganguly) joins, we are not looking at just crossing the 200-mark; even (full seats of) 294 is possible," Dinda, who has played 13 ODIs and nine T20Is, told PTI in an interview.

"Of course, we want Dada to join the BJP, because if he comes, it will be a landslide victory for us," he said.

West Bengal's second-highest wicket-taker after Utpal Chatterjee, Dinda was inducted into the BJP on February 24, almost three weeks after he called it quits having played for Goa in his last domestic appearance.

Dinda will contest against Trinamool Congress's Sangram Kumar Dolai, a sitting legislator since 2016.

Battling on a new pitch, Dinda said he wants 'Dada' to remain by his side even during his new innings.

"I want Dada to remain beside me, all my life. In good or bad times, he has always stood by me. Here, I have found another Dada (Suvendu Adhikari), but I want my cricket field's Dada to be with me as well," Dinda, who has 420 first-class wickets in a career spanning 14 years, said.

Asked whether he has spoken to Ganguly after joining politics, Dinda said, "It's been a busy few days. I have not been able to talk even to my family. But I know he is with me even if I have not spoken to him of late."

Ganguly, who is recovering from post-angioplasty after minor heart attacks, has recently played down the speculation of him joining BJP, saying, "We will see where it goes, what opportunities come in the way, we will take it from there."

A fiery pacer during his heydays, Dinda, who hails from Noichunpur village in Moyna seat, chose politics as he found it the best way to serve the people of Moyna.
"I have joined politics as this is the best platform to serve the people by being a part of the system. Honesty and hard work have always been my forte. I never made any false promises. I want to put in the same effort that had made me a cricketer," the 36-year-old said.

Moyna assembly constituency will go to polls in the second phase on April 1.

Dinda said though politics is a different challenge, but being a sportsperson, he is strong-willed.

"On the field, you have full control over your performance. Here you have to be with the people, understand their feelings, solve their problems. Rivals will try different means to stop you, but you have to keep working hard, so it's definitely challenging. Sports has taught me how to tackle pressure and be mentally strong," he said.

Asked what made him join the saffron party, he said, "BJP is a national party and one of the world's largest parties. It has a vision. It is not corrupt. It is a party with a vision and the only platform for doing social work and serving the people."

Dinda said like Ganguly has been his cricket idol, Adhikari is his mentor in politics.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has left her Bhowanipore seat in Kolkata to contest her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat in the district, where an anti-land acquisition movement catapulted the TMC to power in the state in 2011.

Adhikari, a former minister in Banerjee's cabinet, joined the BJP in December last year at a rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Medinipur.

Dinda said Adhikari's party hopping is justified as he had no choice after being reduced to a "lamp post".

"If the party doesn't let you work and reduces you to a mere lamp post, it obviously becomes tough. Why deprive someone if he is willing to work? I have closely seen Suvendu da since the Nandigram days. There was bloodshed everywhere and how he worked to restore sanity. He will always be my idol in politics," Dinda said.

Dinda's vision is to turn his constituency to 'Sonar Moyna' (golden Moyna), with a primary focus on healthcare.

March 27,2021

Muktsar, Mar 27: Angry over notorious farm laws, a large number of farmers allegedly thrashed BJP MLA from Abohar Arun Narang, tore his clothes, stripped and threw black ink on him at Malout in Muktsar district of Punjab today.

Narang had come to Malout to hold a press conference against the state government.

The farmers were, however, already waiting for him near the BJP office. As soon as Narang reached there in his car, the farmers gheraoed him and threw ink on him. They also blackened his car.

The cops and BJP workers then took Narang inside a shop. However, when Narang came out, the farmers allegedly attacked him with full force, even tore his clothes. 

In some videos viral on social media, cops are seen saving Narang from the farmers, who, however, continued abusing and thrashing him. Meanwhile, some other BJP leaders too were thrashed by the farmers. Party office was also ransacked.

BJP leaders were again taken inside a shop. After a few minutes, the police took them out from the backdoor of the shop and shifted to a safer place.

Sources said a senior police officer too suffered minor injury during the scuffle as the melee continued nearly an hour.

The saffron party leaders could not even reach the BJP office in Malout, where they were scheduled to hold a press conference at 3 pm. The farmers reportedly also burnt the party flags in the BJP office.

At the time of filing this report, the farmers were dispersing from the spot.

In November last year, the farmers had gheraoed Narang at Tarmala village in Lambi Assembly segment here.

Two days ago, the farmers had gheraoed senior BJP leader-cum-former cabinet minister Surjit Jyani in Bathinda. A number of senior BJP leaders, including state president Ashwani Sharma and former state president Vijay Sampla, too have faced the farmers’ protest in the recent past.

Muktsar SSP D Sudarvizhi said, "We will investigate the entire incident and will then take an action."

On the alleged police failure in preventing the situation from taking an ugly turn, she said, "We will verify what were the circumstances when the MLA was brought out from the shop."

