  India reports 1.65 lakh covid cases, lowest since April 12; 3,460 deaths

News Network
May 30, 2021

New Delhi, May 30: India on Sunday reported 1,65,553 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest daily infections since April 12, showing a further decline in the spread of the virus.

The country added 3,460 new deaths over 24 hours, taking the total fatalities over 3.25 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data. 

Active cases in the country dropped to 21,14,508 and the recovery rate stood at 90.8 per cent.

May 21,2021
May 21,2021

Bengaluru, May 21: Karnataka will remain locked down till June 7 to contain the spread of Covid-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today. The announcement came three days before the current lockdown is scheduled to end on May 24. 

“Till 6 am on June 7, the stringent measures currently in force will continue,” Yediyurappa said after chairing a meeting with ministers and officials. He said the decision to extend the lockdown by two more weeks was based on experts’ advice. 

“These decisions are taken keeping the interest of citizens in mind. I request people to cooperate. The Covid-19 is spreading to villages and deaths are going up,” Yediyurappa said. 

According to him, the existing lockdown had yielded results, prompting the government to extend it by two more weeks. “Stringent measures were imposed across the state till May 24 and because people cooperated with the government, cases are coming under control with each passing day,” he said. 

There will not be any changes to the guidelines, Yediyurappa said. Citizens will be allowed to step out between 6 am and 10 am to buy essentials, including alcohol. 

“We have seen in Bengaluru and other cities, people coming out even at 10 am. This is causing a lot of problems. The police have been asked to check this. People should get back home at 9.45 am,” Yediyurappa said.

Gousoddin
 - 
Saturday, 22 May 2021

May 21,2021
May 21,2021

tarun-tejpal.jpg

Panaji, May 21: Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal was acquitted by a Goa court on Friday in the 2013 sexual harassment case.

He was accused of forcing himself on the woman, against her wishes, inside an elevator of the Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa on November 7 and 8, 2013, during his newsmagazine Tehelka's official event - the THiNK 13 festival.

The Goa police registered an FIR against Tejpal in November 2013 following which he was arrested. He has been out on bail since May 2014.

Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi reserved her verdict in the seven-year-old case, last month. The trial was held in-camera at Tejpal's instance.

The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal. He faced trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control).

Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora assisted by advocate Cyndiana D'Silva represented the Goa Police while Advocates Rajeev Gomes and Amir Khan represented Tejpal.

The Arrest

On November 18, 2013, a few days after the incident, the victim complained to Tehelka's then managing editor, another acclaimed journalist - Shoma Chaudhry. The next day, in a long email, Tejpal sent a formal apology to the victim in which he said, "I apologise unconditionally for the shameful lapse of judgement that led me to attempt a sexual liaison with you on two occasions on November 7 and November 8 2013, despite your clear reluctance that you did not want such attention from me."

He further wrote to Chaudhry, in which he called the incident a bad lapse of judgement, an awful misreading of the situation, have led to an unfortunate incident that rails against all we believe in and fight for.

The victim, however, insisted that an anti-sexual harassment cell be set up under the Vishakha guidelines to investigate the matter.

Given that his apology presents an entirely different version from my testimony, ie. attempts to establish that a "sexual liaison" took place as opposed to him sexually molesting me, I insist once again in the spirit of justice, to constitute an anti-sexual harassment cell in accordance with Vishakha Guidelines.

Tejpal eventually stepped down as editor for six-months to allow a fair internal inquiry.

In the meantime, on November 22, 2013, the Goa Police took suo motu cognisance of the allegations that had become front-page news and registered a complaint. Tejpal alleged he was being framed, and the case was a political conspiracy against him, especially since BJP was the ruling party in Goa.

It may be noted that Tehelka, and with it Tejpal, shot to fame in 2001 with Operation West End, a sting that exposed the then ruling party – NDA led by BJP's - corrupt defence deals, forcing the exit of BJP president, late Bengaru Laxman and defence minister George Fernandes. Tejpal had started the news website along with journalist Anirudhha Bahal.

As for the sexual harassment case, Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, after a local court in Goa rejected his anticipatory bail application. He was granted regular bail by the Supreme Court less than a year later, in July 2014. In February 2014, the Goa Police Crime Branch filed a 2,846-page charge sheet against him.

Three years later, in June 2017, the Sessions Court allowed Tejpal's application to conduct the trial in-camera to protect both the parties' dignity, respect, and privacy.

On September 28, 2017 the Sessions Court framed charges against him, and the victim testified in March 2018. The prosecution has examined 71 witnesses and cross-examined five defence witnesses in the case. The prosecution's case mainly rests on the victim's statement, statements of her colleagues, and electronic evidence in the form of CCTV footage, e-mails and WhatsApp messages.

In August 2019, a Supreme Court bench of Justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and B R Gavai SC rejected Tejpal's plea to quash the charges against him. Terming the offence "morally abhorrent" and an "assault on the privacy of the victim", the bench directed the Sessions Court to complete the trial within six months.

The prosecution then filed a supplementary charge sheet in January this year, citing ten more witnesses. In March, the prosecution and defence arguments concluded arguments and the case was reserved for orders.

May 24,2021
May 24,2021

Riyadh, May 24: By royal order, Saudi Arabia has extended the visas and iqamas (residence permits) of all those who have been stranded abroad amid travel restrictions.

The validity of these documents will be extended until June 2, 2021, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing a royal order.

“The extension issued by the Minister of Finance, falls within the ongoing efforts taken by the government of Saudi Arabia to deal with the impacts and fallouts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, in the context of the precautionary measures and preventive procedures that guarantee the safety of citizens as well as residents and contribute to mitigate the economic and financial effects of the pandemic,” reported the SPA.

“The immigration authority confirmed that the extension will automatically take place, in collaboration with the National Information Center, with no need to report to the directorate of passports offices,” the release added.

In February, Saudi Arabia suspended entry into the kingdom from 20 countries including India, which has been grappling with a deadly second wave of the pandemic. 

The countries included were India, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States of America, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, and Japan.

Earlier in May, Saudi Arabia eased its travel ban for vaccinated citizens.

